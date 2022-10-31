British Cycling CEO Steps Down Amid Ongoing Controversies

British Cycling announced today
that CEO Brian Facer is leaving the federation with immediate effect after two years in the role. In a short statement released by British Cycling it was stated that the decision was reached "by mutual agreement with the board"
and the current cycling delivery director, Danielle Every will be acting CEO during the search for a replacement.
Frank Slevin, British Cycling Chair, said “We remain fully committed to the delivery of our ‘Lead our sport, inspire our communities’ strategy, as we continue our work to support and grow our sport and wider activities, and provide our Great Britain Cycling Team riders with the best possible platform for success. Our new CEO will join the organisation at an exciting time as we build towards next year’s inaugural UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland, and the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024.”
Brian Facer's immediate departure from British Cycling marks a continuing story of controversy in 2022, with the announcement of a widely criticized partnership with oil company Shell
, and being forced to apologise
after advising people not to ride bikes during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Facer's departure is not expected to impact the Shell deal.
