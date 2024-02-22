Bright Racing Shocks F929 Next-3RC: The Evolution

When I started thinking about the Bright Racing Shocks project in 2009, there was widespread skepticism around my idea to create a USD suspension from scratch. Today we can proudly say that our F929 fork, in both NEXT, XCO, and Skunk versions, was the first USD fork to overcome the typical structural and functional problems of this type of fork in the MTB world, including the first to use sliding bushings in a mtb application. Our ongoing efforts now focus on optimizing the hydraulic systems of our forks, with the continued development of our ACAD cartridge, in its eighteenth version (across each fork model). In addition to the mechanical structure, we believe that what a rider needs is a system that adapts to their riding style continuously.



Here at Bright, this is what we work on relentlessly. We believe that offering every user, whether pro or amateur, a customized and upgradeable setup is the key to success for a high-performance suspension manufacturer. Our motto 'competition prototype, sold to the public' perfectly reflects our philosophy. — Pablo Fiorilli, the mastermind behind it all