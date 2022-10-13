British Cycling Faces Criticism of New Partnership with Shell

Oct 13, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

British Cycling announced this week that it has formed an eight-year partnership with the oil and gas company Shell. The cycling organisation that forms the British governing body for cycling was previously partnered with HSBC, but has now formed an agreement to receive support and investment from Shell UK. British Cycling says the new partnership will see a shared response to support Great Britain’s cyclists and para-cyclists with "the sharing of world-class innovation and expertise; accelerating British Cycling’s path to net zero; and helping more – and wider groups of – people to ride, including ways to make cycling more accessible for disabled people."

bigquotesWe’re looking forward to working alongside Shell UK over the rest of this decade to widen access to the sport, support our elite riders and help our organisation and sport take important steps towards net zero – things we know our members are incredibly passionate about.

Within our new commercial programme, this partnership with Shell UK brings powerful support for cycling, will help us to improve and will make more people consider cycling and cyclists. Brian Facer, CEO of British Cycling

bigquotesWe’re very proud to become an Official Partner to British Cycling. The partnership reflects the shared ambitions of Shell UK and British Cycling to get to net zero in the UK as well as encouraging low and zero-carbon forms of transport such as cycling and electric vehicles.

Working together we can deliver real change for people right across the country, from different walks of life, and also apply Shell’s world-leading lubricant technology to support the Great Britain Cycling Team in their quest for gold at the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. David Bunch, Shell UK Country Chair

bigquotesAt British Cycling we have a strong track record of working with our partners to enhance our work, have a real impact in communities and elevate the role that cycling plays in the thinking and actions of UK businesses.

The partnership also shows our fresh commercial approach at British Cycling, as we look to work alongside a broader range and number of partners to help us to deliver our strategy and support the long-term growth of cycling and the sport across Britain. Darren Henry, British Cycling Commercial Director

The news that British Cycling has decided to partner with Shell has prompted criticism, with the decision to partner with an oil and gas company seemingly at odds with the British cycling organisation's goal of reaching climate net-zero targets. British Cycling CEO Brian Facer states the deal will "help our organisation and sport take important steps towards net zero," but a report in the Guardian suggests that while Shell's ambition is to be a net-zero emissions company by 2050 or sooner, there is no immediate goal to actually start moving to net-zero in the next 10 to 20 years.

Climate activists have weighed in, with Greenpeace UK policy director Dr. Doug Parr stating: "The idea of Shell helping British Cycling reach net zero is as absurd as beef farmers advising lettuce farmers on how to go vegan. After being booted out of museums and other cultural institutions, Big Oil are looking at sports as the next frontier for their brazen greenwash. But their aim hasn't changed - to distract from the inconvenient fact that the fossil fuel industry is making our planet uninhabitable. British Cycling missed an opportunity to tell the oil giant the one thing they needed to hear: on your bike, Shell."

bigquotesThe idea of Shell helping British Cycling reach net zero is as absurd as beef farmers advising lettuce farmers on how to go vegan.Dr. Doug Parr, Greenpeace UK policy director

Environmental charity Friends of the Earth said: "Tobacco firms are rightly banned from sports sponsorship due to the damaging health effects. The same should apply to oil and gas companies which are devastating the health of our planet. Shell should have been told to get on its bike."

Protect Our Winters UK has sent a letter to British Cycling CEO Brian Facer offering a right to reply by the end of the week before it "will then escalate and will be reaching out to our network to participate in a range of tactics."

Lauren MacCallum, the general manager at Protect Our Winters UK told Pinkbike: "The decision for British Cycling to partner with Shell is disastrous basically, especially in the middle of the climate crisis and we think that Shell's values do not align with that of British cyclists. (...) When there's extreme heat events we cant run races. You can kind of list the impacts in various ways in which it will impact our community which is bad for business and bad for our community and health. So we are calling on British Cycling to reverse their decision to partner with Shell and look for another appropriate sponsor which matches the values and ethos of the British Cycling community.

