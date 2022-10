British Cycling CEO Steps Down Amid Ongoing Controversies

British Cycling announced today that CEO Brian Facer is leaving the federation with immediate effect after two years in the role. In a short statement released by British Cycling it was stated that the decision was reachedand the current cycling delivery director, Danielle Every will be acting CEO during the search for a replacement.Frank Slevin, British Cycling Chair, saidBrian Facer's immediate departure from British Cycling marks a continuing story of controversy in 2022, with the announcement of a widely criticized partnership with oil company Shell , and being forced to apologise after advising people not to ride bikes during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Facer's departure is not expected to impact the Shell deal.