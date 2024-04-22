Brian's Randoms from Sea Otter 2024

Cathro hosting a Q&A with Conti athletes.

5Dev's new titanium XC/gravel/road cranks look amazing. They weigh about 450g, cost $999, and will eventually come in 155 to 175mm lengths in 5mm increments. Available now

They're made by machining titanium into shape with an open pocket on the back, laser-welding a plate on to close up the void, then machining the back to a smooth, clean surface. Details of the crank/chainring interface. Compatible with SRAM-style 8-bolt chainrings or power meters.

Low profile to reduce rock strikes. It also looks cool.

Hiding on this Specialized road bike is 5Dev's very interesting UDH adapter that lets you install a T-type drivetrain on a non-UDH bike.

Expensive pulley wheels with ceramic bearings are a thing that people buy. 5Dev's look nice.

Aero rings for road and gravel. I asked if they could machine all the way through on a 32t MTB ring based on this design. They said maybe.

5Dev crank with a road ring on.

Muc-Off has a bunch of new "big bore" valve stems that integrate the valve into the valve cap. They do standard Presta, Presta to Presta, Presta to Schrader, and Schrader to Schrader. Team Schrader, for the record.

With a straight-through design and integrated ball valve and lever system, the valves claims up to 264% more airflow than traditional Presta valves. Also comes in all the colours. I believe these will be available in the next month or so.

Seriously, Muc-Off must have twenty thousand SKUs.

Mondraker was showing off this incredible Gulf collab.

It's not a homage or just inspired by one of the most recognisable liveries in motorsport, but an actual collaboration with Gulf Oil International. They nailed the colours, logo placement, everything.

A limited number will be made available for sale. My brain hurts and is unreliable at this point, but I believe it's just 50 of them and they will be made available next month.

BMB has a lower version of their wild stem coming. Still wild, and still $400

Still 15mm BACK, but now only 90mm up, 60mm lower than the original.

Gates had an interesting demonstration of unsprung weight, derailleur and chain vs gearbox and belt, with all else equal.

With derailleur and chain. With gearbox and belt. Is it something that makes a difference in the real world? I don't know, but it'd be fun to find out.

Possibly my favourite bike at Sea Otter 2024.

This Rockhopper belongs to a Mikes Bikes employee and nails the details. Important.

FSR chainslap protector on a hardtail goes hard.

A solid choice. More good decisions.

OutsideBrendan works smarter not harder, and dog Bubbie(?) is awesome.

I'm told a Kyoot mini velo has been raced in an enduro.

The Michael Jackson dropper. Kyoot is made by BMX industry folks and it shows.

Going to be honest here it's stupid and I love it.

This guy was walking around promoting his wild Apoyii bike.

I mistakenly thought it was a garage project kind of thing, but it's a real brand with a promo video and everything.

Clever Standard has a new version of their small Chain Barrel tool. Available soon.

Compatible with flat top and regular chains. A C02 canister can be threaded in for leverage.

They also have a clean little tire plug kit. Christopher Walken would approve.

Bacons and two sizes of fancy metal plugs. Neat.

R-Dog and his Sea Otter Special.

So good. So terrible.

So many Captain+Stoker coffees this week. Alicia wasn't a fan last year but credit where it's due they take the crown this year. Social Media Hannah doing her thing, Lachlan telling stories.

We regret nothing. Dario astroturfing the comments.

The glamorous world of bike media. The server ominously told us that if we didn't finish our food we wouldn't be able to leave. He also cut off videographer Tom Richards from the team photo.