British Cycling Reveals Concussion Guidance & Powers to Withdraw Concussed Riders from Events

In my time working with the Great Britain Cycling Team we’ve made excellent progress on educating riders, coaches and staff on the risks of concussion, and how we manage them appropriately to ensure that riders take the time they need to fully recover.



The guidance for the wider sport which we are publishing today is another really positive step forward, and with the support of our resources and e-learning I hope that we will start to bust some of those stubborn myths about concussion and give people in the sport the tools and knowledge they need to keep riders safe.



The message is really clear – for the safety of the injured rider and those they are riding with, if in doubt, sit them out. — British Cycling Chief Medical Officer, Dr Nigel Jones

Recognising the importance of the issue, we’ve been through an incredibly rigorous and collaborative process to arrive at the guidelines published today, and I want to thank our staff, volunteers and colleagues in the wider sector who have offered their invaluable insight and support.



Keeping riders in our sport safe will always be our top priority, and we know that the level of understanding about concussion and its impact currently varies hugely across our communities. Our focus therefore now switches to ensuring that the guidelines, our digital learning offer and other resources are seen and shared far and wide. — British Cycling’s Acting CEO, Danielle Every

British Cycling has published its first concussion guidance for its event along with rule changes that allow commissaires to withdraw riders from events if they are a safety risk.The new guidance released by British Cycling is built around the principle ‘If in doubt, sit them out’ with recommendations that those with a suspected concussion be immediately removed from cycling until appropriate treatment can be given. Even after treatment, British Cycling states these riders should not ride again on the same day. Following the Graduated Return to Play (GRTP) protocol, British Cycling says those who have experienced concussion symptoms, no matter how mild, should follow a "progressive programme back to full activity and should not return to competition for at least 21 days."British Cycling states the guidance is based on the latest evidence and best practices used around the world. The new protocols have been led by Chief Medical Officer at British Cycling, Dr Nigel Jones, who supported the UCI's first concussion policy published in 2020.Alongside the new guidance for riders with concussions, British Cycling has amended its technical regulations giving commissaires and referees the ability to withdraw riders from an event if participating could affect the health of that rider or others.In the updated rules riders must first withdraw themselves from an event if "they have sustained any injury which could affect their ability to participate safely". Failure to do this allows a commissaire to withdraw them if there is a safety risk.