British Mountain Biker Shot Dead in Morzine by Hunter

Le Dauphine has reported
that a mountain biker was shot dead whilst riding within Montriond's village limits at around 18:00 on Saturday the 13th of October. The incident is most likely to have happened on the Super Morzine mountain, which is inside an authorised hunting zone
but has a lot of official and unofficial, well-used mountain bike trails.
According to a Facebook page
that local residents use, hunting has been suspended in Montriond until the end of the season because of the incident.
The mountain biker was shot by a 22-year-old hunter who was in a group of 6 other hunters. The young man is said to be in serious shock and has been hospitalised, but isn't in police custody. Although the Gendarmes are treating the incident as "aggravated manslaughter". The mountain biker is a British national and reportedly runs a restaurant in Les Gets.
Our condolences and thoughts go out to the bereaved and other affected parties from this incident.
22 Comments
Post a Comment