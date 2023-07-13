British Cycling Announces 2023 World Champs Team

Jul 13, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Thomas Pidcock cooling off the jets in the Nove Mesto sun.

British Cycling has announced the 48 riders who will be competing for the Rainbow Jersey in Scotland in a few weeks time.

bigquotesA home world champs is even more exciting than normal but to have it in a location that is synonymous with mountain biking in the UK takes it to another level. The Tweed Valley lives and breathes mountain biking and a huge number of riders both past and present have learnt their skills and honed their physical talents on the trails. So, to see some of them on the start line, along with the rest of the UK’s finest mountain bikers, tackle this beast of a course is going to be incredible.

We’ve selected a squad of the strongest cross-country mountain bikers in the country which includes world, Olympic and Commonwealth medallists, down to the next generation of young talented individuals. It’s going to be exciting to see what they can do on home soil with such a passionate home crowd supporting them. Of course, we’re here to win some medals and rainbow stripes but we also want these riders and this amazing event to inspire the next generation of mountain bikers to continue to take this sport from strength to strength.GBCT’s Mountain Bike Development Coach, Matt Cox

bigquotesThere have been some exciting performances from the riders this year in the world cup and national events. Off the back of this it is great to see a strong squad selected who we believe can challenge for world championship medals across all categories. It is also really promising to see us fulfil our elite female quota for the first time with some extremely talented female athletes.

I can’t wait to see the riders get on course at their first home world championships in 16 years and be pushed on to the finish line with the support of the home fans.Michael Vickers, competition officer for British Cycling


The full British Cycling team is as follows:

Cross-Country

Elite Men
Cameron Mason
Cameron Orr
Tom Pidcock

Elite Women
Annie Last
Isla Short
Evie Richards

U23 Men:
Charlie Aldridge
Joe Blackmore
Corran Carrick-Anderson
Sam Chisholm
Huw Buck Jones
Rory McGuire

U23 Women:
Anna Flynn
Ella Maclean-Howell
Anna McGorum
Elena McGorum

Junior Men:
Ben Allan
Max Greensill
Nathaniel Henderson
Oliver Murphy
Reuben Oakley

Junior Women:
Emily Carrick-Anderson
Kacey Eyeington
Bethany-Ann Jackson
Daisy Taylor
Downhill

Elite Men:
Laurie Greenland
Danny Hart
Charlie Hatton
Bernard Kerr
Matt Walker
Jordan Williams
Greg Williamson
Phil Atwill (reserve)
Ethan Craik (reserve)
Jack Piercy (reserve)
Joe Breeden (reserve)

Elite Women:
Rachel Atherton
Louise-Anna Ferguson
Stacey Fisher
Phoebe Gale
Harriet Harnden
Mikayla Parton
Tahnée Seagrave
Jess Stone (reserve)
Rebecca Baraona (reserve)
Chloe Taylor (reserve)

Junior Men:
Rudi Eichhorn
Oscar Griffiths
Will Haines
Alfie Heming
Dom Platt
Owen Rick
Luca Thurlow
Archie Townsend (reserve)
Morgan Williams (reserve)
Leo Frater (reserve)
Will Savery (reserve)

Junior Women:
Nina Yves Cameron
Aimi Kenyon


2 Comments
  • 2 0
 Is Emily Carrick-Anderson any relation to Crawford?
  • 5 0
 Yeah, both Emily and Corran are Crawford's kids





