British Rider Needed 17 Stitches After Hitting Barbed Wire Trail Trap

Dec 22, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
A British rider was left needing 17 stitches after hitting a barbed wire trap on a trail in Wales on Sunday morning. Warning: Graphic content below

















Photos: Anthony Owens via Facebook

Tony Roberts, 39, was riding in Rhondda, South Wales, when he hit the wire that was obscured from view by branches, the Daily Mail reports. The wire wrapped around his neck but he was able to free himself and was then helped by onlookers before being taken to hospital.

His wife, Koral Clarke, said, "Specialist doctors were wondering if he needed surgery but luckily the surgeon managed to stitch him and he was allowed to come home to us... I want to spread awareness on how dangerous these acts can be."


This isn't the first time barbed wire has been used in trail traps in the Rhondda Valley. In 2019, Wales Online reported that a dog walker discovered a trap at head height on a popular trail and in 2016, the Mirror reported that Ben Threlfall, a mountain bike guide and owner of the Afan Bike Shed, had to pull barbed wire from his throat after it hit him in the chest then slid up to his neck.

Police are investigating and have appealed for witnesses. Sergeant Karl Emerson, of South Wales Police, said: 'He was understandably traumatised by his experience and was very lucky not to have sustained an even worse injury. An investigation into the incident is underway. We can confirm it occurred on Sunday at around midday, on a Bwlch Mountain trail.

"It is understood that the barbed wire was obscured by branches and anybody cycling there should be vigilant and take extra care. Local officers are searching the area to identify exactly where the incident occurred and to ensure there is no further risk to the public."

  • 701 1
 That should be considered as murder attempt…. Ffs what’s wrong with people …
  • 84 19
 This kind of stuff triggers so much anger. Somehow, I consider the person to have set this trap to have some kind of mental illness. To want to hurt someone that bad (because that was obvisouly the intention), for reasons probably ranging form - "I don't like mtbers" to "they ride on my land / disturb my hunting / etc" - you have to be completely messed up.
But to be clear : This does not at all imply this person is not responsible.
  • 40 0
 And all this just because you ride a bike...sick world!
  • 15 5
 @juliopedro: Well said, I think we can safely assume that there is a significant mental health peice there, but yeah, I don't let them off the hook for the behaviour.
  • 83 5
 @greener1: I think you can safely assume there is zero mental health issues here. This is the work of a pissed off dog walker or similar. Never underestimate the power of pissed off people. I once saw a perfectly reasonable chap slash the tyres of everyone in his street as they kept parking in front of his house - which was in no way restricted.
This is nimbys plain and simple
  • 55 0
 @greener1: if being a c*^t is a mental health issue, then yeah that stacks up.

Never underestimate just how much people lose all reasonable thinking when cyclists (of any kind) are involved.
  • 84 154
flag Mntneer (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @juliopedro: I actually had to kill a mentally handicapped person in Afghanistan. Sure, it’s unfortunate. However, they also tried to kill me. Cest la vie
  • 51 5
 @Mntneer: dont hear that shit everyday lol
  • 39 2
 There is a lady in my hood who would lay sticks and logs across the bike path. I caught her once and she ran. She had a giant poodle and I think she wanted to slow bikers down or something. She would scream as you rode by. Well dressed, probably rich, just a looney. She was probably the person who spread tacks down as well. Impossible to catch, harder to prove. Haven't seen her for a while. I hope something happened to her.
  • 5 0
 I discussed this with police and it would be attempt GBH.
  • 3 0
 @ilovedust: I feel like this is one of the people who McConaughey was complaining about in The Gentleman
  • 3 1
 @Ben8000: just attempted? I’d say it was clearly ABH, possibly GBH, as someone actually got hurt. Attempted murder maybe (as it wasn’t successful in killing the victim), but impossible to prove (unless the rider knows the culprit - ie his mate who’s shagging his wife).
  • 21 4
 @ilovedust: A person strings barbed wire across a path to indiscriminately harm others and you feel their mental health is sound and they are just an a*shole? I think you have to give that some thought mate...again, it's a terrible thing for anybody to do, but a "normal" average person doesn't do such a thing.
  • 13 1
 @ilovedust:

"I once saw a perfectly reasonable chap slash the tyres of everyone in his street as they kept parking in front of his house"

That's in no way reasonable, at all. That's someone out of control and badly in need of some therapy for whatever he's got going on. Maybe not mental ILLNESS, per se, but not a well-balanced individual in control of their emotional responses. Small quibble, but still. Big Grin
  • 13 0
 @juliopedro: Well, this arguement can apply to anyone excercising an unusual level of violence/malevolence/cruelty compared to the norm...
Such a homicidal prick deserves zero benefit of doubt.
If, when caught, it turns out to be a case of a certified basket case - by all means, let his lawyer make that case. Otherwise, such a person should be punished to the fullest extent, for all to see.
This isn't childish shenanigans gone wrong. A concealed barbed wire at neck level is calculated attempted murder.
  • 9 6
 @foxinsocks: My point is not about how we should decide fairness in handing out justice; it's simply that when people typically engage in behavior like that which is wildly strange and malevolent, it's because they are in fact mentally ill and have perhaps slipped through the cracks. Having an understanding or acknowledging this doesn't have to be mutually exclusive of also thinking there should be still appropriate punishment / actions for such things. I find it really interesting that in 2021 so many people just think people are evil a*sholes and aren't willing to acknowledge reasons behind actions or seek to understand the patterns of mental health deterioration that eventually lead to these escalations.
  • 26 0
 Regardless of the workings of their inner mind—mentally ill or not—this person needs to be found and locked up before they hurt someone else again. WTF.
  • 1 0
 100%!!
  • 3 0
 @juliopedro: bird watchers a f*cking nuts in the UK.
  • 4 2
 @ilovedust: no empathy, sense of entitlement, disregard of human life and the consequences. This person is clearly mentally ill.
  • 4 0
 @foxinsocks: nobody really goes for the insanity defence other to get off death row because all it leads to is a longer sentence in a secure psychiatric hospital which is basically a prison but even worse. Worse conditions, the absolute worst inmates. It’s not like the movies where people get away with crimes for being insane.
  • 3 9
flag Lin553 (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @juliopedro: well why the actual hell have you got a pinkbike user!
U total mf ucker
  • 16 1
 @thenotoriousmic:

