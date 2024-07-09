Powered by Outside

Brian's Randoms from Eurobike 2024

Jul 9, 2024
by Brian Park  
Eurobike 2024
We partnered with Fahrstil and Bespoked to help support the Eurobike Handmade Area this year, and it turned out to be a highlight of the show for me.


Another Eurobike has come and gone, and I'm flying home full of questions—and a schnitzel hangover. This year's show was a big change from last year; in some ways it was more muted, with most of the major launches happening before the show, but in general the mood was more positive. Last year the suppliers (factories, people who make things themselves) were dejectedly telling us that they didn't get any orders and were going to head home and lay off half of their workforce. There's still too much old stock in the market according to the brands, which means there are discounts available to consumers, but things are more stable overall and people know where they stand.

All that said, there were still some very interesting things hiding throughout the halls of the Messe Frankfurt, and I think we found most of them. Read on for a few of my favourites.




Eurobike 2024
Rimpact Mass Damper
Eurobike 2024
Very interesting.

Rimpact Mass Damper

The folks from Rimpact were wandering the halls and showed me this mass damper they're working on. It's a ~500g weight that sits inside your headtube between two springs, and in theory it damps vibrations from bumps and compressions. They've showed a previous version before, but this one is a larger, more refined unit. They've logged hundreds of timed A/B test runs to validate the system, and testing is showing near universal speed improvements with the damper. But the Rimpact folks are wary of being labeled snake-oil, so they're waiting to release until they can provide what they feel is unassailable data. Me personally? It wouldn't surprise me if there's a real benefit for DH racers. Heck, if mass dampers are good enough to be banned in F1 racing, it's not implausible that there's a real benefit to us in mountain biking.




Eurobike 2024
This bike belongs to some guy who's off doing some road race right now idk.

Eurobike 2024
A closer look at Tom Pidcock's Suntour suspension setup.

Eurobike 2024
An electric full suspension monster cross gravel bike is a surefire way to upset every cycling subculture.

Eurobike 2024
Interesting suspension packaging from M1-Sporttechnik




Eurobike 2024
An alternative to eeWings?

Ora's New Cranks

Taiwanese titanium experts Ora were showing a new titanium crankset that looks quite promising.

It weighs ~400g, using 3al 2.5v titanium tubing, 6/4 titanium spindle and machined interfaces, and stainless crank bolts. Available in 165-175mm in 2.5mm increments. 30mm spindle only. Works with all major BB standards. Available in SRAM 3-bolt and 8-bolt & direct mount chainring interfaces.

It's currently off getting tested, but initial numbers put it at a few grams below eeWings, and with a few other potential improvements. The chainring and pedal interfaces are fully CNCed affairs, welded and then ground flat. They haven't yet decided on how they plan to bring it to market, but I'd love to see more of these Taiwanese factories try their hands at going direct to consumers.

Eurobike 2024
Any takers?
Eurobike 2024
You can see where the CNCed pedal interface gets welded to the tubular body.




Eurobike 2024
Bike industry Where's Waldo: extreme nerd edition. How many high level engineers, tinkerers, framebuilders, and nerds do you recognize?

Bike People

On Friday night I hosted Bike People, a very informal get together with several of the sport's most interesting engineers, manufacturers, framebuilders, tinkerers, and general bike nerds. It was a super inspiring evening, and I loved seeing so many people who had never met before form new connections and share ideas. With any luck we'll see some products from collaborations that began here at Eurobike 2025.

Eurobike 2024
Petor from Bespoked.
Eurobike 2024
Calvin from Genio.

Eurobike 2024
Cornelius Kapfinger from Intend and Ralf Holleis from Huhn Cycles deep in discussion.

Eurobike 2024
Artem from Bjorn Cycles
Eurobike 2024
Gustav Gullholm.

Eurobike 2024
Basti from Leatt into it with Joey from Ponderosa, an engineering firm/trading agency in Taiwan.
Eurobike 2024
Roman from QVIST.




Eurobike 2024
We've covered Zoceli's bikes a bunch last week, but I especially like the way he does his tapered headtubes. Fits the aesthetic, and makes mitring the tubes a lot easier.

