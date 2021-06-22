British Councillor Objects to Local Bike Park Due to Fears of Child Molesters & 'Aggressive Males'

Jun 22, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

A British Councillor has objected to a local bike park due to fears over aggressive males and child molesters, getsurrey.co.uk reports.

The comments were made at a scrutiny committee of the Mole Valley District Council that was held to discuss turning the BMX track at Ranmore Common into a bike park that would be operated by Trail Academy.

The BMX track has apparently been plagued by quad bikes during lockdown and become overgrown as the council struggled to afford its upkeep. Trail Academy is hoping to maintain an improved, fully staffed bike park and offer a range of all-ability trails, which it hoped would open in August this year.

The proposal has caused controversy in the local area with protestors worried about nesting nightingales and the fact that the tracks will no longer be free to access. The site is currently free but Trail Academy will start charging for entry with both annual and daily prices available.

Mole Valley District Council held a scrutiny meeting about the proposed bike park to allow concerned local residents to have their concerns heard. However, the most negative comments came instead from a councillor. Professor Patricia Wiltshire, an independent councillor for Ashtead Common, said: “If you've got adults there, and there will be a lot of adult males, and you have children, we know the problem of checking people. They have to be checked because of dangers to children. All that sort of thing has to be considered because it could be really quite serious, and you never know it could end up children being molested, goodness knows what. I’m not saying it would but it’s that sort of possibility."

“I don’t think it’s for all ages and genders, I think it will be mostly male and probably quite aggressive males at that.”

Councillor Wiltshire later clarified her comments, telling Surrey Live, "Of course, I did not want to give the impression that there would be aggressive males at the BMX park. I was trying to express a fear of a resident who contacted me to say that she feared children would be intimidated by 'aggressive cycling'. It is unfortunate that my words have been interpreted negatively but I was genuinely trying to save the bike park for existing users to use freely.”

Mole Valley District Council currently struggles to find funding to maintain Ranmore BMX track.

Ranmore Common sits in the Surrey Hills, one of the most popular riding areas in the UK. Hundreds of riders head down from London and the surrounding areas to ride in the area each week but the semi-legal nature of the trails has led to a history of conflict with locals.

From our admittedly biased view, it's disappointing to see the potential for bad actors being used to paint all mountain bikers as aggressive and antithetical to rural landscapes. While we appreciate concerns that a free public resource is being taken away from the community, the bike park will offer a discounted rate for families on a low income and the benefits of a properly maintained park could be huge for the local area. As for the child molester comments, well, we've no idea where they came from!

The scrutiny committee ended up narrowly rejecting the proposal, however it will be up to the cabinet to make the final decision in December.

46 Comments

  • 140 2
 Oh come on.... It's not like they're building a Church.
  • 27 2
 Gold (although when Merica wakes up your gonna get downvoted to oblivion)
  • 2 0
 Mate is from Christchurch
  • 2 2
 Pinkbike comment gold right here folks.
  • 21 0
 It always interests me how many police attend a football match (lots) and how many attend the World Cup at Fort William (almost non) when I have been. A real shame that some of the general public have this view of our community.
  • 18 0
 That bush right in the middle is prime lurking territory, will have to get there early to secure your spot i reckon?
  • 3 0
 Don't forget.... you'll have to pay to lurk in this park....
  • 16 0
 Sounds like the real problem is a bunch of cunce on that council
  • 14 0
 they must have read about aggressive geometry on PB
  • 12 0
 Hey, let’s close schools, parks and malls because people *might* get molested there
  • 11 0
 Fair enough. I'm male and ride bikes. I surely must be aggressive. Never knew, but if a professor says so...
  • 8 0
 i'm more bothered about the fact she thinks people are suddenly going to start molesting children when they build some trails. what the actual f*ck is wrong with her?
  • 2 0
 Must be a professor in creative arts to have the imagination for that bs.
  • 2 0
 @gmcc: I bet she has bulletproof facts and studies at hand for aggressive male BMX Riders.
Surly bulletproof as sheet of paper she wrote that crap on...
  • 9 0
 Its OK, the kids can all stay at home infront of their screens on social media, where there is no risk of them being groomed...
  • 3 0
 Sometimes there is scaremongering, and sometimes there is just down right daft!
If everyone had that councillors approach we'd all have kids like beached whales, sat staring at TV's playing consoles all the time.
No one would be allowed to play in any open green area "for fear of the lurking males"!
  • 2 0
 It would be a real shame if that was exactly what the government wanted.
  • 5 0
 Got to be a pretty dedicated child molester to go to a paid entry bike park. At the moment, it's free both for the riders and the molesters
  • 1 0
 They need to start charging entry only for the molesters. Big brain time.
  • 4 0
 Sounds like the councilor in question, went to public school & is having flash backs to his child hood?
  • 4 0
 She
  • 5 0
 Does he know adult males are usually parents of children?
  • 2 0
 I'm an adult male ánd the parent of my son. But I punch other sons in the face, because I ride bikes. Harrrrrrrrrrrrr...
  • 1 0
 @makkelijk: AgGreSSive LOcaL MAleS
  • 4 0
 From government that has a department for misinformation called Clearing House, so what is the real reason?
  • 1 0
 It's a posh area in the Surrey Hills, hosses for cosses. They don't want the wrong sort of people coming down from Londerrn. FFS every BMX track I rode when I was a kid had wronguns, that's how you get fast on a bike.
  • 1 0
 @Steventux: LOL!
  • 1 0
 And there's also Lisa of the Green Party who represents "Friends of Ranmore Nightingale BMX track" ‍♂️. Her arguments are disguised as caring for the existing tracks. She claims to have hundreds of volunteers to clear up the place, despite in the past pledged volunteers not turning up and it largely having been maintained by one guy for years. Her real ambition is now it's on her radar, to make it a nature reserve. This is a small scrap of wasteland by the allotments that's covered in waste rubble and glass forming the track surface.
  • 1 0
 I was at the Surrey Hills this weekend and could not believe the numbers of young girls and women riding there. Neither did I encounter any aggressive males. Although if you try and take my wine gums from me, that can change.
  • 2 0
 Anything half sensible that will benefit the local community is frowned upon. What a f*****g embarrassment, totally out of touch with reality.
  • 1 0
 It's an interesting localised local battle for local people though isn't it?
It's fine for Peaslake to be mobbed every weekend but keep Ranmore free of rifffaff, or people from Cranleigh might start visiting.
  • 2 0
 Oh the all out nuclear war if comments of a similar nature were said by a man about women. But suck it up, you aggressive child molesting bike riding males.
  • 1 0
 LOL, I though that b*shit only happening in Russian mom's minds =)
Modern little kids are so softy and no one should even say a word to them...they are too mental to heard bad things.
  • 3 0
 That's about as ridiculous a thing to say as it gets really.
  • 3 0
 Sounds like Patricia Wiltshire works for trade centre Wales
  • 1 0
 So a free venue won't attract nonces but a paid one will? Yeah I'm sure councillors in Britain get given some meth as a perk of the job.
  • 2 0
 The emtb batteries will be attracting rabid UK grizzly bears too!!
  • 2 0
 Ban all aggressive Hardtails, those bastards.
  • 2 0
 Dear Patricia, sexism works both ways…..
  • 1 0
 It's a nice thought.
  • 1 0
 All I can do is HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
  • 1 0
 So they're gonna build a soccer field?
  • 1 0
 You have no authority here Patricia Wiltshire, no authority at all!
  • 2 4
 I don't know Patricia, I've never met Patricia, but Patricia is clearly a daft old cunt.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



