British Cycling Announces 2023 World Champs Team

A home world champs is even more exciting than normal but to have it in a location that is synonymous with mountain biking in the UK takes it to another level. The Tweed Valley lives and breathes mountain biking and a huge number of riders both past and present have learnt their skills and honed their physical talents on the trails. So, to see some of them on the start line, along with the rest of the UK’s finest mountain bikers, tackle this beast of a course is going to be incredible.



We’ve selected a squad of the strongest cross-country mountain bikers in the country which includes world, Olympic and Commonwealth medallists, down to the next generation of young talented individuals. It’s going to be exciting to see what they can do on home soil with such a passionate home crowd supporting them. Of course, we’re here to win some medals and rainbow stripes but we also want these riders and this amazing event to inspire the next generation of mountain bikers to continue to take this sport from strength to strength. — GBCT’s Mountain Bike Development Coach, Matt Cox