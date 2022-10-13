British Cycling Faces Criticism of New Partnership with Shell

British Cycling announced this week
that it has formed an eight-year partnership with the oil and gas company Shell. The cycling organisation that forms the British governing body for cycling was previously partnered with HSBC, but has now formed an agreement to receive support and investment from Shell UK. British Cycling says the new partnership will see a shared response to support Great Britain’s cyclists and para-cyclists with "the sharing of world-class innovation and expertise; accelerating British Cycling’s path to net zero; and helping more – and wider groups of – people to ride, including ways to make cycling more accessible for disabled people."
|We’re looking forward to working alongside Shell UK over the rest of this decade to widen access to the sport, support our elite riders and help our organisation and sport take important steps towards net zero – things we know our members are incredibly passionate about.
Within our new commercial programme, this partnership with Shell UK brings powerful support for cycling, will help us to improve and will make more people consider cycling and cyclists.— Brian Facer, CEO of British Cycling
|We’re very proud to become an Official Partner to British Cycling. The partnership reflects the shared ambitions of Shell UK and British Cycling to get to net zero in the UK as well as encouraging low and zero-carbon forms of transport such as cycling and electric vehicles.
Working together we can deliver real change for people right across the country, from different walks of life, and also apply Shell’s world-leading lubricant technology to support the Great Britain Cycling Team in their quest for gold at the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.— David Bunch, Shell UK Country Chair
|At British Cycling we have a strong track record of working with our partners to enhance our work, have a real impact in communities and elevate the role that cycling plays in the thinking and actions of UK businesses.
The partnership also shows our fresh commercial approach at British Cycling, as we look to work alongside a broader range and number of partners to help us to deliver our strategy and support the long-term growth of cycling and the sport across Britain.— Darren Henry, British Cycling Commercial Director
The news that British Cycling has decided to partner with Shell has prompted criticism, with the decision to partner with an oil and gas company seemingly at odds with the British cycling organisation's goal of reaching climate net-zero targets. British Cycling CEO Brian Facer states the deal will "help our organisation and sport take important steps towards net zero," but a report in the Guardian
suggests that while Shell's ambition is to be a net-zero emissions company by 2050 or sooner, there is no immediate goal to actually start moving to net-zero in the next 10 to 20 years.
Climate activists have weighed in, with Greenpeace UK policy director Dr. Doug Parr stating: "The idea of Shell helping British Cycling reach net zero is as absurd as beef farmers advising lettuce farmers on how to go vegan. After being booted out of museums and other cultural institutions, Big Oil are looking at sports as the next frontier for their brazen greenwash. But their aim hasn't changed - to distract from the inconvenient fact that the fossil fuel industry is making our planet uninhabitable. British Cycling missed an opportunity to tell the oil giant the one thing they needed to hear: on your bike, Shell."
|The idea of Shell helping British Cycling reach net zero is as absurd as beef farmers advising lettuce farmers on how to go vegan.—Dr. Doug Parr, Greenpeace UK policy director
Environmental charity Friends of the Earth said: "Tobacco firms are rightly banned from sports sponsorship due to the damaging health effects. The same should apply to oil and gas companies which are devastating the health of our planet. Shell should have been told to get on its bike."
Protect Our Winters UK has sent a letter
to British Cycling CEO Brian Facer offering a right to reply by the end of the week before it "will then escalate and will be reaching out to our network to participate in a range of tactics."
Lauren MacCallum, the general manager at Protect Our Winters UK told Pinkbike: "The decision for British Cycling to partner with Shell is disastrous basically, especially in the middle of the climate crisis and we think that Shell's values do not align with that of British cyclists. (...) When there's extreme heat events we cant run races. You can kind of list the impacts in various ways in which it will impact our community which is bad for business and bad for our community and health. So we are calling on British Cycling to reverse their decision to partner with Shell and look for another appropriate sponsor which matches the values and ethos of the British Cycling community.
At Protect Our Winters UK we can sympathise with the decision to accept the sponsorship from Shell because when you are only applying a high-performance sporting excellence lens to this, of course taking the biggest cheque or the most investment seems like the right thing to do. I think now we are at a point in society and as a community where sport and cycling don't exist in a vacuum and we need to see better ethical excellence and ethical performance from leaders at British Cycling. What is the relevance of gold medals in a crisis?
Our next step is to engage with the stakeholders, so that is with members, coaches, sponsors, athletes and our network to engage in a range of tactics. What tactics will be I'm not going to say just now because it's kind of the whole point but we will basically look to engage with the cycling community and industry to participate in a range of actions which will add to some of the pressure that British Cycling will be feeling right now."
|[W]e can sympathise with the decision to accept the sponsorship from Shell because when you are only applying a high-performance sporting excellence lens to this, of course taking the biggest cheque or the most investment seems like the right thing to do.—Lauren MacCallum, Protect Our Winters UK general manager
After the announcement on October 10, a large number of users on Twitter took to the post from British Cycling to express frustration at the news, with widespread implication that some riders will be cancelling their memberships with the organisation. One Twitter user who says they are a ride leader for British Cycling's Breeze women-only rides says that the news is "ridiculous" and they are "never wearing anything branded Shell."
It goes without saying that high performance sport costs a significant amount of money. And many of the people upset with British Cycling for this decision are similarly frustrated at a lack of funding for athletes and venues. Furthermore, British Cycling isn't the first big name in cycling to partner with fossil fuel companies, or other industries that appear at odds with cycling's interests.
British Cycling's former partner HSBC has a long history of controversies
—from money laundering to sanctions breaches to fraud. Similarly, the Ineos Grenadiers team that features Tom Pidcock and recently signed Pauline Ferrand Prevot
is partly named after one of the largest chemical companies in the world. Ineos produced 22,300 tons of chemicals and over 3.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2019, making the company the largest source of emissions in Scotland. When the Ineos partnership was announced there was similar backlash, without any results.
It remains to be seen how British Cycling will respond, and if the response will lead to any changes. We reached out to British Cycling for its response but they had nothing further to add at the time of publishing.
53 Comments
"Cycling isn't ecologically perfect, so let's go all in on promoting fossil fuels".
Its the definition of ostrich head-in-the sand thinking.
No, it should be,
"Cycling isn't perfect ecologically perfect, so let's go all in on reducing our impact, including cutting links with fossil fuel companies who are destroying the planet.
To put that into perspective, one barrel of conventional light oil has a CO2 footprint of 475 kg (Source: carnegieendowment.org/2016/02/09/breaking-down-barrel-tracing-ghg-emissions-through-oil-supply-chain-pub-62722). A bicycle is a durable good that should last many many years. The same cannot be said of oil :-)
Shell alone produced over 600 MILLION barrels of oil in 2021.
Who runs the marketing at British cycling ? are they totally inept when it comes to optics ?
Saving the planet....
I think the sentiment being spoken in the parent comment is ridiculous and highly dismissive of the actual issue. Just because bikes have a carbon impact, doesn't mean they aren't also a better alternative. Buses have a large carbon impact too, but they're ~50x more efficient while only being 2-4x larger than personal vehicles during peak transport hours. A bike is 1000x smaller than a personal vehicle, while only needing a little bit of will and muscle-power to run, and does the same job 90% of the time (getting us from A-B in an efficient manner). The higher the gas prices the better, I say.
Cycling, like much of our daily lives, could not exist without petroleum products, but this is a damaging reality that we should be doing everything in our power to move away from.