At Protect Our Winters UK we can sympathise with the decision to accept the sponsorship from Shell because when you are only applying a high-performance sporting excellence lens to this, of course taking the biggest cheque or the most investment seems like the right thing to do. I think now we are at a point in society and as a community where sport and cycling don't exist in a vacuum and we need to see better ethical excellence and ethical performance from leaders at British Cycling. What is the relevance of gold medals in a crisis?

Our next step is to engage with the stakeholders, so that is with members, coaches, sponsors, athletes and our network to engage in a range of tactics. What tactics will be I'm not going to say just now because it's kind of the whole point but we will basically look to engage with the cycling community and industry to participate in a range of actions which will add to some of the pressure that British Cycling will be feeling right now."

bigquotes[W]e can sympathise with the decision to accept the sponsorship from Shell because when you are only applying a high-performance sporting excellence lens to this, of course taking the biggest cheque or the most investment seems like the right thing to do.Lauren MacCallum, Protect Our Winters UK general manager

After the announcement on October 10, a large number of users on Twitter took to the post from British Cycling to express frustration at the news, with widespread implication that some riders will be cancelling their memberships with the organisation. One Twitter user who says they are a ride leader for British Cycling's Breeze women-only rides says that the news is "ridiculous" and they are "never wearing anything branded Shell."



It goes without saying that high performance sport costs a significant amount of money. And many of the people upset with British Cycling for this decision are similarly frustrated at a lack of funding for athletes and venues. Furthermore, British Cycling isn't the first big name in cycling to partner with fossil fuel companies, or other industries that appear at odds with cycling's interests.

British Cycling's former partner HSBC has a long history of controversies—from money laundering to sanctions breaches to fraud. Similarly, the Ineos Grenadiers team that features Tom Pidcock and recently signed Pauline Ferrand Prevot is partly named after one of the largest chemical companies in the world. Ineos produced 22,300 tons of chemicals and over 3.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2019, making the company the largest source of emissions in Scotland. When the Ineos partnership was announced there was similar backlash, without any results.

It remains to be seen how British Cycling will respond, and if the response will lead to any changes.

We reached out to British Cycling for its response but they had nothing further to add at the time of publishing.

Regions in Article
United Kingdom

Posted In:
Industry News Industry Insider


53 Comments

  • 95 29
 This is BS. Cycling cannot exist without fossil fuel, from carbon fiber production, rubber for tires, aluminum/steel processing, to distribution and shipping. Many cyclists also drive out to many riding spots on their trucks and cars which opens up so many riding opportunities. It seems to me that the cycling association is just virtue signaling, tbh.
  • 29 10
 To add to this, how many plastics and other synthetic fibers do we use on our bike components, clothing, protective gear, etc.? Zero oil/petroleum and our entire sport/hobby changes fundamentally.
  • 20 10
 @BikeTrials. Agreed. Andy Powers with his "cycling is part of the solution". Yeah ok buddy. You are trying to greenwash everybody by thinking that riding a bike is saving the environment. Stop pretending. I'm at peace with both riding a bike and driving my car. I need both Shell to provide the gas and the bike industry to build bikes and supply parts.
  • 16 16
 @bman33: That's the part all these eco idoits fail to take into account.
  • 8 5
 Add to this the introduction of ebikes to the cycle industry is the exact opposite of a green ethos.
  • 9 6
 People are dumb lol, and of course twitter will be angry about this. They're angry about everything. I'm far more upset at the partnership between the UCI and Discovery.
  • 8 11
 @TheOriginalTwoTone: I drive my car more because of cycling. How else am I going to get to Moab, Winter Park...etc to shred the brown pow? Go Shell.
  • 25 6
 This argument makes zero sense.
"Cycling isn't ecologically perfect, so let's go all in on promoting fossil fuels".
Its the definition of ostrich head-in-the sand thinking.