Selective empathy and sense of entitlement don't make you mentally ill. Don't get me wrong, I totally believe that a person who sets traps like that is a total dirtbag/shit person/etc but that doesn't make them mentally ill - in the same way as being mentally ill doesn't automatically turn you into someone considering acts like this. A mental illness is, like a physical one, doesn't necessarily make you commit shit acts (most people who are mentally ill are more likely to commit violence against themselves rather than others)

As a person I cannot understand or sympathize why someone would set up traps like that - despite the fact that I have a recognised mental illness (PTSD) and it can get sorta stigmatizing, if you catch my drift, that the moment someone does something despicable everyone goes like 'he must be mentally ill' while apparently most perpetrators of crimes are in fact perfectly sane.
  • 3 0
 This is sickening. Initially, I thought this was another fake attempt of another person trying to do another GoFundMe attempt (like the one from Alberta, Canada by the name of Stelianos; www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/stelianos-psaroudakis-west-bragg-creek-gofundme-frozen-1.4201921). I definitely hope the culprit is caught before more people get seriously hurt or get killed. Crazy world we live in these days!
  • 2 3
 @ilovedust: Do we know that this wasn’t actually an MTB rider pissed off about MX riders riding on mtb trails? What makes me say that? Mainly the plank going into the guys van. Also he looks the type, chavy tattoos and adidas top. Is that the heel of an mx boot in the background?
  • 2 0
 @greener1: Never Attribute to Malice That Which Is Adequately Explained by Stupidity or Incompetence

Feels like there is a parallel here that could be explained by mental illness or at least someone who is completely out of sync with what a proportional response should be to their anger. I agree with you that this DOES NOT eliminate the need for punishment. Especially in the era of twitter headline moral outrage it's hard for people to hold two nuanced beliefs in their head at the same time. I hope we can all agree this is totally unacceptable, must catch the person responsible and hope the victim has a full recovery.
  • 1 0
 @thenotoriousmic: I wasn't thinking that, or giving legal advice. I was simply saying that as far as im concerned, this criminal is accountable and responsible until proven otherwise. In other words, im assuming its an a*shole with malice intentions before assuming its someone who escaped the psych-ward.
In our areas I've seen 9inch nail traps which could kill you on the spot, and here they would let those people off because "they're poor or uneducated". Everywhere its a different PC excuse to let people off, while innocent people end up hospitalized. I can't take that approach.
  • 3 0
 @greener1: Have you ever met an entitled old British person? That fits in perfectly with the type of petty overreaction that some old pepole love to do over here
  • 1 0
 @plyawn: that "never attribute" sentence... Boy, that's the weirdest version of occam's razor I've heard to date Smile
You live in a pretty good place if plain stupidity, by definition, always comes before malice.
  • 1 0
 @dh-corn: this is a pretty normal event for the UK, the attitude here towards any form of cycling is toxic as hell.
  • 1 0
 @dh-corn:
Just imagine, shooting people because they have a gun on their hands.
  • 1 0
 Impalement in its rawest forms to the one who did this.
  • 2 0
 furthermore, attempted murder should be treated just as if they were successful. the net benefit to society would be the same.
  • 3 0
 Many years ago 2 middle class dog walkers in their 40s/50s mounted a campaign of terror on my mother. It all revolved around wanting to use her front garden as an access point to a trail instead of walking 5 minutes further to the legit access. 6 months of torn down fences, broken windows, verbal and physical assaults on friends and family with the police apparently powerless. One of the guys was a bank manager and we eventually contacted his bank who promptly transferred him to the other end of the country.
Mental illness or a combination of boredom, entitlement and just being a terrible human being?
  • 2 0
 @dh-corn: this sort of trap was fairly common along single track snowmobile trails in Ontario back in the 70s. Usually by people who didn’t want their walks disturbed, but sometimes by farmers tired of their fences being cut. I once had a guy jump out of the woods at us while we were riding dirt bikes along a hydro right of way who tried to club one of us. Now, there were 4 of us, one of him, and lots of woods. Last time I saw him he was still alive.
  • 1 0
 could not agree more -WTF
  • 2 0
 @Ben8000: Charged: G.B.H. That's a throwback. Leather, Bristles, Studs and Acne. 1981. There is a song called Knife Edge on that record.
  • 3 0
 I am from Ton Pentre, Rhondda. I started mountain biking there in 1988 and never stopped. The trails he is riding on are legitimate and open to all users. This not normal and it is clearly the act of someone who needs to caught and stopped. The community in the Rhondda is close and I am sure that the person responsible will be caught and dealt with.
  • 2 0
 @foxinsocks: it’s Hanlon’s Razor (en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hanlon's_razor), so you’re basically right. And it usually applies to like, people bumping into you or a store clerk being a pain in the ass…not sure it applies to attempted murder like this
  • 2 0
 @Mntneer: Well that got real dark, real quick. Assuming you’re military/ex military, and not some sort of crazy vigilante?
  • 1 0
 @greener1: British Dog Walkers/Ramblers/upper class are kinda next level angry. Part of the reason I don't live there anymore.
  • 2 0
 @juliopedro: A Barbaric wire act indeed...The person or persons responsible should be strapped to a head first 50 km/hr bike straight into a tree. Post Christmas of course...
  • 2 0
 @Greyfur: I respect your perspective on the matter and I certainly agree with what you stated; most people with mental illness do not commit acts like this...but if you reverse that scenario I don't believe the opposite is true: which is that one could say acts like this are Usually done by people with clear thought, and no underlying pathology. I don't mean this discussion to be offensive to you or anybody else for that matter, but it's like defending that putting razor blades in halloween candy is usually done by just your average jerk...it's simply not true. If you are going through with these type of acts then serious mental pathology is present...I 100% gaurantee it.
  • 1 0
 @juliopedro: I think we should help that person indeed...after teaching him solid lesson his mental state will remember
  • 1 0
 Who the f*ck downvoted ??? a*shole.
  • 4 1
 This is an incredibly bigoted statement. Someone committed a heinous crime and you are, without any facts or evidence literally lynching all mentally ill people as the culprit... Do you have any evidence other then your own prejudice?

