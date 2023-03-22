Brian's Day 1 Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2023

Mar 22, 2023
by Brian Park  

BRIAN'S DAY 1 RANDOMS
I've managed to lose my note on this OE supplier's name, but I thought their booth display looked incredible.


The Taipei Cycle Show is easily my favourite show of the year. It's trade focused rather than media or consumer focused, and it's always got a ton of eclectic tech that reminds us there's more to this sport than our little core MTB bubble. Also there are go-karts. So many go-karts.




The Topeak Fezā MT16 actually feels quite sturdy despite being 15.5g.

Topeak's Fezā Cages

Topeak has a new cage series called Fezā, which appears heavily inspired by the Carbonworks Germany bottle cage. Nobody could tell me about the design process, but their website notes "not available in Germany" so I hope that they've licensed it properly as it looks like a really slick cage.

They have options from 10g to 15.5g, which will disgust Dangerholm as they're several whole grams heavier than the Carbonworks options. But Topeak is offering really nice looking red, and blue carbon/kevlar versions in addition to their black carbon-only version.

There were no bottles for me to get a sense of retention, but they felt quite sturdy. Also no word on pricing or availability yet but they're on topeak.com so I imagine it's imminent.

Did they really need to make 9 SKUs of this bottle cage covering a 5.5g spread? No. Is it a stupidly nice looking cage? Yes.
Details:
• R10S road version - 10g
• G12 gravel version - 12g
• MT16 mountain version - 15.5g
• ø5.5mm carbon fiber composite tube
• matte black finish is pure carbon, matte red and blue finishes are carbon and Kevlar




Levy just got angry and has no idea why.

Nicolai's Gates-Driven EBOXX 3x3 NINE

Gates was showing off its highest end CDX belt system on Nicolai's latest EBOXX model.

The 3X3 NINE hub is an internal gear system created by Karl Nicolai and manufactured by H+B Hightech that has (you guessed it) nine gears. We saw it at Eurobike last year on their gravel bike, but it's made its way over to their eMTB now.

The gear range is 554 % and the weight is a claimed 2 kg, which is a lot lighter than other internal gear systems. I believe that's actually lighter than a lot of traditionally geared systems too. I didn't have a chance to ride it around, but we're hoping to get one in for testing—the electronic push-button shifting feels a lot more intuitive than the grip-shift systems available on other designs.

Will this be the gearbox that gets Levy on board? Probably not, but it's still cool.
No grip shift, rejoice.

Gates were also showing off a new kids' bike belt drive, which I think is a great application for belt drives. No greasy fingers or rust from inevitable drivetrain neglect sounds promising to me.

Belt driven kids bikes sound promising.
Newly appointed GM of Gates' Mobility business Chris Sugai.




For mechanics who are just a bit extra.

Hazel's tool trays

Hazel, AKA Best Friend Enterprise Co., Ltd. is a supplier of packing and presentation materials, and has a wide lineup of tool trays available. They had everything from environmentally friendly biofoams to camo print trays to wooden display cases.

Dual layer EVA.
VR + EPA has a tougher top layer.

On top of CNCing foam and wood tool trays, they also do custom printing, textures, embossing, laser engraving, and more. They also make slippers and wooden home furnishings.




Less wasteful ebike batteries would be a big improvement.

Gouach Repairable & Sustainable eBike Batteries

Electric bikes dominate every trade show in cycling these days, and while I'm excited about ebikes as less impactful alternatives to cars, they still create a lot of e-waste. France's Gouach was founded by Alexandre Vallette, who, with a PHD in physics on top of two masters in theoretical physics and aerospace engineering, has some ideas rattling around in his head about making e-bikes more sustainable.

Most ebike batteries are made up of many standard 18650 cells; but when one cell goes bad, it generally renders the whole battery useless despite most of the components being totally fine. Gouach claims they tested a huge number of "dead" ebike batteries and 95% of the cells were fully useable. Their answer to this problem is creating a system that can use those cells, and provide a platform to easily replace them in the future as needed.

Their Development Kit will apparently be available soon.
There's batteries in your batteries!

Gouach
They've developed an app for remote diagnosis and data access.

From what I could tell Gouach have several battery configurations available soon for manufacturers, as well as a "devkit" for a more integrated solution.

No traditional eMTBs are using the system yet, and I have a lot of questions about how they plan on allowing consumers to repair electronics safely, but this is easily the most interesting thing I've seen at the show so far.

I'm hoping to track down more information later this week. Read more at gouach.com.
Details:
• No soldering or cables
• Easily replace bad cells
• Remote diagnosis and easy data access
• Made from second-life cells and recycled materials
• Creates a claimed four times less C02e than a regular battery
• Designed, manufactured and assembled in France




Okay I'm off to make sure everyone does their work-mandated meditation and stretching. We've got more coverage from Taipei tomorrow.

Posted In:
Nicolai Topeak Taipei Cycle Show 2023


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Obviously in most regular products where you use a bunch of regular AA or AAA batteries in series, us customers get to replace them ourselves. It is recommended to replace all batteries together, but when I'm using NiMH or NiZn batteries, I usually balance the batteries (using the "revive" or similar option of the charger) so that they work nicely together even though they're not all new hence can get a bit more life out of them. I've seen many flashlights where customers also get to replace the individual 18650 batteries so apparently that by itself is no issue. From what I understand from this system here it can monitor and balance the individual cells so would it then still be a big deal for customers to replace them one by one? Of course in this world of fast fashion I can imagine the bulk of these e-bike battery packs is just a big bunch of 18650 cells in series with a single BMS (battery management system, which is needed for such batteries). But if their more intelligent pack can solve it, there is probably little in the way of allowing customers to replace their batteries themselves.
  • 1 0
 Carbonworks wants their water bottle cage design back. (Topeak's Fezā Cages)
  • 1 0
 Best Friend Enterprise Co is a great company name





