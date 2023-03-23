Brian's Day 3 Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2023

It's day 3 at the Taipei Cycle Show. Levy, Max, and Henry are off trying to convince people to share OE prices with us and I've got my head down in the hotel fighting my never-ending emails. Here are a few of the things that caught my eye over the past few days.
RideRever's Updated Arc BrakesRideRever
is the brake brand of Chia Cherne Industry Co, which is also the parent company of Jagwire
. They've got some interesting tech coming with friction welded rotors, but they're still in prototype phases and didn't have any for me to see.
We actually covered their Arc brake back at the 2019 show
, but it's seen some major updates for 2023. It's designed for XC, trail, and all mountain (if that were a thing), and is available in tooled or tool-free adjustment versions. The ambidextrous lever uses mineral oil in a twin master-cylinder setup, and is Matchmaker and i-Spec II compatible. The semi-metallic pads are top-loading, and the caliper is forged aluminum.
Weight is listed as 225g, but not clear what that weight actually includes. The old brake was listed at $105 without rotor, but pricing has yet to be announced for the new one.
The ergonomics felt very good in hand, and I'd be curious to see how these perform on trail.
Teclin's Suspension ComponentsTeclin
is a Taichung-based specialist tubing manufacturer, processing aluminum from raw ingot to finished, machined parts under one roof. Think seamless stanchions and shock damper shafts. They also have products ready for OEM/ODM and private label commercialization.
One of my favourite things at the show is seeing all the suppliers of components to your favourite components. This fork crown may look familiar to some of you. In fact I believe they make components for several of the boutique suspension makers we know and love.
Funn's New Pedals & Updated StemFunn
gave up a sneak peek of their new Python flat pedal. It's very low profile, with a tapered platform shape. They achieve the unique finish by laser etching it before anodizing. They weigh about 320g per pair, and come with short (pictured) and long pins. No word on availability or pricing just yet.
Funn has also added a 0mm rise option to their their Equalizer stem line. It joins their existing +-10mm rise option, and is essentially the same otherwise. All the existing faceplates can be mixed and matched between the different versions.
Details:
• Material: CNCed 6061 aluminum
• Clamp diameter: 31.8mm / 35mm
• Stack height: 34mm
• Length: 35mm / 42mm / 50mm
• Rise: 0mm (+-10mm version still available as well)
• Colours: Black / Grey / Red / Blue / Orange / Green
Bafang's M510 MotorBafang
had its M510 motor (err drive system) on display. It was released last year and holds the sweet spot in their mid motor offerings—claiming to deliver a massive maximum of 95Nm torque, with a reasonable 2.9kg weight. The battery here was a fully integrated 630 watt-hour unit that weighs 3.6kg. Bafang is quick to mention the higher overall torque curve of the M510, and high cadence support of 120 rpm. It's got a magnesium housing to save weight, and is said to have improved its software for smoother power delivery. It's also apparently got better waterproofing than their previous motors.
The Hybridizer eMTB that Bafang was using as a display unit looked pretty good and had a nice under-toptube storage area. I wasn't able to find much more info on it at the show, but it looks like it's related to the Hansol Works company—someone please hit the comments if you know more!
More Randoms
Questionable name aside, Pedotec
is well established and their parent company APMS has worked with Cube, Cycore, and others over the years. With an MSRP of $800 USD and an OE price of about $100, these dual power meter pedals are much cheaper than the current offerings out there.
Bicycle Retailler spotted a similar version a few years back, but these appear to be more refined. Ant+/BLE connectivity, works with all the apps, up to 120hrs battery, IPX6 water resistance, etc. I wouldn't be surprised to see these show up in other markets with someone else's name at some point.Tioga
had a bunch of saddles I'm sure Mike Levy has already covered separately. The BMX seat actually makes some sense for racing where it's really just to keep the bike legal for minimal weight. This one is 80g.
Tioga did tell us that they've got some interesting MTB stuff coming this year, so we'll hope to see more at Sea Otter or Eurobike.KS
had a lot of new stuff to show this year. We've covered their post, fork, and other offerings elsewhere, but I was interested in this unassuming Ether stem. It's forged from 7000-series aluminum, and has really nicely hidden bolts for reduced knee-smashing. It's existed in their line for quite a while now with 50mm and 70mm versions, but they've added this 35mm length version for 2023. I think it looks great, and I'd expect it to come in significantly lighter than the 120g 50mm version. Available in 31.8 and 35mm clamp versions.RST Greenergy
(aka RST Suspension) won a design award for this Smart Tag Platform. It fits inside 1.5" tapered steerers and uses an expanding bolt system to hold it in place. It apparently holds all trackers on the market, but it's not clear how the tags are held in place. It's also not clear how they've gotten around the issue of the fork steerer + headtube blocking the signal—I tried to 3D print a similar thing last year and struggled with connectivity, but I guarantee they put more thought into I did, so I hope it works out.
No word on pricing or availability.
Okay time for MOS Burger and possibly a sweaty hike up the Xiangshan (Mt. Elephant) trail later. We've got more coverage from Taipei coming soon.
5 Comments