British Councillor Objects to Local Bike Park Due to Fears of Child Molesters & 'Aggressive Males'

A British Councillor has objected to a local bike park due to fears over aggressive males and child molesters, getsurrey.co.uk reports
.
The comments were made at a scrutiny committee of the Mole Valley District Council that was held to discuss turning the BMX track at Ranmore Common into a bike park that would be operated by Trail Academy.
The BMX track has apparently been plagued by quad bikes during lockdown and become overgrown as the council struggled to afford its upkeep. Trail Academy is hoping to maintain an improved, fully staffed bike park and offer a range of all-ability trails, which it hoped would open in August this year.
The proposal has caused controversy in the local area with protestors worried about nesting nightingales and the fact that the tracks will no longer be free to access. The site is currently free but Trail Academy will start charging for entry with both annual and daily prices available.
Mole Valley District Council held a scrutiny meeting about the proposed bike park to allow concerned local residents to have their concerns heard. However, the most negative comments came instead from a councillor. Professor Patricia Wiltshire, an independent councillor for Ashtead Common, said: “If you've got adults there, and there will be a lot of adult males, and you have children, we know the problem of checking people. They have to be checked because of dangers to children. All that sort of thing has to be considered because it could be really quite serious, and you never know it could end up children being molested, goodness knows what. I’m not saying it would but it’s that sort of possibility."“I don’t think it’s for all ages and genders, I think it will be mostly male and probably quite aggressive males at that.”
Councillor Wiltshire later clarified her comments, telling Surrey Live
, "Of course, I did not want to give the impression that there would be aggressive males at the BMX park. I was trying to express a fear of a resident who contacted me to say that she feared children would be intimidated by 'aggressive cycling'. It is unfortunate that my words have been interpreted negatively but I was genuinely trying to save the bike park for existing users to use freely.”
Ranmore Common sits in the Surrey Hills, one of the most popular riding areas in the UK. Hundreds of riders head down from London and the surrounding areas to ride in the area each week but the semi-legal nature of the trails has led to a history of conflict with locals
.
From our admittedly biased view, it's disappointing to see the potential for bad actors being used to paint all mountain bikers as aggressive and antithetical to rural landscapes. While we appreciate concerns that a free public resource is being taken away from the community, the bike park will offer a discounted rate for families on a low income and the benefits of a properly maintained park could be huge for the local area. As for the child molester comments, well, we've no idea where they came from!
The scrutiny committee ended up narrowly rejecting the proposal, however it will be up to the cabinet to make the final decision in December.
