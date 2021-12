British Rider Needed 17 Stitches After Hitting Barbed Wire Trail Trap

Photos: Anthony Owens via Facebook

A British rider was left needing 17 stitches after hitting a barbed wire trap on a trail in Wales on Sunday morning.Tony Roberts, 39, was riding in Rhondda, South Wales, when he hit the wire that was obscured from view by branches, the Daily Mail reports . The wire wrapped around his neck but he was able to free himself and was then helped by onlookers before being taken to hospital.His wife, Koral Clarke, said, "Specialist doctors were wondering if he needed surgery but luckily the surgeon managed to stitch him and he was allowed to come home to us... I want to spread awareness on how dangerous these acts can be."This isn't the first time barbed wire has been used in trail traps in the Rhondda Valley. In 2019, Wales Online reported that a dog walker discovered a trap at head height on a popular trail and in 2016, the Mirror reported that Ben Threlfall, a mountain bike guide and owner of the Afan Bike Shed, had to pull barbed wire from his throat after it hit him in the chest then slid up to his neck.Police are investigating and have appealed for witnesses. Sergeant Karl Emerson, of South Wales Police, said: 'He was understandably traumatised by his experience and was very lucky not to have sustained an even worse injury. An investigation into the incident is underway. We can confirm it occurred on Sunday at around midday, on a Bwlch Mountain trail."It is understood that the barbed wire was obscured by branches and anybody cycling there should be vigilant and take extra care. Local officers are searching the area to identify exactly where the incident occurred and to ensure there is no further risk to the public."