No, it should be,
"Cycling isn't perfect ecologically perfect, so let's go all in on reducing our impact, including cutting links with fossil fuel companies who are destroying the planet.
  • 5 6
 @mattg95: our hobby or sport of cycling doesn't exist in its current form without oil or petroleum.
  • 12 2
 Let's add some context to this. Trek did a study recently, and found that the average CO2 footprint of one of their bicycles was 174 kg CO2 equivalent. Their e-bikes were the worst at around 320 kg (Source:https://www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/the-rule-of-430/)

To put that into perspective, one barrel of conventional light oil has a CO2 footprint of 475 kg (Source: carnegieendowment.org/2016/02/09/breaking-down-barrel-tracing-ghg-emissions-through-oil-supply-chain-pub-62722). A bicycle is a durable good that should last many many years. The same cannot be said of oil :-)

Shell alone produced over 600 MILLION barrels of oil in 2021.
  • 3 5
 @mattg95: Cycling is not only ecologically "imperfect" but it does more damage to the environment with pollution caused in production and waste products made afterwards. You understand why these people complaining about complaining of Shell sponsorship while riding on carbon fiber frames, synthetic rubber tires, and wearing lycra, pointing fingers at other people for virtue signaling but while not doing anything themselves are hypocrites right? The point of the people complaining here is not to make any meaningful difference but to make themselves feel good. If you want to complain, at least make your entire bike out of wood, no sealed bearings, and wooden wheels with no tires, while riding it naked like a true flint stone
  • 2 3
 @gth802s: @gth802s: I won't argue with your facts. However, since when does cycling help the environment by removing emissions, C02 footprint, mining...etc? Does anybody have the facts on how many cars cycling actually removes from the road? What is the net positive impact of cycling? I'll wager that almost no cars/planes are removed while more bikes added to the equation.
  • 6 2
 @mattg95: Exactly. I can't believe how boneheaded these pro oil arguments are. The logic of a 12 year old on these arguments. Its as if everyone watches so much fox news that this baby food argument structure is as far as they can go down the rabbit hole.

Who runs the marketing at British cycling ? are they totally inept when it comes to optics ?
  • 5 2
 I would love to see how smug everyone is when they cant fuckin breathe the air or drink the water lol. No one is saying stop all production of everything. Having less CO2 in the atmosphere is unquestionably good. Nuclear, wind, hydro, and solar are not perfect but are much better than oil. Y'all acting like fuckin five year olds. Find me a eco minded serious person who advocates for letting people die from not having energy and I will show you a straw man.
  • 4 2
 @gth802s: Shell is a large investor in so-called 'green energy'. It's almost like they know all the oil is going to be consumed (due to reasons stated above) but the climate industrial complex is a great way to make billions in an industry that didn't exists a decade or two ago. Lovely lithium mines, 50,000 kids mining cobalt in the DRC, solar panels and wind turbines that only last a couple of decades before they're buried in the ground, all built in China with coal powered energy.

Saving the planet....
  • 4 0
 @railbender: I can't speak for others. I ride my e-bike for commuting / errands / going out around town etc. to the tune of approximately 2,000 miles per year. By my calculations, I was net positive after about the first 500 miles, since these are trips that I would have otherwise taken with a car.
  • 1 0
 @jclnv: ya f*ck it do nothing lol
  • 1 0
 @gth802s: That is awesome.
  • 6 0
 @railbender: There are literally millions of people who commute on bikes everyday and avoid driving a vehicle. I don’t own a car. I bike. There ya go.
  • 3 0
 @jclnv: It follows the principle of harm reduction. Getting power from solar panels made in China using coal power is indeed better than simply continuing to burn fossil fuels to generate the same power.
  • 1 0
 @Chondog94: I don't think it's about the number of people that are already using bikes to commute. It think its a great thing, by the way. The question is, will more bike production lead to even more reduction in cars (electric or gas)? Can we deduce that recreational cycling is not good but commuting is virtuous?
  • 2 1
 @Chondog94: I doubt @railbender has left his suburb in anything other than a car. My partner and I are a one-vehicle household and do everything we can to avoid taking motor-powered trips to the gym, grocery stores, or other errands. I chose live where I do because the trail access means I never need to drive to the trailhead, and if I do drive, it's always in a carpool situation.

