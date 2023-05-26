British Cycling Limits Transgender Women Competing in Female Categories

May 26, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Following a nine-month review and consultation, British Cycling has announced that it will not allow transgender women to compete in female categories.

The British cycling governing body's updated Transgender and Non-Binary Participation policies from will see any athlete whose sex wasn't assigned female at birth or are a transgender man who is yet to begin hormone therapy having to race in redefined 'Open' categories.

Current Men's racing categories will be replaced by this 'Open' category with a 'Female' category remaining across Elite and grassroots racing for riders with a birth sex of female. Previously for transgender women to compete in Women's racing they had to reduce their testosterone levels below 5 nmol/L for at least a year.

British Cycling's new rules are not yet in place as it tries to figure out how to implement the policies, but it expects them to be in place by the end of 2023.


British Cycling's New Eligibility Criteria:

bigquotesUnder our new policy we will implement an ‘Open’ category alongside a ‘Female’ category in British Cycling competitive events. This means that the current men’s category will be consolidated into the ‘Open’ category. Transgender women, transgender men, non-binary people and those whose sex was assigned male at birth will be eligible to compete in the ‘Open’ category. The ‘Female’ category will remain in place for those whose sex was assigned female at birth and transgender men who are yet to begin hormone therapy. Those whose sex was assigned female at birth are also able to compete in the ‘Open’ category if they so wish. Once they have commenced hormone therapy, transgender men will be eligible to compete in the ‘Open’ category only, and should ensure that they continue to adhere to the requirements of UK Anti-Doping. We define competitive activity as any race, match, event or ‘competition’ (in BMX Freestyle), or a programme thereof, which involves any element of timing, ranking, points or prize awards. British Cycling

British Cycling's latest policy updates come after it initially suspended its previous policy on transgender participation in April last year. In its press release British Cycling says: "The nine-month policy review was led by an internal working group, made up of a broad range of representatives from across British Cycling, Scottish Cycling and Welsh Cycling. During these nine months, the working group undertook a targeted consultation consisting of 14 focus groups and a number of one-to-one interviews (including dedicated sessions for female Race Licence holders and trans and non-binary members)."

The policy review has led to the creation of two new polices with the 'Policy for Competitive Activity' covering all British Cycling-sanctioned competitive event, the 'Policy for Non-Competitive Activity' covers British Cycling activities outside of racing.

CEO of British Cycling, Jon Dutton has said that the cycling governing body believes the new policies are "product of a robust nine-month review process" although he acknowledges that the new rules will "have a very real-world impact for our community both now and in the future." Dutton also suggests that nothing is set in stone as British Cycling will "continue to assess our policy annually and more frequently as the medical science develops, and will continue to invite those impacted to be an integral part of those conversations."


British Cycling CEO Jon Dutton's Statement:

bigquotesOur new policies are the product of a robust nine-month review process which we know will have a very real-world impact for our community both now and in the future. We understand that this will be particularly difficult for many of our trans and non-binary riders, and our commitment to them today is twofold.

First, we will continue to assess our policy annually and more frequently as the medical science develops, and will continue to invite those impacted to be an integral part of those conversations. Second, we will also continue to ensure that our non-competitive activities provide a positive and welcoming environment, where everyone can feel like they belong and are respected in our community, and take action to eradicate discrimination from the sport.

I am confident that we have developed policies that both safeguard the fairness of cyclesport competition, whilst ensuring all riders have opportunities to participate.

We have always been very clear that this is a challenge far greater than one sport. We remain committed to listening to our communities and working with our fellow sporting bodies to monitor changes in the scientific and policy landscape, to ensure that sport is inclusive for all. We have been open and transparent with the UCI on our decision and will work collaboratively with them to ensure a seamless implementation over the coming months.

I’d finally like to thank everyone who has supported this process over the past 12 months to ensure that we reached our decision in the right way. This includes the British Cycling, Scottish Cycling and Welsh Cycling staff in our policy working group, and those who participated in our consultation. British Cycling

While British Cycling has changed its policies on transgender and non-binary participation, the UCI has not updated its rule, and transgender women can still compete in Women's categories at UCI-sanctioned events. Currently, the UCI is performing its own review of its policies, but it has not suspended existing rules while it performs this task.

