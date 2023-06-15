Video: Rowdy Flow in Montana’s Gem - The Legacy Bike Park

Jun 19, 2023
by EXT-USA  

Words: Extreme Racing Shox USA

You may have seen his clips circulating on social media, the enigma known as "rowdyflow". His unique riding style and bag of tricks has made him easy to watch. As it turns out, he’s a real human.

Twenty-four year old Nick Clark is a nomadic type of guy, originally from Atlanta, now based out of Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He frequents bike parks and trails across the intermountain West of Utah, Idaho, California and the PNW. When asked about his favorite riding zones, he’s quick to bring up Legacy Bike Park outside of Kalispell, Montana.

Legacy is a gem. A busy weekend brings roughly two whole shuttles worth of riders out to a network of first-class trails in the Montana wilderness. Nick loves the steepness of the lips and the daring nature the park was built with. As he said, “they’re not afraid to build cool shit.” Camping at nearby Flathead Lake doesn’t hurt Legacy’s list of features either.




Nick partnered with longtime friend Drew Blankenbecler to gather footage at Legacy and put it together into something special. The process took place in about a week, with the duo filming clips sporadically between riding for fun. The pace was nicely matched to the vibe at the park.



Nick rides EXT’s Era V2 fork and E-Storia shock aboard his frame of choice.

7 Comments

  • 14 1
 Montana is lame. I hear Colorado is great though.
  • 5 0
 Lando "406" out here doing the lords work
  • 4 1
 For sure. Montana is flat and full of mean rednecks. The best riding is in Colorado and Utah. Everyone knows this.
  • 5 1
 Montana riding sucks
  • 3 0
 Been good to see Montana's trail system really starting to take off the past few years. Seems like the resorts and towns have started to pick up that mountain bike tourism can add benefits to areas that otherwise didn't see much tourism (not necessarily the Flathead but other spots for sure). Sweet riding and showcase for the new park!
  • 3 0
 Great work boys. Legacy getting better literally everyday.
  • 1 0
 Def don’t hit big sky, disco, legacy, and whitefish for an epic Montana 4 day weekend…..terrible state with 4 bike parks and under a million folks





