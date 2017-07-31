British Cycling Announces Team for 2017 MTB World Championships

Jul 31, 2017 at 3:35
Jul 31, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
Earlier today British Cycling released the names of the athletes who will represent Britain at the 2017 Mountain Bike World Championships in Cairns, Australia on 5-10 September.

GB mtb team for World Champs 2017

Great Britain Cycling Team for UCI Mountain Bike World Championships:

Downhill

Elite men

Gee Atherton
Phil Atwill
Adam Brayton
Laurie Greenland
Charlie Hatton
Danny Hart
Bernard Kerr
Greg Williamson

Elite women

Rachel Atherton
Manon Carpenter
Tahnee Seagrave

Junior men

Joe Breeden
Kade Edwards
Henry Kerr
George Kerr
Joe Parfitt
Kaos Seagrave
Matt Walker

Junior women

Maya Atkinson


Cross Country

Elite men

Grant Ferguson

Elite women

Annie Last

Under-23 men

Frazer Clacherty

Under-23 women

Evie Richards

Junior men

Dan Tullett
Cameron Orr

Junior women

Sophie Wright
Emily Wadsworth
3 Comments

  • + 5
 Phil atwill. Like
  • + 1
 I guess they don't dare leave out Bernard Kerr after last years result! Shame there is no Brendog - I guess it shows how unlucky he has been this year. It also shows how strong DH is for GB.
  • + 1
 My god what a squad

Post a Comment