Eurobike 2024
This is the Zoceli slopestyle bike. Cool to see so many different suspension designs coming from a single person, but it also has me wary that they've not iterated enough to get the most out of each single design.

Eurobike 2024
Slovakia's RGD Bike Components showed off some interesting parts.

Eurobike 2024
New SWAT compartment unlocked on this prototype gravel stem.

Eurobike 2024
They do trail stems too.
Eurobike 2024
Some interesting cutouts.

Eurobike 2024
Arko Bici had some nice gravel bikes, but I was more interested in their tampers, sorry.
Eurobike 2024
This vintage Hope titanium hub shell tamper was gorgeous. I'd have bought it if it were 49mm.

Eurobike 2024
Ralf Holleis is retooling his approach with Huhn Cycles. In the meantime, this bikepacking rig was looking great. The paint-matched bags are a nice touch.




Eurobike 2024
Abbey Bike Tools showing off a new dimension of chain wear. They say that shifting deteriorates once you hit this level of lateral chain sag.

Abbey Bike Tools' New Chain Checker

Yep, now you have to worry about lateral chain wear too. As 1x drivetrains put more lateral stress on drivetrains Abbey says that shifting performance starts falling off once it gets past their level 6 of sag. They've also added a novel V-shaped notch that allows you to more accurately find the centre of the chain pin when measuring linear chain stretch. They say this is a significant improvement as flat-top chains use slightly larger rollers than other designs, and avoids missing your chain replacement window. Their LL (linear/lateral) chain wear tool is patent pending.

Eurobike 2024
The v-shaped notch lets you find the centre of each roller more accurately.

Eurobike 2024
Their prototype spoke keys will get hardened steel inserts before launch.
Eurobike 2024
These feel great.




Eurobike 2024
Smaller and smaller motors are coming. This one from Maxon is interesting.

Eurobike 2024
Maxon tells us that "something that will change the industry is coming next year."

Eurobike 2024
I always try to sneak an Omnium into my Eurobike stories. I have a MiniMax and they are so damn good. This titanium one is a really clean build.

Eurobike 2024
Their quick release bracket for cargo racks make storing and transporting your basketpacking bike a lot easier.
Eurobike 2024
Omnium also has a new, inexpensive urban bike called the Day Ripper that retails from 1,275 Euros.

Eurobike 2024
The aptly named BIKEeRACK uses a motor to lift your heavy bike into a vertical rack, and now has a Europe-friendly version.

Eurobike 2024
Beefy aluminum hardware everywhere, but surprisingly not much heavier than similar motorized racks.
Eurobike 2024
Their new ball mount attachment for European cars that don't have 2" receivers.

Eurobike 2024
I'm not convinced that this setup is a better approach than a low horizontal rack for heavy e-bikes, but I'm curious to try it out.

Eurobike 2024
Yes I made one of our staff try this thing. And yes they've spoken to HR about it. There's actually a patent dispute going on, it was honestly a fairly tense situation down in Hall 8 with both parties fairly close to each other. I'll try to pull together a story if I can verify more facts, but it's... probably not worth it.

Eurobike 2024
The quest for silver droppers might be over!

Eurobike 2024
They're called "ShutleX" (yes, that spelling). Their post post is available in 105mm–230mm options, 30.9, 31.6, and 34.9mm diameters. The booth was empty so I couldn't get any more info, but a trademark search suggests it's a brand from Taiwan Hanbin Machinery Co.

Eurobike 2024
Aerozine has a prototype wired dropper with an integrated light that can be wired into your eMTB. Pretty clever, would be nice on a lot of SUV style bikes.

Eurobike 2024
Clean.
Eurobike 2024
3D printed prototype, but the mechanism actually worked.

Eurobike 2024
These bags from 2Rads Bike Bags were fun. Also, the owner's main job is in pigeon welfare.

Eurobike 2024
The eDirtySixer electric trekking bike has 32" wheels and dual front discs. It's also available with 36" wheels.

Eurobike 2024
Big stoppers for big people.
Eurobike 2024
Even bigger pedals. They're currently taking orders on a crowdfunding campaign.

Eurobike 2024
Our friends at 41 Publishing had a pretty great setup.




