Press Release:
Bright Racing Shocks F929 Next-3RC - The Evolution
Handmade in Italy with love.
NEXT is Bright Racing Shocks' (BRS) dedicated enduro MTB fork, and the second generation (with the initial fork being produced from 2021 to now) brings marked improvements over the inceptive model. BRS was born with a commitment to innovation, and with the third generation of the NEXT model, named NEXT-3RC (where RC stands for Regularity Competition), due out this month, Bright has decided to push the envelope even further.
Pablo Fiorilli, owner, and designer for BRS, decided to make a USD fork for the MTB world based on the Sliding Bushings structure found in motocross forks, a solution he has been developing since the 1990s with his first FIMOCO Engineering brand in Downhill. BRS was the first to develop the sliding bushing for MTB forks, solving the typical problems of USD's. Using a combination of sliding bushings and an innovative carbon composite upper tube construction. This combination, when perfectly tuned, allows the dynamic response of carbon fiber to be exploited with the precision and incisiveness of the sliding bushings system, helping create a uniquely stuff yet resilient chassis. .
For the past 12 years, BRS forks have offered athletes and enthusiasts a high level of riding precision, thanks in part to the performance of the ACAD (Anti Cavitation Active Damber) hydraulic cartridge, which was designed to offer increased support and stability compared to traditionally available Enduro forks. The ACAD cartridge has also been redesigned with extensive use, especially in recent years, using telemetry and simulation programs, and is now in its eighth edition. Of note and designed into the ACAD is a dynamic sag where the fork effectively has none. With built-in negative travel, actual measurable sag is cut down over a traditional fork, leaving your axle to crown true when on the bike, therefore not changing the bike's head angle and its ride characteristics. More on that below.
What's new on the third-generation NEXT:OUTER LEGS:
|When I started thinking about the Bright Racing Shocks project in 2009, there was widespread skepticism around my idea to create a USD suspension from scratch. Today we can proudly say that our F929 fork, in both NEXT, XCO, and Skunk versions, was the first USD fork to overcome the typical structural and functional problems of this type of fork in the MTB world, including the first to use sliding bushings in a mtb application. Our ongoing efforts now focus on optimizing the hydraulic systems of our forks, with the continued development of our ACAD cartridge, in its eighteenth version (across each fork model). In addition to the mechanical structure, we believe that what a rider needs is a system that adapts to their riding style continuously.
Here at Bright, this is what we work on relentlessly. We believe that offering every user, whether pro or amateur, a customized and upgradeable setup is the key to success for a high-performance suspension manufacturer. Our motto 'competition prototype, sold to the public' perfectly reflects our philosophy.—Pablo Fiorilli, the mastermind behind it all
In the previous version, the outer legs were 49mm in diameter with a shape designed for high stiffness. The outer legs of the NEXT-3RC change with a new mold and design, reducing the diameter to 48mm but introducing reinforcing ribs on the sides to increase stiffness in an oriented manner, following lateral stress flows. Because of this new shape, mechanical performance has been further increased while decreasing the weight and giving it a sleek, tapered finish. CROWN:
The fork crown, which retains its complex workmanship as a billet-milled piece of 7075-T751 aircraft aluminum, is reshaped with a new design, fine-tuned using dedicated software to identify active masses. This analysis makes it possible to create a design with greater dynamic stiffness over previous models. The crown also functions as an air chamber bypass system. The crown is hollow on each side with a chamber designed to capture and displace air as the fork cycles. This system is connected through the steer tube allowing for increased air volume which then flows across the legs. The idea of connecting the two outer legs comes from the mind of EVERFLOW of Italy, which implemented this design two years ago by applying external ducts on traditional forks. Bright brought that concept back to USD architecture by integrating the air passages through the crown and steer. STANCHIONS:
The stanchions now have more overlap with the outer legs to handle greater travel while simultaneously increasing stiffness. The manufacturing process has been refined to achieve a more perfect roundness and straightness, they are finished almost entirely by hand with special abrasive stones to achieve a precision finish. The high-thickness anodization process, with great microporosity, ensures smooth stanchions even under high stresses.DROPOUTS AND STANCHION GUARDS:
Previous dropouts were designed with reinforcing ribs for increased anti-twist at the axle (Torque Caps are not optional) and this design stays unchanged except for the introduction of fork guard integration. Previous NEXT forks had stanchion guards attached from the upper tubes (still available as an option) but now, the dropouts will have attachment points.
The new stanchion guards are made by SLS (Selective Laser Sintering) 3D printing to achieve an elastic but strong material. The fork will be available with or without stanchion guards, and as mentioned, in two versions: DCMS with the classic BRS top mount and the new MX version with the stanchion guards mounted on the leg. CALIPER BRACKET:
The brake caliper bracket undergoes a total modification, yet remains backward compatible with the forks of previous years. Reinforced and equipped with an additional dedicated brake line bracket, it offers more rigid brake support toward the top of the outer leg compared to previous generations. This optional, removable piece weighs just about 30g. The new design also aims for greater stability that helps yield increased braking power.BUSHING SYSTEM:
As the first to dedicate their line to using sliding bushing technology, BRS has increased the torsional stiffness of the newest NEXT fork by increasing the length of the sliding bushings. Hardness level has also increased for the raceways of the bushings, to further prevent premature wear and offer smoother travel.ACAD HYDRAULIC CARTRIDGE:
The brains of the fork is the new ACAD #8
cartridge. In this version, initial sensitivity and elasticity increase with further notable gains in stability over high impacts due to a longer air spring. According to telemetry tests, the ability of version #8
to copy the terrain profile, compared to version #7, has increased by approximately 20%. The rebound end-stop is redesigned, with a hydraulic valve to manage its limits.TRAVEL E-TUNING:
Maximum travel increases to 195mm, with the last 15mm dedicated as negative travel, pushing the fork into the ground. Two different stock versions of the ACAD cartridge are available (they also offer custom-built). The two stock units are “RACING” and “COMFORT.” The Racing cartridge is classic Bright style with Active Sag Control, offering the 15mm of negative travel, a more controlled, active initial stroke with stronger progression to the bottom, whereas the comfort cartridge will offer the same travel, but a more “traditional” feel with no negative travel, less responsiveness with an initial stroke that is smoother. All can be configured to the rider’s desire at the time of ordering. POSITIVE AIR CHAMBER:
BRS has added a compensation blow-off valve at the top of the new crown that works in conjunction with the air chambers in the crown. This valve helps control the mid-stroke feel of the fork. As the crown acts as additional volume for the air spring, the new external valve will let you regulate how much air is in the chambers, therefore allowing you to decrease the volume on the fly as necessary.
For more information or to order, email Pablo directly at: info@brightracingshocks.com or visit Brightracingshocks.com
.