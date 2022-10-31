British Cycling CEO Steps Down Amid Ongoing Controversies

Oct 31, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

British Cycling announced today that CEO Brian Facer is leaving the federation with immediate effect after two years in the role. In a short statement released by British Cycling it was stated that the decision was reached "by mutual agreement with the board" and the current cycling delivery director, Danielle Every will be acting CEO during the search for a replacement.

Frank Slevin, British Cycling Chair, said “We remain fully committed to the delivery of our ‘Lead our sport, inspire our communities’ strategy, as we continue our work to support and grow our sport and wider activities, and provide our Great Britain Cycling Team riders with the best possible platform for success. Our new CEO will join the organisation at an exciting time as we build towards next year’s inaugural UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland, and the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024.”

Brian Facer's immediate departure from British Cycling marks a continuing story of controversy in 2022, with the announcement of a widely criticized partnership with oil company Shell, and being forced to apologise after advising people not to ride bikes during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Facer's departure is not expected to impact the Shell deal.

12 Comments

  • 14 0
 A very British thing to do
  • 2 0
 lmao
  • 1 0
 A very British thing to make a comment like that (this is a positive)
  • 11 0
 Easier to get rid of the CEO than to give up the oil & gas $$$.
  • 3 0
 Now that Brian Facer has gone, cycling in the UK as we know it is dead. Its over. There is no cycling any more. You can buy as many waterbottles as you like but theres nothing to clip them to, no sport to suck them within, no novelty hook mechanism they can fall out of. There is nothing, just a massive void. Facer will be missed. He will be revered. A gospel will be written. Disciples will walk these shores. The Face of cycling is gone. The big man. The one and only. Facetime. The race face. F.A.C.E. Facer himself.
  • 5 0
 Can the replacement be Dick Pound please, just for shits and giggles.
  • 2 1
 You can get a replacement Dick Pound pretty readily. Just ask around bud.
  • 2 2
 Seems that the board actually understands why this is bad for the organization, unlike all of those 5 year old PB Straw Man commenters.
  • 1 1
 And yet they continue the partnership with Shell so I am not sure how bad think it really is.
  • 2 0
 @kokofosho: most real people with jobs and shit don't care that Shell is involved, because adults understand that nothing is free in the real world.
  • 1 1
 It seems that Brian Faced a tough decision
  • 1 2
 In case you were wondering FACE stands for just Fuckin Any Cunt Ey





