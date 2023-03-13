British Cycling Reveals Concussion Guidance & Powers to Withdraw Concussed Riders from Events

Mar 13, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

British Cycling has published its first concussion guidance for its event along with rule changes that allow commissaires to withdraw riders from events if they are a safety risk.

The new guidance released by British Cycling is built around the principle ‘If in doubt, sit them out’ with recommendations that those with a suspected concussion be immediately removed from cycling until appropriate treatment can be given. Even after treatment, British Cycling states these riders should not ride again on the same day. Following the Graduated Return to Play (GRTP) protocol, British Cycling says those who have experienced concussion symptoms, no matter how mild, should follow a "progressive programme back to full activity and should not return to competition for at least 21 days."

British Cycling states the guidance is based on the latest evidence and best practices used around the world. The new protocols have been led by Chief Medical Officer at British Cycling, Dr Nigel Jones, who supported the UCI's first concussion policy published in 2020.

Alongside the new guidance for riders with concussions, British Cycling has amended its technical regulations giving commissaires and referees the ability to withdraw riders from an event if participating could affect the health of that rider or others.

In the updated rules riders must first withdraw themselves from an event if "they have sustained any injury which could affect their ability to participate safely". Failure to do this allows a commissaire to withdraw them if there is a safety risk.

bigquotesIn my time working with the Great Britain Cycling Team we’ve made excellent progress on educating riders, coaches and staff on the risks of concussion, and how we manage them appropriately to ensure that riders take the time they need to fully recover.

The guidance for the wider sport which we are publishing today is another really positive step forward, and with the support of our resources and e-learning I hope that we will start to bust some of those stubborn myths about concussion and give people in the sport the tools and knowledge they need to keep riders safe.

The message is really clear – for the safety of the injured rider and those they are riding with, if in doubt, sit them out. British Cycling Chief Medical Officer, Dr Nigel Jones

bigquotesRecognising the importance of the issue, we’ve been through an incredibly rigorous and collaborative process to arrive at the guidelines published today, and I want to thank our staff, volunteers and colleagues in the wider sector who have offered their invaluable insight and support.

Keeping riders in our sport safe will always be our top priority, and we know that the level of understanding about concussion and its impact currently varies hugely across our communities. Our focus therefore now switches to ensuring that the guidelines, our digital learning offer and other resources are seen and shared far and wide. British Cycling’s Acting CEO, Danielle Every


21 Comments

  • 13 0
 Good news. I see no reason why the UCI wouldn't implement this one at their races. Otherwise an athlete could be in a situation where he or she can't race a BC sanctioned event but technically can race the Fort William WC. Having such a rule in place reliefs the athlete from possible sponsor pressure or any pressure they feel to perform when they shouldn't.
  • 6 0
 This is great news and hopefully more national governing bodies (and the UCI as a whole) will step up and implement proper guidelines. It shouldn't be up to the rider, manager or team medic to decide if they ride or not. It should always be someone independent who doesn't have a vested interest in the team.

Concussions and other brain injuries are serious stuff and should be treated as such. You wouldn't let your rider compete with a broken femur or neck, so why let them compete with an injured brain?
  • 2 0
 If it was possible to ride with a broken femur riders would try to do it and teams would probably let them.
  • 3 1
 Very welcome and about time frankly, hopefully this becomes widely adopted. Maybe placing responsibility in the hands of teams rather than/in addition to riders would increase compliance, given the pressure on riders to deliver results
  • 7 0
 Teams want results too. Best is just to put it in the hands of the race organizers.
  • 1 0
 @vinay: that would probably mean extra costs to have an independent doctor to make the call but you're not wrong
  • 1 0
 @blackpudding: Not having a on site doctor for an WC event in cycling isn't very responsible and shouldn't be allowed. That said they probaly allready do.
  • 2 0
 While this is definitely good news, it'll be interesting to see how it's implemented pratically. I appreciate that this is for all disciplines but say DH, for example, if a rider crashes 'out of sight' and this isn't reported by the rider, team, marshalls etc. then I'm sure there will be plenty of riders still competing when they shouldn't be. I'm not sure what the solution to that would be other than educating and enforcing the risks of concussion injuries to those who need it.
  • 2 0
 Considering marshalls should be in a continuous chain down the trail and posted at every significant feature that poses a reasonable risk, I imagine there will be increased responsibility on them to report to race control if a rider goes down or at least takes a suspiciously long time between whistles.
  • 3 0
 Never been an easier time to add a little accelerometer to all helmets like Specialized ANGI
  • 2 0
 @snarlymarley: I’ve been saying this for years. Just let it change colors from green to red when a certain force is applied. At the startgate they check the accelerometers of every rider and if it’s red you are not allowed to start and can only get a new one if you’ve seen the race doc and been cleared to race.
  • 2 0
 @Fortuneteller: but what if you drop your helmet accidentally?
  • 1 0
 @snarlymarley: Or even have the helmet log G forces. The tech already exists in football and is pretty cheap. Real life crash data could then be used to develop better helmets.
  • 1 0
 “those who have experienced concussion symptoms, NO MATTER HOW MILD, should follow a "progressive programme back to full activity and should not return to competition for at least 21 DAYS."

British racers ain’t the only ones whose brains can benefit from this standard.
  • 3 0
 About damn time!

My only question is why is this only one national body?
  • 1 0
 I never understood the ethos of people encouraging riders to finish their run after a big crash. It seems endemic to downhill racing.
  • 2 0
 Writing that policy must have been a right headache.
  • 2 0
 Good
  • 2 5
 Can't wait to see this get blown up when someone is pulled because the commissaire is too worried about being sued or some bullshit. This is not condoning riding/competing with a head injury, but this is just terrible implementation. Is there a doctor on site who is stating the actually injury?

This seems to be more than just head injuries.

"Failure to do this allows a commissaire to withdraw them if there is a safety risk."
  • 2 0
 In the UK at least it is quite difficult to sue medics. Trying to sue for preventing you from taking part in a dangerous activity because they believed you were injured would end with you laughed out of court, then handed a massive legal bill, even if you could prove you weren't injured. . My worry goes the other way. I fbig enough name is the one being assessed the team and organisers could lean on the medic to find them fit. Everyone's here to watch them race, it won't be the same without them etc. You've only got to look at motorbike racing and see how often people are allowed on track when they really shouldn't be, emotional blackmail goes a long way.
  • 1 0
 Great to see!





