British Cycling Lists "Canyon Collective FMD" Team on its Website

Dec 30, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

British Cycling may just have leaked the biggest rumour of the off season as Tahnee and Kaos Seagrave are now listed as riding for the "Canyon Collective FMD" team on its website.

An eagle-eyed dh fan spotted this and it seems to confirm our suspicions that Tahnee, Kaos and the rest of the FMD team will be running Canyon frames next year with Canyon also becoming the lead sponsor, taking over from Transition/Muc Off. We also found a third rider, Dennis Luffman, listed under the Canyon Collective FMD team on the British Cycling website. Dennis has been racing for the Transition Muc Off Team as a youth and looks to be making the step up to the junior World Cup series with the team next year.

FMD announced they were no longer racing on Transition frames last week however speculation that the team would be on Canyon has been swirling since the end of the race season. We suspect this means that Canyon will be fielding two teams on the circuit next year with Troy Brosnan already confirmed on its factory program and FMD remaining an independent team but running Canyon frames.


Other evidence from the team has been this cryptic Instagram post showing Steve Peat and the caption, "Looking forward to working with some legends in 2020!". We’ve seen two theories about this one, one is that the team will be running Royal Racing kit next year but we believe this is unlikely given Tahnee’s close relationship with Fox. We think it’s more likely a bit of misdirection, and the team is actually referring to Peaty’s long-time rival, Fabian Barel, who is closely involved with Canyon's racing programs.

Either way, we expect the full news from the team to drop in the new year.

Posted In:
Industry News Racing Rumours Canyon Kaos Seagrave Tahnee Seagrave


Must Read This Week
Jolanda Neff Recovering From 'Life Threatening' Crash
62891 views
Field Test: 13 Bikes Hucked to Flat at 1000 FPS
61909 views
Enter to Win A Guerrilla Gravity Smash - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
51867 views
Field Test: 13 Bikes VS The Impossible Climb
51086 views
Field Test: 2020 Yeti SB165 - A Pedalable Park Bike
50618 views
12 Days of Christmas Bodyweight Workout
50537 views
Field Test: Enduro vs Force 29 vs Slayer vs Mojo HD5 vs SB165 - 2020 Enduro Bikes
47894 views
Andreu Lacondeguy Bids Farewell to YT Industries
40238 views

15 Comments

  • 1 0
 Sounds unlikely, but if FMD ran Royal Racing kits that would be interesting being that they have not had a women's specific line of wear. It makes sense Tahnee would stay with Fox also. If a Royal/FMD thing happened, would be cool to see a Royal Racing women's line pop up.

"We’ve seen two theories about this one, one is that the team will be running Royal Racing kit next year but we believe this is unlikely given Tahnee’s close relationship with Fox."
  • 1 0
 Probably running Peatys tire sealant
  • 1 0
 @catweasel: time to take Tahnee off the fantasy DH team. Dog farts seal better than that nonsense. And they aren't full of fecking glitter.
  • 1 0
 Kaos Leopard Muc-Off/ Fox kit for Hardline was womens specific and I want it very, very bad.
  • 3 0
 They're on canyon, Millie Johnset put up a post with Kaos on a sender and quickly took it down
  • 3 1
 I bet British Cycling wouldn’t make a cock up like that for a road team!
  • 1 0
 gotta love private detective skills being applied to their maximum potential around this time of the year
  • 1 0
 She doesn’t know canyon Carbon bikes broke like bredsticks during Thanksgiving
  • 1 0
 Specialized will soon be announcing Fabio's departure
  • 1 0
 Or will they?
  • 1 0
 2020 is the year of changes
  • 42 0
 Would like to see UCI's departure from cycling.
  • 2 0
 @vjunior21: comment of the decade !!!
  • 2 0
 @vjunior21: AMEN (or at least, from MTB :-) )

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008900
Mobile Version of Website