Brook MacDonald Confirms Signing with Forbidden Bikes

Feb 2, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

Brook MacDonald has announced that he is joining the Forbidden Bikes team as he will be racing World Cups on the new Supernought DH bike.

After the team move appeared in the 2024 team list from the UCI, Brook has now confirmed on social media the move to Forbidden. The move marks a big change for Brook after a long spell riding for the MS Mondraker team from 2018 until the end of last year.

In his announcement post Brook said: "I can’t begin to explain how happy I am this has come to life! To be working with Forbidden Bike Company and Mathieu Dupelle was a dream that’s become a reality.

"This opportunity I have been given is something I’m so proud of and to be working with these two is truly special. I’m so excited to have this big change in my life especially working with so many new companies that I have admired throughout my career.

"To everyone behind the scenes that made this happen thank you!! Time to get to work LFG!"

For 2024, Brook is joined on the Forbidden Bikes team by Connor Fearon, Emmy Lan, Magnus Manson, Rhys Verner, Alex Storr, William Hynes, William Ireland and William Pope.

