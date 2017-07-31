British Cycling Announces Team for 2017 MTB World Championships

Earlier today British Cycling released the names of the athletes who will represent Britain at the 2017 Mountain Bike World Championships in Cairns, Australia on 5-10 September.
Great Britain Cycling Team for UCI Mountain Bike World Championships:DownhillElite men
Gee Atherton
Phil Atwill
Adam Brayton
Laurie Greenland
Charlie Hatton
Danny Hart
Bernard Kerr
Greg WilliamsonElite women
Rachel Atherton
Manon Carpenter
Tahnee SeagraveJunior men
Joe Breeden
Kade Edwards
Henry Kerr
George Kerr
Joe Parfitt
Kaos Seagrave
Matt WalkerJunior women
Maya Atkinson
Cross CountryElite men
Grant FergusonElite women
Annie LastUnder-23 men
Frazer ClachertyUnder-23 women
Evie RichardsJunior men
Dan Tullett
Cameron OrrJunior women
Sophie Wright
Emily Wadsworth
