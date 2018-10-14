INDUSTRY INSIDER

British Mountain Biker Shot Dead in Morzine by Hunter

Oct 14, 2018
by Alex Evans  
Le Dauphine has reported that a mountain biker was shot dead whilst riding within Montriond's village limits at around 18:00 on Saturday the 13th of October. The incident is most likely to have happened on the Super Morzine mountain, which is inside an authorised hunting zone but has a lot of official and unofficial, well-used mountain bike trails.

According to a Facebook page that local residents use, hunting has been suspended in Montriond until the end of the season because of the incident.

The mountain biker was shot by a 22-year-old hunter who was in a group of 6 other hunters. The young man is said to be in serious shock and has been hospitalised, but isn't in police custody. Although the Gendarmes are treating the incident as "aggravated manslaughter". The mountain biker is a British national and reportedly runs a restaurant in Les Gets.

Our condolences and thoughts go out to the bereaved and other affected parties from this incident.

22 Comments

  • + 8
 Never understand this kind of stupidity. How can any hunter claiming to be competent mistake a person on a bicycle for an animal? Trigger should never even be touched unless you are 100% sure. Raw idiocy....
  • + 3
 Just read 11 people have been shot in france by hunters. Something is badly wrong here. If you are unable to tell the difference between an animal and a human on a bike or in a car something is badly off or wrong. Time the french updated their laws and legislation around who ,what ,why, where and when about hunting.
  • + 8
 WTF??
  • + 6
 shoot photos not animals.
  • + 2
 or as in this case humans.
  • + 1
 My riding buds and i just stopped riding some of our favorite trails for the year, because hunting season just started. I don't trust some hunters with their trigger happy fingers. ANd then there's also the chance of getting hit by a stray bullet.
  • + 1
 Not to defend hunting as a whole, but in this case it just might have been that the hunter was aiming at an animal, missed and the bullet continued who knows how far and then hit the rider... I mean its close to impossible to mistake a rider for a deer or a hog with the helmet and everything.. I dont buy that to be honest.. What I think is the major WTF in this case, is a hunting zone inside a public tourists zone. In forrests around my place there are couple of shooting ranges, all of course with a tall wall all around them exactly because of this. If you miss, the bullet would just go into the forrest hitting god knows what or who. I dont understand how can you shoot without any restrictions inside a forrest that people walk/ride through.
  • + 1
 This is why I don't ride anywhere near hunting areas during hunting season. I'm a hunter myself, but there are just too many ways for things to go wrong on top of the fact that there are too many hunters out there that have no business being anywhere near a gun. Surprisingly, more hunters die each year in the US from heart attack and falling out of tree stands than from firearm accidents.
  • + 1
 I’m an avid hunter and mountain biker. I regularly ride in hunting areas although I personally don’t hunt in biking areas. There is just no way this should happen. When you are hunting, you study the animal in detail before pulling the trigger. How many points does it have on the antlers, how long they are, the thickness, the body size and orientation. You aim for a very specific part of the animal, right behind its shoulder. You study the area behind your target to make sure it is safe. We don’t really know what happened here but this is a suspicious, tragic, and totally avoidable with just a basic level of caution. In Europe they have much more stringent requirements for hunter safety education than in the United States, so it is even more surprising. Prayers to the family.
  • + 1
 I ride where there is a lot of hunting, during modern gun season for deer I stay out of there, its nuts and only a week. Other seasons I usually wear hunter orange or other hi-vis, its only common sense.
  • + 3
 Tragic for both the rider and the hunter... Condolences to the rider's family. Ride in peace
  • + 2
 Would we need to wear hi vis vest to protect ourself Now? Like do a bike rider looks like wildlife to you take you time before you shoot geez
  • + 2
 In short. No
  • + 1
 Wear something red, Tie an orange ribbon to your lid during hunting season.
  • + 1
 Wow. Of all the injuries you might expect when out riding, this is bloody insane!
  • + 2
 tragic for all involved. sight your target with binos first and make sure
  • + 2
 Exactly. I hope he gets prosecuted accordingly.
  • + 1
 Never agreed with hunting, this just makes me hate it more. Thoughts to all involved
  • + 2
 Live every day as if its your last.
  • + 1
 Hard to see how this could be an accident !
  • + 1
 Very sad...
  • + 1
 That Sucks !