You then start discussing their accountability, This imaginary mentally ill person you made up who committed the crime according to you.

Mentally ill people are just as likely to be "good" or "bad" as neurotypical people. Please get back in your Delorean and take your shit to the 80's where it belongs.
  • 1 1
 ...
  • 1 1
 ...
  • 1 0
 @greener1:
the APA (american psychological assosciation) has a very interesting link on this, if you'd be interested in a follow-up read (www.apa.org/news/press/releases/2014/04/mental-illness-crime)

Transgression of (societal) boundaries and violence, two behavioural patterns that are inherent to criminal activites are not an aberration - they are part of all of us. Anger and hatred are strong emotions but the loss of one's own control is not necessarily pathological - it is criminal.
  • 1 1
 @ilovedust: Er disagree strongly. It shows a serious lack of empathy, which is a key attribute to psychopaths
  • 1 0
 @foxinsocks: that’s precisely my point. Again, no diminishing responsibility and the consequences should he/she face any, but this a-hole person in particular, and many violent/malevolent/cruel people in general, have probably become so through the effects of some kind of trauma, conscious or unconscious, from which they didn’t recover. Is it mental illness ? Is it human nature ? Anyway I firmly believe that if more people found themselves in front of psychologists to help them understand what’s going behind the scenes of their own minds, there would be a little less of this crap out there. Not the mention the actual nutcases who are just not fit for social life, but our chap here is probably not one of those.
Is this point of view desperately hopeful of mankind and blind to the fact that traumatized, cruel, violent, etc. make up a significant (and growing ?) portion of the population ? Sure. But I have (and everyone has) in their surroundings people who are perfectly sane in their mind, who don’t feel triggered by everything said to them, who can be serious and light-hearted at the same time, and most importantly who give a f* and listen to you when you talk to them. They have gone through the same traumas as everyone else, but did a better job of recovering, by themselves or with help, and are more at peace with the world.
You just can’t set barb wire traps during the day and go to sleep at night feeling ok. Something is not functioning well.
  • 1 0
 @greener1: spot on.
  • 1 0
 @Slowisfast: please read my comment again. I did not say this person was not accountable, nor did I say all mentally ill people are potential barb wire trappers.

