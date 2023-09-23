Video: Rebuilding The Dirt Half Pipe at Highland Mountain in 'Sessions Episode 3'

Sep 23, 2023
by Peter Jamison  

Highland Mountain Dirt Pipe - Sessions EP3 Photo Peter Cirilli
The Dirt Pipe in construction

bigquotesTo conclude the ‘Sessions’ series for the season, the team and I headed off to Highland Mountain Bike Park, where I grew up riding. I first rode at Highland in 2011, which was my first ever downhill experience, and I rode there on a regular basis until 2019, when I moved away. In that time, I was super fortunate to be able to develop my skills on the bike and meet so many amazing friends. For this trip to the park, many of those friends who I met growing up at the park came together to rebuild the ‘Dirt Pipe’. Originally, the ‘Dirt Pipe’ was built for the New World Disorder films, and my most memorable moment from the original build was Adam Hauck’s double whip in NWD 10. Those films are what inspired me to want to be a professional athlete, and to now be in the position to help with this build was super special. To begin the build process, over the winter, the Highland team and I had a few preliminary design meetings to go through what we thought the pipe needed and then many months later; we got to construction. At the end of the day, I really believe that this trail is going to have a very positive impact on the next generation of riders from the East Coast, and I am excited to see what the future holds!Peter Jamison

Highland Mountain Dirt Pipe - Sessions EP3 Photo Peter Cirilli
Euro Table on the QP

Highland Mountain Dirt Pipe - Sessions EP3 Photo Peter Cirilli
In the trees

Highland Mountain Dirt Pipe - Sessions EP3 Photo Peter Cirilli
Jamie Cooper-Ellis - One foot table

Highland Mountain Dirt Pipe - Sessions EP3 Photo Peter Cirilli
The next generation

Highland Mountain Dirt Pipe - Sessions EP3 Photo Peter Cirilli
Julian Voytilla spends his summers at Highland and is an amazing rider at only 11 years old

photo
The original Dirt Pipe

Adam Hauck Highland Mountain Bike Park
Adam Hauck - 2011

Highland Mountain Dirt Pipe - Sessions EP3 Photo Peter Cirilli
From the original build, V2 of the Dirt Pipe has a whole new look

bigquotesA huge thank you to everyone who has been involved in this project: Jordan Kemerling, Dave Smutok, Mark Hayes, James Willette, Nick Herman, Zach Hancock, Rob Rockwood, Jamie Cooper-Ellis, Jared Hardy, Harry Fetter, Julian Voytilla and Peter Cirilli.

Highland Mountain Dirt Pipe - Sessions EP3 Photo Peter Cirilli
Behind the Scenes

Highland Mountain Dirt Pipe - Sessions EP3 Photo Peter Cirilli
Jared Hardy did a great job creating all of these Sessions episodes this year

Highland Mountain Dirt Pipe - Sessions EP3 Photo Peter Cirilli
Jamie was making these 1-foot tables look so good on the quarter pipe

Highland Mountain Dirt Pipe - Sessions EP3 Photo Peter Cirilli
Jamie on the dirt spine

Highland Mountain Dirt Pipe - Sessions EP3 Photo Peter Cirilli
Nose bonk to no hands on the spine

Highland Mountain Dirt Pipe - Sessions EP3 Photo Peter Cirilli
Fisheye angle

bigquotesThe 'Dirt Pipe' is now finished and open at the bike park!

Photo James Willette
The finished pipe

Photo by James Willette
Shaped to perfection


Photo by James Willette
Ready to breed the next generation of East Coast riders

bigquotesLastly, a big thanks to everyone for following along with the ‘Sessions’ series this year! We had a great time working on these videos and are excited to get working on new content soon!


4 Comments
  • 2 0
 This is super RAD! Stoked to have this just down the road!!
  • 1 0
 Glad you enjoyed it! Awesome spot to have close to home no doubt!!
  • 1 0
 Thanks for the sharing, PB!
  • 1 0
 Love our trails out here but man do I miss Highland!





