Brian's Randoms from Sea Otter 2024

Apr 22, 2024
by Brian Park  
Sea Otter 2024
Cathro hosting a Q&A with Conti athletes.

There have been more launches in the past two weeks than any other two-week period I can remember since I started sweeping floors at Freedom Bike Shop back in 2001. Yes, that means I'm very old. It also means that after several years of delayed product releases, some brands have finally cleared out enough inventory to share what they've been working on.

The Pinkbike team came down to Sea Otter this year with mixed expectations, and there were definitely some weird vibes. Everyone is concerned for the remaining Kona employees, and more than one brand expressed that their plan is to #surviveto2025. But overall we loved catching up with everyone, the weather was great, and somehow there was even more gear to cover. The industry might be going through a tough time, but ultimately riding bikes is still ridiculously fun and bike tech is as interesting as ever.

And on that note, here are a few of the random things that caught my eye during the show.




photo
5Dev's new titanium XC/gravel/road cranks look amazing. They weigh about 450g, cost $999, and will eventually come in 155 to 175mm lengths in 5mm increments. Available now.

photo
They're made by machining titanium into shape with an open pocket on the back, laser-welding a plate on to close up the void, then machining the back to a smooth, clean surface.
photo
Details of the crank/chainring interface. Compatible with SRAM-style 8-bolt chainrings or power meters.

photo
Low profile to reduce rock strikes. It also looks cool.

photo
Hiding on this Specialized road bike is 5Dev's very interesting UDH adapter that lets you install a T-type drivetrain on a non-UDH bike.

photo
Expensive pulley wheels with ceramic bearings are a thing that people buy. 5Dev's look nice.

photo
Aero rings for road and gravel.
photo
I asked if they could machine all the way through on a 32t MTB ring based on this design. They said maybe.

photo
5Dev crank with a road ring on.




Sea Otter 2024
Muc-Off has a bunch of new "big bore" valve stems that integrate the valve into the valve cap. They do standard Presta, Presta to Presta, Presta to Schrader, and Schrader to Schrader. Team Schrader, for the record.

Sea Otter 2024
With a straight-through design and integrated ball valve and lever system, the valves claims up to 264% more airflow than traditional Presta valves.
Sea Otter 2024
Also comes in all the colours. I believe these will be available in the next month or so.

Sea Otter 2024
Seriously, Muc-Off must have twenty thousand SKUs.




Sea Otter 2024
Mondraker was showing off this incredible Gulf collab.

Sea Otter 2024
It's not a homage or just inspired by one of the most recognisable liveries in motorsport, but an actual collaboration with Gulf Oil International.
Sea Otter 2024
They nailed the colours, logo placement, everything.

Sea Otter 2024
A limited number will be made available for sale. My brain hurts and is unreliable at this point, but I believe it's just 50 of them and they will be made available next month.




Sea Otter 2024
BMB has a lower version of their wild stem coming. Still wild, and still $400.

Sea Otter 2024
Still 15mm BACK, but now only 90mm up, 60mm lower than the original.




photo
Gates had an interesting demonstration of unsprung weight, derailleur and chain vs gearbox and belt, with all else equal.

Sea Otter 2024
With derailleur and chain.
Sea Otter 2024
With gearbox and belt. Is it something that makes a difference in the real world? I don't know, but it'd be fun to find out.




Sea Otter 2024
Possibly my favourite bike at Sea Otter 2024.

Sea Otter 2024
This Rockhopper belongs to a Mikes Bikes employee and nails the details.
Sea Otter 2024
Important.

Sea Otter 2024
FSR chainslap protector on a hardtail goes hard.

Sea Otter 2024
A solid choice.
Sea Otter 2024
More good decisions.




OutsideBrendan works smarter not harder, and dog Bubbie(?) is awesome.




Sea Otter 2024
I'm told a Kyoot mini velo has been raced in an enduro.

