Brisbane to Host the 2032 Summer Olympics

The International Olympic Committee announced today that Brisbane, Australia will host the Summer Olympics in 2032.
|Brisbane 2032 is the first future host to have been elected under, and to have fully benefited from, the new flexible approach to electing Olympic hosts. The reforms enable the IOC to work in partnership with cities, regions, and countries, to encourage Olympic projects which use a high percentage of existing and temporary venues, which align with long-term development plans, and which have a strong vision for sports and local communities.—IOC President Thomas Bach
It will be Brisbane's first Games, although Australia has previously hosted two: Melbourne 1956 and Sydney 2000.
Proposed dates for the Olympic Games are 23 July–8 August 2032, with the Paralympic Games running from 24 August–5 September 2032. Events are proposed to be held across 37 venues.
Upcoming Summer Olympic Host Cities:
|The Brisbane 2032 vision and Games plan fit into long-term regional and national strategies for social and economic development in Queensland and Australia, and complement the goals for the Olympic Movement outlined in Olympic Agenda 2020 and 2020+5, while focusing on providing memorable sports experiences for athletes and fans.—IOC President Thomas Bach
2020 (2021) Tokyo, Japan
2024 Paris, France
2028 Los Angeles, USA
2032 Brisbane, Australia
10 Comments
Just skimmed some news from the next decade and I wouldn't count on it....
AP News, April 20TH 2030:
After China invaded Taiwan and later, Japan in the late 20s, it appears they have set their sights on taking over an entire continent - Australia.
L.A. was the only Olympics to break even because they already had most of the infrastructure in place. Sochi and Beijing will be in debt for decades to come (note that both were political showpieces - more so than usual). Olympics are like wars - the people behind the desks have nothing to lose.
