Brian's Randoms from Eurobike 2024

Another Eurobike has come and gone, and I'm flying home full of questions—and a schnitzel hangover. This year's show was a big change from last year; in some ways it was more muted, with most of the major launches happening before
the show, but in general the mood was more positive. Last year the suppliers (factories, people who make things themselves) were dejectedly telling us that they didn't get any orders and were going to head home and lay off half of their workforce. There's still too much old stock in the market according to the brands, which means there are discounts available to consumers, but things are more stable overall and people know where they stand.
All that said, there were still some very interesting things hiding throughout the halls of the Messe Frankfurt, and I think we found most of them. Read on for a few of my favourites.
Rimpact Mass Damper
The folks from Rimpact were wandering the halls and showed me this mass damper they're working on. It's a ~500g weight that sits inside your headtube between two springs, and in theory it damps vibrations from bumps and compressions. They've showed a previous version before, but this one is a larger, more refined unit. They've logged hundreds of timed A/B test runs to validate the system, and testing is showing near universal speed improvements with the damper. But the Rimpact folks are wary of being labeled snake-oil, so they're waiting to release until they can provide what they feel is unassailable data. Me personally? It wouldn't surprise me if there's a real benefit for DH racers. Heck, if mass dampers are good enough to be banned in F1 racing, it's not implausible that there's a real benefit to us in mountain biking.
Ora's New Cranks
Taiwanese titanium experts Ora were showing a new titanium crankset that looks quite promising.
It weighs ~400g, using 3al 2.5v titanium tubing, 6/4 titanium spindle and machined interfaces, and stainless crank bolts. Available in 165-175mm in 2.5mm increments. 30mm spindle only. Works with all major BB standards. Available in SRAM 3-bolt and 8-bolt & direct mount chainring interfaces.
It's currently off getting tested, but initial numbers put it at a few grams below eeWings, and with a few other potential improvements. The chainring and pedal interfaces are fully CNCed affairs, welded and then ground flat. They haven't yet decided on how they plan to bring it to market, but I'd love to see more of these Taiwanese factories try their hands at going direct to consumers.
Bike People
On Friday night I hosted Bike People
, a very informal get together with several of the sport's most interesting engineers, manufacturers, framebuilders, tinkerers, and general bike nerds. It was a super inspiring evening, and I loved seeing so many people who had never met before form new connections and share ideas. With any luck we'll see some products from collaborations that began here at Eurobike 2025.
Abbey Bike Tools' New Chain Checker
Yep, now you have to worry about lateral chain wear too. As 1x drivetrains put more lateral stress on drivetrains Abbey says that shifting performance starts falling off once it gets past their level 6 of sag. They've also added a novel V-shaped notch that allows you to more accurately find the centre of the chain pin when measuring linear chain stretch. They say this is a significant improvement as flat-top chains use slightly larger rollers than other designs, and avoids missing your chain replacement window. Their LL (linear/lateral) chain wear tool
is patent pending.
Okay that's all from me today. I've still got a 3D printed thing to publish, as well as maybe a "best and worst ideas" piece. Any other requests while we're at it?
