British Cycling Announces 2019 World Champs Team

“With the Olympics drawing nearer, the world championships in Mont-Saint-Anne are an important opportunity to rack up more qualification points and the team we have selected reflects that.



“Annie has had a mixed season so far, with illness and misfortune affecting her world cup performances, however, she can take confidence from the results she’s had at other races this year and also from the knowledge she won a silver medal on this course at the 2010 junior world championships.



“Evie has worked hard to come back from injury and is making remarkable progress, consistently finishing in second place at the world cups this season. The steep nature of the course will play to Evie’s climbing skills and, for similar reasons, will also suit Isla, who has impressed during her first year as a programme member.



“It was great to see Frazer step up and not only ride but dominate in the elite category at the national champions this year having had a difficult start to the season with an injury. Cam and Sean have both shown progression in their training and competition, and so these world championships are an opportunity for them to build on this and see where they are at against the best in the world.



“All three of the junior riders we have selected have excelled this season and I will be looking for them to cement this at the world championships.



“Finally, we will be entering a team into the mixed relay event and, thanks to the strength we have within the team across the categories, we stand a good chance of putting down a good performance to contribute to our all-important Olympic qualification campaign. The team names for the mixed relay will be confirmed nearer the time.” — Simon Watts, Lead Coach