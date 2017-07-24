British Downhill National Champs - Results and Video

The wild course, which included a full-on mud bog in the upper portion (video below) saw some incredible and tight racing but at the end of the day, it was Greg Callaghan and Rachel Atherton who took the win, each retaining their titles from the previous year.













Final Results





Pro Men Results

1. Greg Williamson // 2:50.02

2. Charlie Hatton // 2:50.25

3. Danny Hart // 2:50.47

4. Jack Reading // 2:51.56

5. Adam Brayton // 2:52.27

Pro Women Results

1. Rachel Atherton // 3:11.61

2. Tahnée Seagrave // 3:16.04

3. Manon Carpenter // 3:25.74

4. Elena Melton // 3:43.68

5. Aston Tutt // 3:48.19







Junior Men Results

1. Matt Walker // 2:51.45

2. Joe Breeden // 2:53.50

3. Kade Edwards // 2:53.58

4. Henry Kerr // 2:58.57

5. Kaos Seagrave // 3:00.27

Junior Women Results

1. Maya Atkinson // 3:58.25

2. Rosy Monaghan // 4:05.48

3. Sumayyah Green // 4:26.82



