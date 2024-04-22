Brian's Randoms from Sea Otter 2024

There have been more launches in the past two weeks than any other two-week period I can remember since I started sweeping floors at Freedom Bike Shop
back in 2001. Yes, that means I'm very old. It also means that after several years of delayed product releases, some
brands have finally cleared out enough inventory to share what they've been working on.
The Pinkbike team came down to Sea Otter this year with mixed expectations, and there were definitely some
weird vibes. Everyone is concerned for the remaining Kona employees, and more than one brand expressed that their plan is to #surviveto2025. But overall we loved catching up with everyone, the weather was great, and somehow there was even more gear to cover. The industry might be going through a tough time, but ultimately riding bikes is still ridiculously fun and bike tech is as interesting as ever.
And on that note, here are a few of the random things that caught my eye during the show.
OutsideBrendan works smarter not harder, and dog Bubbie(?) is awesome.
I mistakenly thought it was a garage project kind of thing, but it's a real brand with a promo video and everything.
And with that, it's time to face my expense report. Until next year, Sea Otter!
Joking aside, that Rockhopper is dope!
"Your father hid this watch - in the only place he could....."
Trek: We need to reduce SKUs by 40% over the next 4 years.
Muc off: MORE SKUs!!