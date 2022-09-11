Watch
Coming Up Live in 30 Minutes: Red Bull Hardline 2022
Sep 11, 2022
by
Sarah Moore
3 Comments
The world's toughest downhill MTB race is a severe test of skill and nerve on the infamous Machynlleth course in Wales, UK. Red Bull Hardline is hard by name, hard in nature.
September 11, 2022 at 12pm BST // 1pm CEST // 4am PST // 7am EST
Racing and Events
Videos
Red Bull
Hardline
7
0
Bibico
(28 mins ago)
From Red Bull on YT:
"Due to changing weather conditions in the Dyfi Valley, and to protect rider safety, today's Red Bull Hardline live show will start one hour earlier at 12pm BST"
So, the time PB has posted above is correct, but it's going to be a bit of a surprise to those who planned to check in at the previously scheduled time. It's good that Red Bull's looking out for the riders' safety, though. Hopefully the weather will be decent for all the guys heading down that hill today.
1
0
HankHank
(6 mins ago)
Looks like they've made a great call, should give at least a couple of hours of good weather before the rain arrives
4
0
craigsface
(19 mins ago)
Folk tuning in at 1pm should be able to rewind to the beginning of the broadcast. I’ve done it a lot watching world cups on the redbull app.
"Due to changing weather conditions in the Dyfi Valley, and to protect rider safety, today's Red Bull Hardline live show will start one hour earlier at 12pm BST"
So, the time PB has posted above is correct, but it's going to be a bit of a surprise to those who planned to check in at the previously scheduled time. It's good that Red Bull's looking out for the riders' safety, though. Hopefully the weather will be decent for all the guys heading down that hill today.