Sea Otter 2024
The Michael Jackson dropper.
Sea Otter 2024
Kyoot is made by BMX industry folks and it shows.

Sea Otter 2024
Going to be honest here it's stupid and I love it.




Sea Otter 2024
This guy was walking around promoting his wild Apoyii bike.

I mistakenly thought it was a garage project kind of thing, but it's a real brand with a promo video and everything.




Sea Otter 2024
Clever Standard has a new version of their small Chain Barrel tool. Available soon.

Sea Otter 2024
Compatible with flat top and regular chains.
Sea Otter 2024
A C02 canister can be threaded in for leverage.

Sea Otter 2024
They also have a clean little tire plug kit. Christopher Walken would approve.

Sea Otter 2024
Bacons and two sizes of fancy metal plugs.
Sea Otter 2024
Neat.




Sea Otter 2024
R-Dog and his Sea Otter Special.

Sea Otter 2024
So good. So terrible.




photo
So many Captain+Stoker coffees this week. Alicia wasn't a fan last year but credit where it's due they take the crown this year.
photo
Social Media Hannah doing her thing, Lachlan telling stories.

Sea Otter 2024
We regret nothing.
Sea Otter 2024
Dario astroturfing the comments.

photo
The glamorous world of bike media.
Sea Otter 2024
The server ominously told us that if we didn't finish our food we wouldn't be able to leave. He also cut off videographer Tom Richards from the team photo.




And with that, it's time to face my expense report. Until next year, Sea Otter!

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Randoms 5dev Bmb Clever Standard Gates Mondraker Muc Off


49 Comments
  • 26 1
 "Michael Jackson dropper" is going in my permanent word bank. 10/10
  • 5 2
 It's an incredible description for those crotch grab droppers. I've seen more of them in media coverage this week than I've seen on bikes in the last 10 years. They seemed to have some popularity in like 2012-2013, but having cut my teeth on one, they are genuinely terrible. Now they're endorsed by the King of Pop, so perhaps they're the King of Droppers. I still sort of want one for my DH bike.
  • 1 0
 @j-t-g: I quite like them because it means one less cable on your handlebar. Shame no one makes a 200mm one or I'd buy it ASAP!
  • 1 0
 @j-t-g: It's always seemed to me that they were OK for "winch and plummet" type riding, especially on trails you're familiar with, as you have plenty of time to raise a lower them at the predictable appropriate points. But for rolling terrain, or riding new trails "blind", then they really do kind of suck.
  • 1 0
 @SintraFreeride: If someone made one of decent quality with decent drop, I would have snagged one for my gravel where I may finding myself swapping between one of these and a lightweight rigid post depending on the ride's intent since I do anything from mellow road rides to trail riding on that bike.
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: 100% agreed. It’s a great application for gravel where you use it a couple of times per hour, not every minute. Also dropper levers on gravel bikes are still mostly awful and in weird places(except for the Pro/Shimano lever that you can push or pull).
  • 10 0
 5Dev's UDH adapter, now's there's something that could actually be useful...it was only a matter of time
  • 2 0
 Yes, someone has to figure it out because in this economy, dentist or not, people are not going to swap out complete frames to use a Transmission derailleur. I have it on my UDH compatible bike (Ripmo) and it's awesome, but not going to replace a $3000 ti hardtail frame to run it. Their website still only shows the Yeti conversion, hopefully more brands/models/universal to come!
  • 1 0
 Looks like for Specialized road and gravel frame only at the moment ride5dev.com/products/specialized-transmission-gravel-road
  • 1 0
 @road-n-dirt: also for some Yeti frames to make sure the dentists are covered
  • 10 0
 Gee looking like Weekend at Bernies
  • 3 0
 lol...picturing Ben just kicking his seat from under the table at the podium to make it look like he's nodding along with the conversation
  • 6 0
 I did Gee dirty, it was impossible to choose a shot where all of them looked normal.
  • 2 0
 @brianpark: You could have done a burst and rendered them into a gif-animation. If each of them would have one person looking weird and everyone else just fine, it would have been an interesting animation.
  • 7 0
 $400 stem is so hilariously stupid LOL
  • 3 10
flag IntoTheEverflow (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 You mock it until your $200 stem breaks at the worst time possible.
  • 3 0
 @IntoTheEverflow: Are you claiming that strength is related to price?
  • 2 1
 $60 is the sweet spot for a stem.
  • 2 0
 Personally, I love the $1000.00 Crank Arm set.... Eyeroll...
  • 1 0
 @IntoTheEverflow:
  • 5 0
 Is astroturfing the Pinkbike word of 2024 so far? Asking for a friend who is definitely not an Ari rider (see: influencer)
  • 1 0
 For the moment. The industry will eventually learn these people aren't actually "influencing" anyone, and they'll be discarded as another unnecessary marketing expense. Do you really believe anyone cares what bike Mo is riding this month?
  • 6 0
 Gulf Oil livery is the sexiest livery. Fight me.
  • 6 0
 Least controversial opinion.
  • 1 0
 It's been done to death though. Should only be seen on le mans porsches
  • 3 0
 I miss seeing them out on the trails...the bright yellow Y23s. Back in the day, they were as distinctively goofy as a Cannondale Lefty.
  • 4 0
 I'd love to hear more about that UDH adapter. Also that Mondraker is incredibly. Gives me those GT40 vibes.
  • 1 0
 Rule57: You may only ride with a bidon in the rear cage if you have a front bidon, or you just handed your front bidon to a fan at the roadside and you are too busy crushing everyone to move it forward until you take your next drink.

