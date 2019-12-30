British Cycling may just have leaked the biggest rumour of the off season as Tahnee and Kaos Seagrave are now listed as riding for the "Canyon Collective FMD
" team on its website.
An eagle-eyed dh fan spotted this and it seems to confirm our suspicions that Tahnee, Kaos and the rest of the FMD team will be running Canyon frames next year with Canyon also becoming the lead sponsor, taking over from Transition/Muc Off. We also found a third rider, Dennis Luffman, listed under the Canyon Collective FMD team on the British Cycling website. Dennis has been racing for the Transition Muc Off Team as a youth and looks to be making the step up to the junior World Cup series with the team next year.
FMD announced they were no longer racing on Transition frames last week
however speculation that the team would be on Canyon has been swirling since the end of the race season. We suspect this means that Canyon will be fielding two teams on the circuit next year with Troy Brosnan already confirmed on its factory program
and FMD remaining an independent team but running Canyon frames.
Other evidence from the team has been this cryptic Instagram post showing Steve Peat and the caption, "Looking forward to working with some legends in 2020!". We’ve seen two theories about this one, one is that the team will be running Royal Racing kit next year but we believe this is unlikely given Tahnee’s close relationship with Fox. We think it’s more likely a bit of misdirection, and the team is actually referring to Peaty’s long-time rival, Fabian Barel, who is closely involved with Canyon's racing programs.
Either way, we expect the full news from the team to drop in the new year.
15 Comments
www.vitalmtb.com/forums/The-Hub,2/2020-Mountain-Bike-Team-Rumors,10644?exclusive_forum_user=false&page=26
"We’ve seen two theories about this one, one is that the team will be running Royal Racing kit next year but we believe this is unlikely given Tahnee’s close relationship with Fox."
Post a Comment