British Columbia Duo Starts Farside Components, Introduces Gorgeous Cyclic Stem

The self doubt starts to fade away and it becomes more encouraging every time we meet. Ideas start to come out of nowhere, it becomes apparent that we are the right type of people doing this for the right reasons. There are a good number of hurdles that come your way when you set out to start something like this. Having someone right there with you for the highs and lows is priceless. It's like when you're out for a long ride, and you're absolutely bagged. But you're able to push on when you look over and see everyone there with you. — Emory Rempel