As for mental illness, maybe we have a semantics issue. Studying of the course of events / childhood / cultural surrounddings of a human being, forming his character and influencing behavior in future settings, isn’t that a whole field of science where some behaviors are then considered pathological / abnormal ?
  • 1 0
 Tell you what, park me up in and around this no word's thing happened and I'd happily see them buried.
  • 1 0
 @oscartheballer:
Loonie Karen. I know that bitch.
  • 100 0
 This should be on the front page of all major news outlets in the UK. The unfortunate reality is that whoever laid this trap will never even hear about this story and the harm they have caused with their idiocy. Absolutely disgusting behaviour.
  • 30 1
 I’m not so sure - where this happened is a relatively small community and the coverage has been overwhelming on local social media
  • 22 0
 @dahniller: This has made it to the main BBC news Social Media, it is being shared everywhere by all kinds of groups from hill walkers, to MTB clubs. Unfortunately sometimes bringing this to light actually INCREASES sabotage as people seek their 5 minute of fame by doing something stupid. This happened in N. Ireland with fishing wire
  • 5 0
 www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-59741838
Maybe not first page but it was mentioned on 21st December
  • 7 0
 I'm afraid this moron would even rejoice in hearing about his potentially deadly trap having been a "success".
I'm hoping for a thorough and successful police investigation, because this was nothing less than a murder-attempt.
  • 3 0
 @chillescarpe: very true, see examples of mass shooters… quite unfortunate.
  • 1 0
 @chillescarpe: good point - hopefully South Wales Police can make some headway and set an example as deterrence
  • 1 0
 And the odds of the police funding and convicting them are next to nil
  • 1 0
 @dahniller: agree. They will hear and maybe even caught.
  • 65 0
 The culprit should be made to do 2000 hours community service helping to build trails
  • 71 0
 And do the digging with bare hands in subzero temperature
  • 37 3
 Prison, nothing else!
  • 20 2
 Should have to build trails in prison on his hands and knees in front of the rapiest prisoners
  • 20 13
 The UK will put people in jail for misgendering and you think this should get community service?
Screw that, hung by the wire they used in a town square. The soft on crime attitude is what breeds it.
  • 4 0
 @DonaldTee: 100% agree. Intent was to do grievous harm.
  • 9 0
 a woman who was caught setting traps in north vancouver was sentenced to help build trails as her punishment
  • 3 1
 @KyleIsaman: I beat that taught her to never do it again.
  • 2 0
 Jail for this MF is the only punishment
  • 12 1
 A fitting punishment would be to let that person run blindfolded down a trap laden track and see how he/she come out the other side.
But we live in a civilized society, so we can't enjoy such basic justice Smile
  • 8 1
 @TheOriginalTwoTone: Spending time around and getting to know the trailbuilders and local community that she was attempting to murder probably does have a better chance of preventing her from doing it again, rather than fostering a deeper hatred through punishment. Well observed.
  • 3 0
 with barbed wire wrapped around his throat
  • 3 1
 Or breaking rocks in the yard under 110-degree heat.
  • 1 0
 @L0rdTom: maybe it was 'them'
  • 2 0
 @KyleIsaman: Is that all she got? No jail time with the hardened criminals? If building trail and community work is the only punishment for attempting murder, she got away with the crime. The punishment is definitely too lenient in our society.
  • 2 0
 @L0rdTom: You don't need a PHD to know what stringing a line across a trail at neck height will do.
Would you be ok with the same punishment for someone that fires a weapon into a crowd without aiming at anyone specific?
May or may not hit someone, may or may not injure someone, may or may not kill someone.
  • 2 1
 @TheOriginalTwoTone: prison provably performs poorly according to reoffense data, so ultimately you have to ask yourself: do I want to punish this person so everyone is equally harmed by their violent act, or do I want to stop them doing it again?

Do you truly believe you think someone willing to commit murder to a stranger is going to feel kinder to that group of people because they got them put away?
  • 2 1
 @L0rdTom: How are they going to do it again if they’re locked up?
  • 3 1
 @TheOriginalTwoTone: yeah you think the US prison system or how you deal with your criminals makes less criminals in the end? Nope dude, it creates people who mostly stay in prison.


@TheR : whats the long term goal here?
  • 2 1
 @Serpentras: The long term goal is to not have them do it again. My argument is they can’t do it if they’re locked up. Can they?
  • 2 0
 @TheR: So you lock them up for the rest of their lives? Sounds expensive to the taxpayer and worryingly profitable to the slavers wait I mean for-profit-jail-owners. (That last but is America only though.)
  • 2 0
 @L0rdTom: You think anyone willing to kill someone for riding a bike on a trail is going to magically see the light after trail building?
  • 3 1
 @Serpentras: Stop applying your culture to other countries, it sucks we have a large portion of society that doesn't give one f*ck about a human life. How many kids you got killing each other for petty shit?
  • 1 1
 @TheOriginalTwoTone: honestly yes I do think that if you take almost anyone and get them face to face with their enemy for long enough, they'll develop empathy for each other.