Okay that's all from me today. I've still got a 3D printed thing to publish, as well as maybe a "best and worst ideas" piece. Any other requests while we're at it?

26 Comments
  • 28 2
 I've been running a mass dampers for a few years now. She's almost 4 years old, eats a lot of Haribo, complains when I climb too slow, and sits on my Ride Shotgun Pro.
  • 3 0
 Mine is 3,5 years old sits on an Macride and also act as a steering damper. Unfortunately he tries to steer in the opposite direction to me
  • 2 0
 Yeah and when you remove it it feels like you fitted a turbo
  • 10 0
 all silver all the things! i hope clear anno / polished alu starts trending.
  • 2 0
 silver, polish and chrome is where its at
  • 7 5
 One can laugh about it: "electric full suspension monster cross gravel bike is a surefire way to upset every cycling subculture", but what is happening to the bicycle industry is rather sad. What used to be by far the least polluting mean of transportation on the planet, has been converted into a dirty motored-vehicle. Somehow the industry is converting to sell motored-bicycles instead of bicycles. What a shame.
  • 2 0
 At the risk of derailing the discussion, my electric Omnium MiniMax cargo bike has prevented us needing a second vehicle. Yes there's lots of greenwashing, but there's also a lot of benefit as the industry looks more to e-mobility.
  • 1 0
 'Maxon tells us that "something that will change the industry is coming next year."

! think this is a major issue with eBikes. The technology is moving so fast that the bike you buy now will be obsolete in a couple years. Ebikes are almost like phones in that sense. This is more apparent as analog bikes have matured enough in geo, sizing, and kinematics, that you'll still own/sell a somewhat relevant bike after one model cycle or so.
  • 7 0
 Well 5 years ago Trek told us that something that will change the industry was coming and that it was the biggest release since carbon fiber in bikes and it turned out to be a heavy, expensive, and middle-of-the-pack rated helmet. So you can't always listen to the marketing guys.
  • 3 0
 My phone is 4 years old. My bike, 3. Neither are worse than when I bought them. Things improve. Progress is a thing. Doesn't make what you spent your hard-earned cash on last year shite just becuase.
  • 2 0
 Mounting a saddle on a seatpost is basically the thing I hate to do the most, especially the type with 2 bolts like OneUp uses. The method used by that Aerozine dropper looks way better. Why isn't that more common?
  • 1 0
 I had a specialized post about 10 years ago with a similar design. It was definitely easier to mount a saddle* but it was really hard to get tight enough to not slip. *My least favorite thing to do is mount inserts. Or maybe chasing creaks. Or getting my brakes not to rub. . .I love to hate working on my bike.
  • 1 0
 On the subject of Tuned Mass Dampers, people talk about DH, but I'd love to try one on a rigid bike. It would be really interesting to see how one affects the high frequency trail chatter that makes your hands go numb eventually. It's what they're used for in motorsport after all.
  • 1 0
 The idea is quite interesting. If it can slightly remove the peaks from HF chatter, I'd honestly try it. The souther UT chunk can get debilitating at times.
  • 2 0
 In other news, Flavio Briatore was seen trackside at Les Gets after rumors he has been banned from World Cup events.
  • 2 0
 "An electric full suspension monster cross gravel bike is a surefire way to upset every cycling subculture." .. LOL!!!
  • 2 0
 that Maxon motor is insane. E bikes are gonna start getting really sneaky
  • 2 0
 Ti Cranks or Tai cranks? Either way they look badass.
  • 1 0
 I'm all for competition and some cheaper titanium cranks on the market.
  • 1 1
 A bike industry photo with only 7 flat brim caps. Got to be Europe. Missing ironic mustaches as well. Must be engineers not the marketing people.
  • 1 0
 That silver dropper is sleek as hell
  • 2 2
 Weird that the factory that makes eeWings is making their own version. Cane Creek must be bummed. That's pretty lame.
  • 2 1
 Anyone know where the ACTUAL Cane Creek Eewings are manufactured?
  • 3 0
 Ora, Pinkbike went there this year and showed the cranks in production.
  • 1 0
 read pigeon welfare as pigeon warfare first, disappointed.
  • 1 0
 Me too, I’d love to see a story about pigeon warfare.







