Bridger Designs a Modular Helmet That Allows You to Change Shells Depending on the Conditions

Jan 29, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

You can easily adjust your bike's suspension, use a flip-chip to adjust its geometry, or change your eyewear lenses to suit bright or low light but, unless you have a removable chin bar, your helmet is pretty much set in one mode no matter where you ride it.

Hoping to change all that comes Bridger helmets. The brainchild of Ryan and Peter Eiler, the helmet is a modular design that allows you to change out the shell depending on the conditions you're riding in. At the moment, two shells are available that will appeal to mountain bikers, a vented summer lid and an insulated winter option that also comes with removable earpads. The shells both come in a variety of colours that can be mixed and matched to customise your helmet and attache with a clipping system with no tools required.

Summer mode
Winter mode, complete with earpads

Ryan believes that most riders will want to change out shells when the weather drops below freezing but also says it really depends on the rider wearing the helmet. He said: "We developed a strong belief that helmets could work a lot harder than they do now - and frankly, we get bored of staring at the same old shell for years on end. Living in Boston, we've seen folks with some extraordinary, makeshift winter helmet setups - and I don't mean that in a good way. If you're riding in tar-melting heat, you can pop on the highly ventilated summer shell. If you're fat biking on a frigid day, the insulated shell and earpads go on in a snap to retain heat."

For protection, Bridger are using XRD foam combined with a harder foam on the outside of the helmet for a dual-density system. The XRD foam hasn't been widely used in mountain bikes but it is found in a number of high-end hockey helmets. XRD doesn't explicitly offer rotational protection like a MIPS or Wavecel system, but Peter says, "We dove deep into the research behind rotational impact technologies, and came to the conclusion that the optimal design should use those extra few millimeters of headspace for high-quality impact foam. The XRD foam has benefits which rotational systems can't provide, so I think we made the ideal choice from a safety point of view."


The helmet offers an extra safety feature as the foam can be inspected thanks to the removable shell. Peter believes many riders may be riding with compromised helmets but won't know because the damage is under the shell. The ability to easily remove the shell means riders can check the integrity of their helmet more often.

Bridger are hoping to launch the helmet in March via a Kickstarter and are hoping to deliver the helmets by fall. They're targeting a $195 price at launch with shells an extra $30-40 on top of that.

More info, here.

47 Comments

  • 38 2
 lol just get 2 helmets, this is ridiculous
  • 6 0
 I agree lmao, also you can get two good helmets for the price of this helmet and the shells.
  • 3 0
 @SendItEveryday: or one POC.
  • 2 0
 Yea or just wear your snowboarding helmet in the winter which is effectively what the other shell does.
  • 22 0
 nah nah guys its a multi purpose helmet so the designer had some horseback riding in mind with the positbility of riding a bike too on your way to explore some underground iced cave .
  • 23 0
 This looks like the perfect commuter helmet. Probably not a woods ride helmet
  • 19 0
 Not even the guy in the picture seems to like the helmet. He looks like he's contemplating where his life went wrong.
  • 8 0
 "I need to start being more selective about these paid modeling gigs."
  • 2 1
 He is probably wondering why they are shooting him with his dropper all the way up when no one actually sits on their bike like this mid ride. Authenticity counts.
  • 15 3
 Winter mode - Keep your helmet and wear a skull cap. Bingo!
  • 7 0
 While I agree with this in theory, I have to disagree. Layers can keep you warmer BUT they make your helmet less comfortable (for me at least) and there are always spots that don't get covered.
  • 2 1
 anyone who has an XL helmet just rolled their eyes at your comment.
  • 12 1
 Just here for the "no one tries anything new...hey let's crap over everyone trying something new" PB comments.
  • 10 0
 Polo anyone?
  • 2 0
 Was going to say Baseball
  • 3 0
 Was going to say sick bowl.
  • 8 0
 A helmet, which is 2 helmets, but is only one helmet, which will make you look like a helmet.
  • 9 1
 that is ugly as sin
  • 6 0
 Hats off to this Innovation.
  • 2 0
 they certainly blew the lid off my expectations
  • 2 0
 I flipped my lid when I saw that helmet.
  • 4 0
 It's probably for kayaking. Somebody misspelled pedaling for paddling in the beginning. Damn prediction
  • 1 0
 As a person who regularly uses different helmets for warm and cool days on the bike, and has a separate inbounds ski helmet and touring helmet, I want this to be cool, but it just doesn't seem to quite hit the mark. After wandering around their website, the only real upside I see is the potential to just replace the foam core of the helmet after a crash, and re-use the shell you already have. But that's a tiny upside to what seems like an otherwise unnecessary product.
  • 2 0
 Honestly if they had a removable chinbar that would help them a lot, but right now there is no real advantage of owning this helmet. It's not like you're going to carry the other lid style with you and switch mid ride.
  • 4 0
 Almost 200 bones American and not even a true visor, hmmm
  • 1 0
 Neat idea but when competing against a bit of tape to cover the vents on your existing helmet or a skull cap..hard to justify the price..
  • 3 0
 I would rather have two helmets than look like a dork for 60% of the year.
  • 3 0
 Save your money and buy gme
  • 3 0
 yeah that's gonna be a no from me dawg
  • 1 0
 Congrats, you've made a ski touring helmet. Look at the salomon MTN lab, Scott couloir mountain helmets...
  • 2 2
 does anybody else think it's ridiculous ski helmets usually don't have a visor?! Well it is
  • 2 0
 Curious: Why do ski helmets need a visor?
  • 1 0
 @pmhobson: they help a lot on sunny days and during heavy dumps
  • 1 11
flag weezyb (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I think its ridiculous to wear a helmet skiing period. I miss the good ole days of just a beanie. Wink
  • 1 0
 @weezyb: going to assume thats sarcasm
  • 2 1
 @weezyb: If you only ski mellow and stay on piste...

Not wearing a helmet skiing is the same as BMX'ers not wearing helmets. Both are dangerous at speed; wear a damn brain bucket kids.
  • 2 0
 Skiing is much faster than MTB, a visor catches the wind and pulls your head back. I once did a ski to bike race in my D3 and the speed of the ski section damn near broke my neck
  • 1 0
 And the best part is that both look meh
  • 1 0
 Reason number 2746448 why good product 'design' is so important.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a rock climbing helmet.
  • 1 0
 Cool idea but the shell shape looks dorky.
  • 1 0
 For people riding bike paths in the city park.
  • 1 0
 Is there a shell for riding through Camden
  • 1 0
 Looks like... an Etto.
  • 1 0
 But its missing the fluffy ears . . . Team Hot Pies forever!
  • 1 0
 even they have improved: etto.eu/product/champery-wmips
  • 1 0
 Swing and a miss.

Post a Comment