God knows what the trail saboteurs motive was, typically around here its trespassing. I've been threatened with knives by a lot of fishermen for being on "their" rivers, but it's just basic tribalism.
  • 2 1
 @L0rdTom: All right man. It’s your country. Go ahead and turn this socio/psychopath loose so that maybe next time they can slice the guy’s neck clean through.
  • 3 0
 @TheR: thanks dude, enjoy being the least free (highest population % in jail), one of the highest recidivism rates, and one of the highest murder rates, of the first world countries. Night x
  • 1 4
 @L0rdTom: Your mistake is thinking that any of us here has given a shit about what the British have had to say about our state of affairs since 1776.
  • 1 1
 @L0rdTom: And also, what does our penal system and recidivism rates, etc., have to do with this particular piece of bullshit that happened in your country?
  • 1 0
 @Mac1987: and finish with a 2x6x6 hole.....to be used by themselves.....
  • 31 1
 Honestly I think about this occasionally when I ride. There is no shortage of disgruntled hillbillies in North Carolina.
  • 34 0
 Don’t forget about the horse people.
  • 192 0
 @pisgahgnar: what have centaurs got against bikers?
  • 3 0
 @ODubhslaine: pmsl
  • 28 0
 @ODubhslaine: It’s a Classic dispute that’s been ongoing for thousands of years. To be honest, it’s all Greek to me….
  • 3 0
 @pisgahgnar: They don't need to set traps - they can just run you over in their trucks.
  • 11 0
 @Corinthian: your user name checks out to perfection.
  • 4 0
 @ODubhslaine: simple: pure frustration caused by a severe lack of 4-pedal centaur suitable bikes
  • 1 0
 Deliverance! On the culprits, that is!
  • 1 0
 @pisgahgnar: At Kingdom Trails in NH it was MTBers who were aggressive towards a horse and its rider whom they encountered.
Unfortunately for them (and other MTBers) this equestrian owned the land and subsequently curtailed bike riding on his property.
  • 1 0
 @tigerfish50: there's dicks in every group (sometimes even when there's only women!)
  • 2 0
 @Mac1987: the Karen’s of the MTB world are horrible…
  • 1 0
 @ODubhslaine: Thank you! Nihil est; in vita priore ego imperator Romanus fui... Wink
  • 24 3
 Jesus that has made me sick. Your right they should get after this person it is an attempted murder. I hope the guy is ok and recovers well. Absolute scum - know full well the type of person doin this sort of stuff def some NIMBY who goes to church has some boring shitty job, walks their fat arse with their fat arse dog and doing want anyone enjoying themselves. Its not your typical act of vandalism.
  • 2 5
 Do we know that this wasn’t actually an MTB rider pissed off about MX riders riding on mtb trails? What makes me say that? Mainly the plank going into the guys van. Also he looks the type, chavy tattoos and adidas top. Is that the heel of an mx boot in the background?
  • 1 0
 @haighd2: wtf, even if it was, it's not ok. There are other ways to stop MX riders using mtb trails.
  • 1 0
 @Thomasheep: did I say its was ok? I dont think so, maybe you imagined it ?
  • 19 0
 A lot better than it could have been. Someone did similar with kitestring at the bottom of a hill and it cut my neck wide open, requiring dozens of stictches and if it had been an inch lower I'd be dead. Still wear the scar decades later. Always be weary of what's ahead. People can be nuts.
  • 1 0
 Yeah Ive heard of It done with fishing line in races. So Bad!!
  • 6 0
 The people who put up these traps if car should be at least sentenced with dozens of attempted murders
  • 19 0
 Someone must know who is doing this. It’s the third incidence. CSI Rhondda should step it up and not just look “where exactly the incident happened “.
  • 15 0
 'Yeah I was fighting a lion, it lost' -> free beer
  • 9 0
 Funnily enough, this weekend. I was invited to a locals riding spot. Was having a great day then an elderly Karen turned up walking her dog (boxer dog was awesome BTW, many boops!) The lads warned me aboot her an how irate she gets.. anyway.. after about half an hour of her being irate an the lads just being polite an nice. One lad tells me about traps in the trail an they think its her. I walk up calmly an poitely an asker if she knows anything about the traps because the police are very interested... I was bullshitting but, her face face dropped, she shut up an walked off straight away.........
Until she found another rider further down the hill an it all started again.
  • 4 0
 Bloody Karens...
  • 2 0
 This Karen? www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/2686686404970568
  • 7 0
 Unfortunately, lots of trail sabotage going on around in the world. And although I think the discussion around mental illness in this thread is a slippery slope someone who actually sets up these traps has certainly had some kind of triggers/trauma in their life to spawn the psychopathic mindset needed to carry out these terrible acts.

I spend a lot of time on my local trails both on my bike and walking my dog and have met a number of hikers with fairly extreme views of mountain bikers based on some bad encounters. I myself have also had some bad experiences, which is not to say, there aren't hikers out there looking for conflict, but I would say please be civil with people on the trails. If you see a hiker pull over on the trail, thank them and ride past SLOWLY.

I've spoken to one dog walker in my neighborhood in particular that actually actively engages in conflict with mountain bikers! Some teenagers even called the police on him this summer. All I can say is the guy seems very unstable and illogical and there is no point in even trying to reason with the guy..... oh ya and he's a prof at a respected university... so not stupid, but has a pretty sever personality disorder in my non-medical opinion!

Bottom line, please be respectful and don't engage with these people!
  • 5 0
 That's so terrible. I just don't understand what motivates these hateful, vile people to do such things. It's the contrast that truly shocks me. On the one hand you've got someone enjoying his intrinsicly peaceful and innocent hobby and on the other side you've got someone who lays traps with murderous intent. The culprit, what ever his motiveation may have been, wasn't afraid of killing someone. I get the chills just thinking about it. I just hope the biker will be ok and the culprit will be caught and prosecuted.
  • 5 0
 Sending healing vibes to the victim (rider)! such things happend here twenty years ago and they could only be stopped as the community stood together. We still see sabotage of trail features from time to time, but nothing that serious anymore.

People are humans and humanity is dumb as f*ck
  • 5 0
 This has happened on some trails in my area as well. They are on crown land and used by hikers, dog walkers, horseback riders, mountain bikers, dirt bikers, ATV riders etc. Most people are civilized and get along well. The dirt bikers always slow down, pull over and turn their bikes off when they come across someone with a dog or horse. Smiles and waves. This particular network of trails were built by local mountain bikers and dirt bikers several decades ago. Unfortunately, in the last few years those trails were "claimed" by a local walking group. They put up markers, printed maps and even made signs telling mountain and dirt bikers that they are no longer allowed there. The very same trails that the bikers built! Large logs suddenly showed up, strategically positioned on steep, blind corners. One day while I was out for a walk with the dog I found wire strung at neck height. I'm not sure who would do such a thing, but it seems like there are a quite few of these idiots everywhere.
  • 6 0
 People in the UK are going to have to take a lesson from the bikers on the North Shore who set up trail cams and collected evidence against a woman who was setting traps. They identified her, charged and convicted.
  • 3 0
 I remember that incident. Lots of riders got involved and helped bring her to justice. Trail cams are the way to go being that the person responsible is very likely a local and will return.
  • 3 0
 I normally do not wish people anything bad, but anyone who lays out barbed wires in woods in order to stop bike riders should rot in hell. We have some dude near our home trails who always places large logs and rocks on the trail. This kinda makes me wonder whether he might go for something more severe... Sick world.
  • 3 0
 What makes me most in despair is that when you read comments on this sort of attempted murder of cyclist story in non-cycling media responses are 1/3 like here, 1/3 "well those bikers must be doing something bad to make people angry," and "ha ha hee hee wish his head would have cut clean off!"