Joking aside, that Rockhopper is dope!
  • 5 0
 I like the Mondraker.
  • 2 0
 I think I saw the Kyoot at the Megavalanche! @brianpark
  • 1 1
 It would be even better if the front brake caliper was spaced properly from the rotor.
  • 1 0
 It's been pointed out the valves are kind of the 'me too' product of the moment, but unlike pedals, there are actually some interesting products and opportunities there... I actually really like this muc off approach.
  • 1 0
 Will that ball valve get in the way of putting a floor pump on it?
  • 3 0
 "Christopher Walken would approve" .

"Your father hid this watch - in the only place he could....."
  • 2 0
 OK, genuinely curious, what's the difference between a standard presta valve and a presta to presta valve?
  • 2 0
 It's presta sized at both ends including the thread-off valve. I just described it that way to differentiate from the presta to schrader one.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark:

Trek: We need to reduce SKUs by 40% over the next 4 years.

Muc off: MORE SKUs!!
  • 1 0
 I have nothing with Gulf and the Mondraker is way too much for where I ride, but man. What a good looking bike. Now I want one
  • 1 0
 Are those Muc-off valves using only the lever to control flow? No more presta valve stem? If it, that's a cool idea, wonder how difficult it is to replace the valve seats.
  • 2 0
 @brianpark "Team Shrader for the record"? Do tell please.
  • 9 0
 I haven't done it yet, but I think at this point MTB wheels are wide enough and we should all just go back to Schrader. No real reason not to.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: As a parent to a young child with multiple bikes, I support this.
  • 3 0
 Dario splootin’
  • 2 0
 @brianpark nice pulp fiction reference.
  • 1 0
 I'm guessing you're talking about the "Christopher Walken would approve" bit, in relation to the tire plug kit, but I still don't get the reference. What was the tie in with Winston Wolf?
  • 1 0
 In what world is a bicycle partnership with Gulf Oil the right move ? Of course its on a moped !
  • 1 0
 I bet Conti has more SKUs than muc-off
  • 1 0
 But less than Schwalbe
  • 1 0
 @ReformedRoadie: who also has less than Maxxis, with all the sizes, casings, compounds, and tubeless/tube-type options. What was there, 90+ different DHF variations?







