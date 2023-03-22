BRIAN'S DAY 1 RANDOMS Taipei Cycle Show 2023 I've managed to lose my note on this OE supplier's name, but I thought their booth display looked incredible.

Taipei Cycle Show

The Topeak Fezā MT16 actually feels quite sturdy despite being 15.5g.

Topeak's Fezā Cages





Did they really need to make 9 SKUs of this bottle cage covering a 5.5g spread? No. Is it a stupidly nice looking cage? Yes.

There were no bottles for me to get a sense of retention, but they felt quite sturdy. Also no word on pricing or availability yet but they're on topeak.com so I imagine it's imminent.

• R10S road version - 10g

• G12 gravel version - 12g

• MT16 mountain version - 15.5g

• ø5.5mm carbon fiber composite tube

• matte black finish is pure carbon, matte red and blue finishes are carbon and Kevlar



Levy just got angry and has no idea why.

Nicolai's Gates-Driven EBOXX 3x3 NINE

Will this be the gearbox that gets Levy on board? Probably not, but it's still cool. No grip shift, rejoice.

Belt driven kids bikes sound promising. Newly appointed GM of Gates' Mobility business Chris Sugai.

For mechanics who are just a bit extra.

Hazel's tool trays

Dual layer EVA. VR + EPA has a tougher top layer.

Less wasteful ebike batteries would be a big improvement.

Gouach Repairable & Sustainable eBike Batteries

Their Development Kit will apparently be available soon. There's batteries in your batteries!

They've developed an app for remote diagnosis and data access.





No traditional eMTBs are using the system yet, and I have a lot of questions about how they plan on allowing consumers to repair electronics safely, but this is easily the most interesting thing I've seen at the show so far.



I'm hoping to track down more information later this week. Read more at

From what I could tell Gouach have several battery configurations available soon for manufacturers, as well as a "devkit" for a more integrated solution.

• No soldering or cables

• Easily replace bad cells

• Remote diagnosis and easy data access

• Made from second-life cells and recycled materials

• Creates a claimed four times less C02e than a regular battery

• Designed, manufactured and assembled in France