Sick world we live in, with too many broken a*sholes to count. Be careful out there!
  • 3 0
 A young lad of 17 was killed at worksop at the back of sherwood pines. In an area nic named the desert. He was riding a pit bike and was almost decapitated and died of blood loss. I'm not shure if thay ever caught the person who put the wire up. Be aware there are loads of cunts about if you catch someone planting trail traps ie branches etc make shure you knock there front teeth out and steel them.
  • 3 0
 Anecdotally, in North America the people who seem to get caught doing these traps are usually white retirees. It's NIMBYism taken to an extreme. Some of these boomers are toxically resentful of mountainbikers on trail systems.
  • 3 0
 Hope they catch the person that did this and then they can talk to the person who was injured to try to find some empathy. Think he got away lucky even though it still looks horrific.
  • 2 0
 These wiretaps is always on my mind when riding less frequented trail systems especially if they've been reported before or you know of some known local resistance to MTB trails. Happens for non MTB too. Some young young lady got clotheslined riding an ATV in our area few years ago.

Trusted community communication about trail conditions is necessary to notify and prevent these deliberate acts by sick minded individuals. Some type of flag in Trailforks perhaps to share this data by ranked riders?
  • 2 0
 I ride the blacktop trails an, come up on people. I announce that I'm approaching on whatever side by bell an voice. Some of the people about jump out of their skin. They walk off the trail which is wide enough for bikes an walking. They freeze up an kinda cover up, stop an stand still like I'm going to plow into them. Like they are afraid to death to be out doors. Creeps me out an often wonder what's going through their heads. I can see certain ones that would try something that ignorant. Hope they catch the idiot or idiots that did that.
  • 2 0
 Unfortunately, this is nothing new. I hit one single strand trailriding about 40 years ago. I was lucky though as it was plain wire not barbed and I was standing at the time, so I took the hit iacross my arms and chest. A couple of minor cuts and a bruise or two from when I hit the ground. This a$$hole needs to be found, jailed for a goodly amount of time, then a couple thousand hours of strictly supervised trail work, then a few years parole. Hopefully the rider makes a full recovery and gets back to riding without fear soon. I know it took me a bit before I was comfortable riding again.
  • 2 0
 Sorry but F**K me is there a need to vandelise trails we riders keep our selfs to our selfs trust me mate hope your ok there needs to be something done about people setting traps pink bike we should have a page set for this sort of thing
  • 2 0
 Someone doing something absolutely reprehensible does not equal a mental illness. Being an absolutely terrible person is not a mental illness. I understand wanting to use mental illness as a way to wrap your head round how someone could do such a thing, but some people are just bad people.
  • 2 0
 Pure evil. I have seen booby traps on my local trails. Not as severe, but still the same mentality. If they don't like bikes, they should go to "hiking only" trails. When I hike, I don't like bikes buzzing around. So, I went to "hiking only" trails when I went hiking or walked my dog. Problem solved.
  • 2 0
 There were / are a group and other disassociated buy similarly hostile hikers setting static log traps around blind corners wnd whatnot On mtb and multi use trails in my home town of eugene oregon.

After much aggravation And a few crashes i set up trail cameras.
I caught one woman in the act (She had a dog that tried to bite bikers) and tried to get ger to stay and wait for police, she ran i followed. The sherrif didnt want to come, but eventually did cause i persisted in following her. She admitted to doing it, and i had photos of her in the act. They refused To makeany kind of Charge against her, essentially giving her Behaviour the green light.

I caught a number of other people in the local "obsidians" hiking group setting static boobytraps as well on trail camera. I got identifiable high quality photos of them, should have been easy to track them down. The eugene parks and Open spaces staff and the police/sherrif both declined any kind of action to protect all of us who ride in our public spaces. They essentially are condoning such Violent behaviour where im from.


According to social scientist bicyclist meet the criteria of a discriminated minority group.
  • 2 0
 Hope the poor guy does not suffer a lack of confidence riding following this incident. We have a local pissed off dog walker and anti MTBer who regularly sabotages trails with logs and dogshit and I stopped riding these trails because I was afraid he would take it up to the next level.
  • 2 0
 So I had comments removed from this article. I live very local to where this incident happened. So close I can see the forestry from my front door, I am 51 years old with 20 years riding in and around the exact area where this incident occurred. In fact i rode there on the same day this happened. I said nothing wrong apart from giving what i consider to be an honest opinion on what happened and i was edited and censored by pinkbike. Wow, thanks guys.
  • 1 0
 The comment you were replying to got down voted below the threshold, it’s still here, just scroll to the bottom and ask for it to be shown
  • 2 0
 It's getting buried in the below thresholds, but the supposition that this wasn't on a mountain bike but instead a moto is plausible, or even likely. Not reported to police, a full change of clothes before photo, no bikes in picture, and a history of moto conflict in the area. Nonetheless, this shouldn't have happened and should be treated as a serious crime.
  • 5 0
 Guarantee this is some coffin dodgin Cnut !!!
  • 1 0
 This is just terrible, is it too much to ask that we all get along with everything that is going on in the world today? I feel for the guy and I suspect this may happen more often than not which is a shame. The culprit is known or has been seen and will get what is coming, felony assault, attempted murder, yes and yes.
  • 1 0
 Nick Angel needs to crack some heads.

