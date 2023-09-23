Video: Rebuilding The Dirt Half Pipe at Highland Mountain in 'Sessions Episode 3'

To conclude the ‘Sessions’ series for the season, the team and I headed off to Highland Mountain Bike Park, where I grew up riding. I first rode at Highland in 2011, which was my first ever downhill experience, and I rode there on a regular basis until 2019, when I moved away. In that time, I was super fortunate to be able to develop my skills on the bike and meet so many amazing friends. For this trip to the park, many of those friends who I met growing up at the park came together to rebuild the ‘Dirt Pipe’. Originally, the ‘Dirt Pipe’ was built for the New World Disorder films, and my most memorable moment from the original build was Adam Hauck’s double whip in NWD 10. Those films are what inspired me to want to be a professional athlete, and to now be in the position to help with this build was super special. To begin the build process, over the winter, the Highland team and I had a few preliminary design meetings to go through what we thought the pipe needed and then many months later; we got to construction. At the end of the day, I really believe that this trail is going to have a very positive impact on the next generation of riders from the East Coast, and I am excited to see what the future holds! — Peter Jamison