Brian's Randoms from Eurobike 2024

We partnered with Fahrstil and Bespoked to help support the Eurobike Handmade Area this year, and it turned out to be a highlight of the show for me.

Rimpact Mass Damper Very interesting.

Rimpact Mass Damper

This bike belongs to some guy who's off doing some road race right now idk.

A closer look at Tom Pidcock's Suntour suspension setup.

An electric full suspension monster cross gravel bike is a surefire way to upset every cycling subculture.

Interesting suspension packaging from M1-Sporttechnik

An alternative to eeWings?

Ora's New Cranks

Any takers? You can see where the CNCed pedal interface gets welded to the tubular body.

Bike industry Where's Waldo: extreme nerd edition. How many high level engineers, tinkerers, framebuilders, and nerds do you recognize?

Bike People

Petor from Bespoked. Calvin from Genio.

Cornelius Kapfinger from Intend and Ralf Holleis from Huhn Cycles deep in discussion.

Artem from Bjorn Cycles Gustav Gullholm.

Basti from Leatt into it with Joey from Ponderosa, an engineering firm/trading agency in Taiwan. Roman from QVIST.

We've covered Zoceli's bikes a bunch last week, but I especially like the way he does his tapered headtubes. Fits the aesthetic, and makes mitring the tubes a lot easier.

This is the Zoceli slopestyle bike. Cool to see so many different suspension designs coming from a single person, but it also has me wary that they've not iterated enough to get the most out of each single design.

New SWAT compartment unlocked on this prototype gravel stem.

They do trail stems too. Some interesting cutouts.

Arko Bici had some nice gravel bikes, but I was more interested in their tampers, sorry. This vintage Hope titanium hub shell tamper was gorgeous. I'd have bought it if it were 49mm.

Ralf Holleis is retooling his approach with Huhn Cycles. In the meantime, this bikepacking rig was looking great. The paint-matched bags are a nice touch.

Abbey Bike Tools showing off a new dimension of chain wear. They say that shifting deteriorates once you hit this level of lateral chain sag.

Abbey Bike Tools' New Chain Checker

The v-shaped notch lets you find the centre of each roller more accurately.

Their prototype spoke keys will get hardened steel inserts before launch. These feel great.

Smaller and smaller motors are coming. This one from Maxon is interesting.

Maxon tells us that "something that will change the industry is coming next year."

I always try to sneak an Omnium into my Eurobike stories. I have a MiniMax and they are so damn good. This titanium one is a really clean build.

Their quick release bracket for cargo racks make storing and transporting your basketpacking bike a lot easier. Omnium also has a new, inexpensive urban bike called the Day Ripper that retails from 1,275 Euros.

The aptly named BIKEeRACK uses a motor to lift your heavy bike into a vertical rack, and now has a Europe-friendly version.

Beefy aluminum hardware everywhere, but surprisingly not much heavier than similar motorized racks. Their new ball mount attachment for European cars that don't have 2" receivers.

I'm not convinced that this setup is a better approach than a low horizontal rack for heavy e-bikes, but I'm curious to try it out.

Yes I made one of our staff try this thing. And yes they've spoken to HR about it. There's actually a patent dispute going on, it was honestly a fairly tense situation down in Hall 8 with both parties fairly close to each other. I'll try to pull together a story if I can verify more facts, but it's... probably not worth it.

The quest for silver droppers might be over!

They're called "ShutleX" (yes, that spelling). Their post post is available in 105mm–230mm options, 30.9, 31.6, and 34.9mm diameters. The booth was empty so I couldn't get any more info, but a trademark search suggests it's a brand from Taiwan Hanbin Machinery Co.

Aerozine has a prototype wired dropper with an integrated light that can be wired into your eMTB. Pretty clever, would be nice on a lot of SUV style bikes.

Clean. 3D printed prototype, but the mechanism actually worked.

These bags from 2Rads Bike Bags were fun. Also, the owner's main job is in pigeon welfare.

The eDirtySixer electric trekking bike has 32" wheels and dual front discs. It's also available with 36" wheels.

Big stoppers for big people. Even bigger pedals. They're currently taking orders on a crowdfunding campaign.

Our friends at 41 Publishing had a pretty great setup.