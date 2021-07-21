Brisbane to Host the 2032 Summer Olympics

Jul 21, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

The International Olympic Committee announced today that Brisbane, Australia will host the Summer Olympics in 2032.

bigquotesBrisbane 2032 is the first future host to have been elected under, and to have fully benefited from, the new flexible approach to electing Olympic hosts. The reforms enable the IOC to work in partnership with cities, regions, and countries, to encourage Olympic projects which use a high percentage of existing and temporary venues, which align with long-term development plans, and which have a strong vision for sports and local communities.IOC President Thomas Bach

It will be Brisbane's first Games, although Australia has previously hosted two: Melbourne 1956 and Sydney 2000.

Proposed dates for the Olympic Games are 23 July–8 August 2032, with the Paralympic Games running from 24 August–5 September 2032. Events are proposed to be held across 37 venues.

bigquotesThe Brisbane 2032 vision and Games plan fit into long-term regional and national strategies for social and economic development in Queensland and Australia, and complement the goals for the Olympic Movement outlined in Olympic Agenda 2020 and 2020+5, while focusing on providing memorable sports experiences for athletes and fans.IOC President Thomas Bach


Upcoming Summer Olympic Host Cities:
2020 (2021) Tokyo, Japan
2024 Paris, France
2028 Los Angeles, USA
2032 Brisbane, Australia


Read the full press release here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Tokyo Olympics XC Racing


10 Comments

  • 14 0
 Let’s hope COVID-29 doesn’t disrupt them.
  • 3 0
 Nah man, we’ll still be stuck in the COVID19 lockdown till then - damn Nanny Country
  • 11 0
 I'm sure the Earth won't be on fire, under a massive cold wave, or historic flooding by then.....
  • 5 0
 It's Australia, all three will strike at once and the Aussies will take it in their stride.
  • 2 0
 Here’s to hoping that by then the entire Australian eastern seaboard won’t have been decimated by bushfire, the Brisbane river won’t burst its banks, and the entire barrier reef won’t be a skeletal white remnant of the life that once teemed and flourished there. Brisbane olympics, brought to you by BHP and Rio Tinto
  • 2 0
 @short-but-sweet:

Just skimmed some news from the next decade and I wouldn't count on it....

AP News, April 20TH 2030:

After China invaded Taiwan and later, Japan in the late 20s, it appears they have set their sights on taking over an entire continent - Australia.
  • 6 0
 Someone has confidence in the continuation of the species.
  • 4 1
 I live in Brisbane. Not keen for this at all. We had the Commonwealth Games couple years ago (60 Klms south at Gold Coast) and that was a nightmare. Hopefully I can move away by 2032
  • 2 0
 Thanks for the 10-15 billion dollars of debt at a time we are $60b in the red from trying to keep food on the table during COVID.

L.A. was the only Olympics to break even because they already had most of the infrastructure in place. Sochi and Beijing will be in debt for decades to come (note that both were political showpieces - more so than usual). Olympics are like wars - the people behind the desks have nothing to lose.
  • 1 0
 Came here for Dick Pound

Post a Comment