In British Cycling's own FAQs on its policy update, it does state that while British Cycling events will follow the new rules any UCI-sanctioned events across England, Scotland and Wales will still follow UCI rules. This means that any transgender woman who has UCI eligibility will still be permitted to compete in 'Female' categories in UCI International Events.


British Cycling on its Difference in Policy to the UCI:

bigquotesOur policy has been developed through a robust and thorough review process, which led us to the conclusion first that differences between males and females make separate sex competitions appropriate and then that the fairness and effectiveness of competition can only be ensured if transgender women compete in an ‘Open’ category rather than the ‘‘Female’ category.

The UCI recommends that national federations develop their own policy for domestic events, and does not mandate that national federations must replicate its own policy on transgender inclusion.

We have shared updates on our policy review and intended policy direction with the UCI, and will continue to liaise with colleagues at our international federation as we proceed towards our implementation date. British Cycling




Emily Bridges, a high-profile UK transgender cyclist who was on track to become part of the British women's team has responded to these policy updates by British Cycling, calling the governing body a "failed organisation".

The British rider was stopped last year from competing in her first Elite Women's race by the UCI despite meeting the then-current regulations. Emily Bridges goes on in her statement to say that she agrees that "there needs to be a nuanced policy discussion and continue to conduct research, but this hasn't happened.

"Research isn't being viewed critically, or any discussion about the relevance of the data to specific sports."

Emily Bridges' Full Statement:





In its medical review conducted by British Cycling’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Nigel Jones, the governing body says it came to the conclusion that even with the suppression of testosterone, transgender women who transition post-puberty retain a performance advantage. The FAQs released by British Cycling state: "Dr Jones was satisfied that the evidence sufficiently indicated that the average female is at a physical performance disadvantage compared to the average male, and that therefore competitive cycling disciplines are “gender affected activities” within the meaning of the Equality Act."

British Cycling's interpretation of the issue conflicts with other studies on transgender women in elite sports that have argued that transgender women do not hold a biological advantage once they meet the strict testosterone limits set to take part in top-level sporting events.

52 Comments

  • 46 7
 need a specific transgender class, as having biological men who identify as women competing against biological women is entirely unfair to women. Interestingly, we have scant (zero?) examples of biological women who identify as men competing and winning in men's competitions.....it's very slanted in one gender direction.
  • 14 2
 Agree 100%. Create an exclusive trans only category and let the best competitors sort it out. Regardless of anyone's opinion, the clock doesn't lie.
  • 15 0
 Having one’s own class would seem like the pinnacle of acceptance and inclusion.
  • 5 0
 Not enough people, and besides, only the male to female athletes are of concern.
  • 5 0
 @TheR: Fair point. So the open class might be a good compromise then?
  • 7 1
 I agree with the points made here, which means this comment is going to be "moderated".
  • 4 0
 I'm not sure I understand what you are saying. There is now an "open" division in which resolves this issue: transgender women, non binary and cis men will compete in this division. The female division is limited to women assigned female at birth and transgender men who have yet to begin hormone therapy.