I think the sentiment being spoken in the parent comment is ridiculous and highly dismissive of the actual issue. Just because bikes have a carbon impact, doesn't mean they aren't also a better alternative. Buses have a large carbon impact too, but they're ~50x more efficient while only being 2-4x larger than personal vehicles during peak transport hours. A bike is 1000x smaller than a personal vehicle, while only needing a little bit of will and muscle-power to run, and does the same job 90% of the time (getting us from A-B in an efficient manner). The higher the gas prices the better, I say.
  • 30 4
 I understand the concerns, but might as well take their money and put it to good use. Ultimately having a robust cycling program will do more to inspire cycling than not having one.
  • 1 0
 But since the money will go almost completely to high performance teams and making custom equipment that poor nations can only dream of, can we really claim that is "good use" and a robust cycling program?
  • 18 6
 While I sympathize with the position that it makes sense to take big oil’s money to improve cycling, it still seems wrong to act as a part of Shell’s advertising apparatus.

Cycling, like much of our daily lives, could not exist without petroleum products, but this is a damaging reality that we should be doing everything in our power to move away from.
  • 6 1
 I drive a half ton truck so I am going to reserve judgement. I get my gas at Costco though.
  • 1 0
 why is the vehicle you drive currently any part of this ?
  • 9 5
 So funny to me that people think that this actually means much. All this means is additional money going to a better cause than it would have. The cycling industry is fueled by fossil fuels regardless of what people think, and bashing for no reason just makes you look ignorant...
  • 2 0
 I think it tends to prove ignorance
  • 8 1
 British Cycling is getting Shelled in the comments.
  • 5 2
 This is so funny considering how much oil is apart of the biking industry. If you don't like it I guess you can go without you 10 thousand dollar bikes being shipped around the globe and all the components for it. Also means your options are a little limited when it comes to clothing too. At the end of the day the sponsorship is a good thing because it helps promote bikes and could potentially encourage people to ride more often and drive less. But I guess virtue signaling makes you more popular on Twitter.
  • 7 0
 ESG is a clever racket.
  • 7 1
 Car goes vroom
  • 5 1
 No oil no bikes. Give me a break. What do you think powers the tanker ships full of all those shiny Chinese made parts.
  • 5 4
 My buddy drove 60 miles in his Prius to hang out with me. When he pulled up, I was finishing spraying insect killer to control the black widows around my house. He got all Typical Prius owner like and chastised me for how many bees I was going to kill using such a horrible product. So I walked over to his beloved Prius and pointed at all of the dead bees on his front bumper, side mirrors and windshield..... He has never mentioned it again.
  • 2 1
 Anybody complaining about this that doesn't live naked in an empty field with no belongings and have never traveled anywhere can shut the fuck up because that's the only way you can truly go through life with out consuming things related to fossil fuels.
  • 3 1
 People complaining about this deal - glue yourself to the road or puncture some SUV tyres or some other thing completely mental... Whatever it is though, no one cares!!! Eat some lettuce and chill the f**k out.
  • 2 0
 This is the fuel company that’s actually requested to pay more tax but the uk government won’t let them, I suppose this can’t hurt
  • 5 0
 Just ride yer bike
  • 3 0
 I have just cancelled my British Cycling membership, on the basis that I don't want to support Shell's "green washing"
  • 2 0
 Wonder how many greenpeace protesters have signed up to be volunteers at next years world championships in Glasgow?
  • 1 0
 I can’t blame anyone for being angry with Shell after they shamelessly stole Banzai Predicament’s hit song, Orphaned Skies.
  • 10 8
 Green washing for an oil company must be lucrative.
  • 1 0
 Meanwhile no one "BATs" an eye when McLaren partners with British American Tobacco...
  • 6 6
 Net zero = going back to living like neanderthals. Not gonna happen, it's just some crazy pipe dream.
  • 3 0
 Hello straw man my old friend
  • 1 0
 MANIACAL LAUGH!
  • 1 0
 ESG.
Below threshold threads are hidden