In all seriousness this is becoming way too common place and I really don’t look forward to the day that there is a fatality due to these cowardly acts. But unfortunately I think that is where we are headed. Maybe authorities need to set up game cameras and be a bit more proactive instead of canvassing after the fact?
  • 1 0
 i think this is one of those things if you catch someone setting traps to ittentionally maim , do you try and keep hold of them till the fuzz arrive or just make it look like they fell your honour and you found them like that
  • 1 0
 Best wishes on healing to the injured. That is downright horrible. I've seen trail sabotage in VT (a bottle broken in two, with the danger sides up buried in middle trail by some asshat, and even at a resort nonetheless). Be very wiery of trail riding these days if you know nobody's been on trail for a time!
  • 1 0
 One time I was riding local public trails and someone put ribbon up bc they were having a party in a PUBLIC park and didn't want bikers riding out from the trail. That pissed me off to no end but I cannot imagine someone laying a barbed wire trap like this. This could literally decapitate you if you are going fast enough. That person deserves an attempted murder charge.
  • 1 0
 This is absolutely despicable and criminal, and judging from the articles, it's not the first time it's happened at Bwlch Mountain. Imagine living in that area and being scared every time you go for a ride that you'll get mutilated by barbed wire.
  • 2 1
 How bout tye the culprit on the Bak of a tandem then take a run down said trail with same or slightly more aggressive wire strung across the pilot would duck at the appropriate time..done.. justice....eye for a eye...all the a-- holes of the world need to be vanquished...next the Trump's of the world...just saying!!!
  • 1 0
 The fact that they seemingly went to the trouble to hide their trap clearly shows that they deliberately intended to do harm. I hope that they are caught and prosecuted.