I think the challenge of a transgender classes is they would be an extremely limited field.
  • 11 5
 @Rkrum: Don't use the term "Cis" its unscientific and derogatory.
  • 1 0
 @TwoNGlenn: normally being 'in a class of your own' is a good thing. But sometimes not, I guess...
  • 42 0
 That's a win for women's sports.
  • 40 5
 Good, and how it always should have been. Bummed for all the women up to this date that have been robbed.
  • 4 0
 Exactly! It took them nine months to figure that out?
  • 24 0
 Good.
  • 23 2
 THE LAST TIME I COMMENT ON ARTICLE OF THIS TYPE ME GOT BANNED. NO COMMENT FROM CARL WHEEZER TODAY PAL!
  • 4 0
 That made me LoL. Well done
  • 3 0
 Ronnie Mac 69 approves this message, after 69 PBR's.
  • 21 1
 bout to be a dumpster fire in these comments.
  • 3 1
 WTF did you just call me?!
  • 6 9
 No because they will delete comments that don't tow the line
  • 6 0
 @hamncheez: It's TOE. As in sticking your foot right at the edge of the line but not stepping across it.
  • 5 0
 @pisgahgnar: holy crap you're right. I thought it meant as in towing, or pulling, the line.
  • 18 0
 Comparing trans-gender athletes racing in their own category in the aim of fairer competition to a genocide is a bit dramatic, you've gotta think.
  • 9 0
 seriously. do they even know what genocide is
  • 18 0
 The fact that this is even a discussion or needed is completely bonkers!
  • 4 0
 And that it took a “nine month review and consultation”.
  • 13 0
 Well, here we go. I, of course, expect a very measured and rational conversation on the topic here.
  • 16 2
 great! womens sports are for women
  • 14 1
 Rational decision for anyone with a brain. Next up, UCI.
  • 8 1
 Its a damned if you do, damned if you don't scenario. I just look at XC mtb, as I know it best of all disciplines. The women always race a lap less than the men as to finish in a similar time. I am absolutely not putting any negative on the women, I love watching their races, they are fantastically competitive and from an audience perspective their races are just as good as the mens. But the competitive structure is changed based on the needs of the athletes. They are admitting that the two sides are different and so it's hard to see why that would acknowledgement would exist in one set of rules and not exist in another set of rules within the same sport.
  • 8 1
 I should acknowledge I have no idea what is like to live as a trans person and that I am sure there is some unintentional ignorance on my part because of that. I hope that everyone can happy riding their bike regardless of this outcome.
  • 5 0
 This definitely a tough one, one one side you want to make sure there is an all inclusive atmosphere, but on the other you want to protect women's sports and allow them to grow and compete in an atmosphere that is fair to them and not setting them back in any way possible. I didn't like reading about Hannah Arensman dropping out of cyclocross, to me allowing that to happen set women's cycling way back. I applaud this decision by British Cycling
  • 5 0
 Androgens are a competitive advantage, hence why they are also banned in competition. Anyone exposed to them developmentally does have an advantage. Tough for everyone affected.
  • 8 0
 Your turn for common sense UCI.
  • 4 0
 I think a lot of what fuels the divisiveness in conversations about this topic is those against transgender women competing in female categories tend to disregard individuals pursuing their passion and paint with broad strokes. However the opposite end of the conversation often can dismiss those criticizing by labeling them as transphobic. either way, it'll be interesting to see how the comments turn out on this post. I don't think there's a straightforward way to change restrictions on admission into the sport until the other factors contributing to societal insecurities are solved. While I think there's cases supporting either side of the argument, making large changes to rule sets will always have the possibility of hurting those who feel dis-empowered by these organizations
  • 2 0
 The best solution for this insane world we live in. Anyone who thinks Men who now "identify" as female can fairly compete with women are lying to themselves to support make themselves feel better about their views. A women specific category and an open category has been my suggestion for quite a while.
  • 4 0
 I would feel uneasy if trans were competing in female boxing. Despite any research or science.
  • 1 0
 Simply look at any sport out there. Males are superior athletes. Fact. Anyone who argues that point is just stubbornly blinded by their ideology. Bascketball, soccer, tennis, baseball, football, swimming, cycling, you name it. It is what it is. Stronger bone density, more lung capacity, more muscle. Sorry "ladies".
  • 3 0
 Can we let the open category include doping too? Just let me get after it any way they seem fit and see who is fastest.
  • 3 0
 Them get after*
  • 4 0
 Pick a gender and be a “dick” about it
  • 5 2
 Or, you know, they could make a third category.
  • 4 0
 based
  • 3 0
 *Popping popcorn sounds
  • 3 0
 Win for women!
  • 1 0
 women 1
women* 0
  • 2 1
 Wouldn't the world be rubbish if we all fitted into just 2 categories
  • 6 8
 Hysterical? No, just plain old nuts.
Below threshold threads are hidden





