British Cycling Announces Team for 2017 MTB World Championships

Downhill

Cross Country

Earlier today British Cycling released the names of the athletes who will represent Britain at the 2017 Mountain Bike World Championships in Cairns, Australia on 5-10 September.Great Britain Cycling Team for UCI Mountain Bike World Championships:Gee AthertonPhil AtwillAdam BraytonLaurie GreenlandCharlie HattonDanny HartBernard KerrGreg WilliamsonRachel AthertonManon CarpenterTahnee SeagraveJoe BreedenKade EdwardsHenry KerrGeorge KerrJoe ParfittKaos SeagraveMatt WalkerMaya AtkinsonGrant FergusonAnnie LastFrazer ClachertyEvie RichardsDan TullettCameron OrrSophie WrightEmily Wadsworth