This happened to me many years ago. Barbed wire at neck height on a very fast section of trail. I only saw it as it was Autumn/Winter, the sun was still low and picked out the dew that had settled on the wire. I stopped inches away. More recently, and becoming quite common, we're finding logs or sticks arranged at angles over the crests of blind features or around corners. There are some miserable f*ckers out there; and don't get me started on all the new dog owners who clearly have no idea how to train their fur babies. I've been bitten twice this year, both times I'd stopped!
  • 1 0
 This is scary to me as i live only 30 minutes from here, and on the trails i ride, a lot of old grumpy dogwalkers like to walk UP the trails... Ive seen broken glass on trails covered over by leaves. its really malicous, and im hoping to set up some trail cameras to find whoever is doing crap like this
  • 1 0
 Coupe of years ago, someone left a couple of wooden planks with nails through them deliberately on our local trails, so that riders would've gotten punctures, but barbed wire is just another level of POS.
  • 2 0
 Jeez, that's tough to look at. Piece of shit cowards putting traps out there, with no balls to confront anyone with their grievances. And most likely, it's public property.
  • 1 0
 I hope the idiot who made the trap left a trail cam for the authorities to find and catch them. People will put debris in the trail in some places on Pisgah which sucks, but full on barbed wire?
  • 1 0
 People were doing this on my local trail back in 2009 to like 2014 so dangerous it insane I was hiking up a trail and found barbed wire across ..lucky i didn't go up the fire road and come down the trail
  • 3 0
 The preview looks even worse
  • 3 0
 attempted murder right there
  • 1 0
 Rode into a similar trap, but with fishing line, when I was a young kid. Was just lucky I was riding up the hill and not down it.
  • 2 0
 Someone should set up a go fund me page for this guy so he can hire a private investigator to find the person that did this.
  • 1 0
 There are many sick individuals out there in the world ...... glad this rider did not sustain serious injury. Hope someone comes forward exposing who rigged this death trap.
  • 2 0
 What in the actual f***. That could have killed him if it had hit an artery.
  • 1 0
 I've no doubt that whatever the scenario, the added mass and momentum of hitting this on a moto will have made things much worse.
  • 1 0
 This sort of deterrent where the land owner put up wire happened on my local trails and a kid died from the wire and the guy got like 20 years.
  • 1 0
 I personally would spend a lot of time to find the cunt that did it and have a chat with them using a lengthy of 4x2 then drag some barbed wire across their neck.
  • 2 0
 This was just done at one of my local trails .
  • 1 0
 Where?
  • 1 0
 @padirt: Florida
  • 2 0
 My bigest fear on a mtb. Get well my friend and peace on dirt.
  • 2 0
 poor man. I wish they catch whoever did this.
  • 1 0
 The hikers in Arizona are about one more busy season away from setting trail traps.
  • 1 0
 Wtf is wrong with people? I still have scars on my arms from a rope strung across a trail from 20 years ago.
  • 2 0
 Fingers crossed trail sabotage never makes it onto tiktok
  • 2 0
 trail cams? if this has happened 3 times now
  • 2 0
 Thats what I came here to say. The local mtb pop should hide trail cams everywhere, catch the jerk whos doing this on camera and go pay them a visit.
  • 1 0
 He was so lucky he want killed. I really hope they catch which ever c*nt did this!! I hope he is OK.
  • 1 0
 @Mntneer: i cannot unsee your comment dude ! seriously i hope its just a joke ! how can you say something like that ? wtf ?
  • 1 0
 youtube.com/shorts/Y8vRSBVRpDA?feature=share
That’s what we have found in Tenerife during the last year.
  • 1 0
 So I guess that I was lucky that in Germany I only got couple of nails in my tires.
  • 2 0
 I'd love to run into somebody laying those traps.. absolute scum
  • 1 0
 Unfortunately these keep cropping up. Hopefully no more scammers like the one near here.
www.cbc.ca/amp/1.4216322
  • 1 0
 Time to place a shotgun trap for barbwire trappers. Trapped while trapping.
  • 1 0
 Whoever would set up a brutal booby trap like this is a sociopathic, sick puppy that needs to be euthanized.
  • 1 0
 What an absolute cretin that planted that! Could have been much worse! Imagine a little kid went into it!
  • 1 0
 Find the culprit and wrap barbed wire around their neck...tightly...
  • 1 0
 Hope whoever did this will face attempted murder charges
  • 1 0
 Imagine if he was shorter the trap would Have him in the face
  • 1 0
 We’re living in, “headevil times”
  • 1 0
 And I thought this type of thing only happened in the U.S.
  • 1 0
 John Wick justice is called for.
  • 1 0
 If I caught a trail sabotager...god help them.
  • 1 0
 I would love to catch a person setting traps.
  • 1 0
 Sort of off topic, but is it really Bwlch Mountain? No vowels?
  • 1 0
 Bwlch Mountain is correct. I rode my bike there Sunday.
  • 5 0
 The Welsh make awesome scrabble players.
  • 1 0
 Which ever way you think you might pronounce it is probably wrong too
  • 1 0
 I've come across way too many of these in Boise
  • 1 0
 miserable POS... hope someone catches them and hogties them with barb wire
  • 1 0
 Probably some bored kids.
  • 1 0
 Normal stuff in Morzine Frown
  • 1 0
 Attempted murder. I hope they find who did this.
  • 1 0
 I know someone who died cause of barbed wire trap on his dirt bike. sad
  • 1 0
 WHY CANT PEOPLE JUST LEAVE US RIDERS THE F*CK ALONE
  • 1 0
 This is the second instance I have heard about this month
  • 17 18
 Honestly, death sentence for whoever did it, completely indiscriminate and uncalled-for.
  • 22 20
 It is disgusting to see, but no, we don’t murder people because they tried to murder people. That’s just so backwards
  • 11 2
 @lejake: yeah but
  • 5 1
 Life sentence would be much more appropriate. The sad truth however is that people who commit acts like this walk free, while others sit in prison for minor offences like drugs etc..
  • 6 5
 @lejake: Death sentence isn't murder; in this case it's self defense.
  • 3 4
 @wburnes: Come on guys, you can’t seriously mean that. Have you thought about where that kind of argument leads to? „We have a right to kill him because he threatened our safety“?!
If I imagine who would do such a thing it‘s either some “grownup“ who feels threatened by other people doing stuff he*she doesn‘t want them to do or some stupid kids doing a “prank“ and not thinking through to the consequences. Both cases are absolutely vile, but I wouldn’t want to murder a kid because they‘re stupid. They probably won‘t ever do something like that again.
  • 1 1
 @lejake: bizzarely as backwards as some think it is , the death sentence still exists , ,in some US states you murder someone you get to live on death row for a while, not sure what they get for attempted murder
  • 3 0
 @Compositepro: depends how much $ you have and how good your lawyer is. People have done more time for marijuana possession than murder in certain places.
  • 2 0
 @its-joe: yeah I like the thought of the person rotting in prison for the rest of his life instead of getting a quick lethal injection
  • 3 1
 @Compositepro: Death sentence is relatively rare and requires an aggravated circumstance component. Your garden variety murder won't get a death sentence these days anywhere in America. Unless you throw in some rape, multiple victims, hard drug selling/repeat offender ending in murder case the death penalty won't even seriously be on the table (not even in Texas).

Just an educated guess, but something like this trap in most of America would probably be 6 months to a year sentencing with part of the jail time waived for probation and the time spent in jail prior to sentencing counting against the total (time served) so very little jail time - maybe a few weeks to a month or two. I'm not sure they'd even get that much time except that the pictures here are so brutal.
  • 1 0
 @ICKYBOD: interesting topic when you get reading about it , piqued my interest enough to go read up on it 27 out of 52 states still have capital punishment 2500 + people are still on death row , ive no doubt they have probably done some pretty grave shit but what do they do reading the marshal project website , as someone above noted it seems your lawyer plays a huge part in where you are going if you have done something a lot heinous
  • 1 1
 Incorrect.
  • 1 0
 @Compositepro: Here's a compilation by state of things that put the death penalty in play: deathpenaltyinfo.org/facts-and-research/crimes-punishable-by-death/aggravating-factors-by-state.

Lawyers make a difference but the bottom line is capital punishment is just falling out of favor. Many of those people on death row have been there a long time, Death sentences have been falling every year since the late 90s and many states with death penalties haven't actually executed someone in decades. The actual number of people executed was in the teens for the last couple years.

But that's not bikes- checking out.
  • 1 0
 Just horrible Frown
  • 1 0
 Hang em high!
  • 1 0
 Porca tr*ia !!!!!
  • 1 0
 Hope you heal up soon
  • 1 0
 People=Shit
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



