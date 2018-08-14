Registrations For The British 4X National Championships 2018 Are Open

PRESS RELEASE: 2018 HSBC British Cycling 4X National Championships
The 2018 HSBC British Cycling 4X National Championships will take place in Falmouth, Cornwall on Saturday 18th August with the bonus of round 5 of the British 4X National Series taking place on Sunday.
The track in Falmouth is huge. With 11 corners and 4 of them being flat or off camber, this will be a true test for the riders this weekend and a fitting venue to crown the National Champions. A long start straight, pro line doubles, rocks, logs, off cambers and huge berms are all in this vision of a perfect 4X track. Without a doubt it will provide some amazing racing.
Fun for all and a challenge for the fastest riders – that’s Falmouth! As if all that was not enough, the beach is just a 10 minute walk away!
Britain’s top riders will be there, battling it out to see who will be crowned National Champion. Scott Beaumont will head into the race as defending Champion and looking to win his 9th National Championship title. The competition will be fierce.
Local rider, Falmouth track builder and defending National Series Champion, Will Evans will certainly fancy his chances on the track he helped build. He knows every inch of this track and will know all the fastest lines. Duncan Ferris has openly said that his focus in 2018 is the National Championships so he will be fired up to try and clinch the title. There are so many others who could win this race. Connor Hudson, Jack Hudson, Alex Metcalfe, Ben Jones, Davi Roberts and Charlie Curry will all be in the mix and at this race will have every chance to win the title.
In the women’s, Natasha Bradley will be the favourite after, what has been another incredible year. Tyde D’Souza is the local rider and will be looking to transfer those hours of practice into a win on her home track. Megan Wherry and Hannah Escott will be fighting to make the final and get their hands on the title.
REGISTRATION:
Pre Registration is open now:https://www.britishcycling.org.uk/events/details/175069/HSBCUK-%7C-National-4x-Championships-2018
WEEKEND TIMETABLE:
Saturday 18th August:
Practice:
13.30 – Open Practice
14.30 – Gate Practice – Fun, Big Fun, Juvenile, Youth, Master, Veteran, Girls
15.00 - Gate Practice – Junior, Senior & Pro Elite
15.30 - Racing starts
• Moto 1,2,3
• Run offs will be used after motos if required (due to 2 or more riders tying on points)
• 1/8 Finals (33 Minimum number of riders required in a class)
1/4 Finals (17 Minimum number of riders required in a class)
Semi Finals (9 Minimum number of riders required in a class)
Sunday 9th August:
Practice:
09.30 - Open Practice
10.30 - Gate Practice – Fun, Big Fun, Juvenile, Youth, Master, Veteran, Girls
11.00 - Gate Practice – Junior, Senior & Pro Elite
11.30 - Lunch Brake
Racing:
12.00 - Racing starts
• Moto 1,2,3
• Run offs will be used after motos if required (due to 2 or more riders tying on points)
• 1/8 Finals (33 Minimum number of riders required in a class)
1/4 Finals (17 Minimum number of riders required in a class)
Semi-Finals (9 Minimum number of riders required in a class)
Finals
16.30 - Presentations
DIRECTIONS:
Location
Pennance Mill Farm Chalet & Camping Park, Maenporth, Falmouth, Cornwall, TR11 5HJ
Telephone: 01326 317431
If you come by road (A39) from Truro to Falmouth, follow the brown international camping & caravan signs to the Hillhead roundabout, turn right, then straight across at the next mini roundabouts. Continue on for two miles to the Meanporth beach road down to the bottom of the hill, Pennance Mill Farm is immediately on your left. Watch out for the International Camping signs along the route.
If you travel by train to Falmouth Station and it's easy to book a taxi to the farm.
Camping:
Our level sheltered Touring Site is situated in three meadows, all south facing, with unspoilt countryside views.
Full information about camping is on our website http://www.pennancemill.co.uk/
For Series information, have a look at the website: www.british4x.com
For daily information, follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/british4x
Click like on our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/british4x
