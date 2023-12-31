Brook Macdonald Leaves the MS Racing Team

Dec 31, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
23rd was icing on the cake for Brook MacDonald s comeback after a week of extremely rough conditions and struggle with mindset between the tape.

Brook Macdonald and MS Racing have announced they will go their separate ways in 2024 after working together since 2018.

Already this month we have heard that MS Racing will no longer be running Mondraker bikes and now there is the news that Brook Macdonlad will not be on the team roster next year. In his statement, Brook says that he is in the "unknown now" but is aiming to be back in some way next season.

bigquotesWell the time has come. @msmondrakerteam thank you from the bottom of my heart for the past 5 years words can’t explain the unconditional support you guys have given me through all the highs and lows you stuck by me in the unknown and always had my back. @vmax8847 what you have done for me the past 7 years has been nothing short of amazing and I can’t thank you enough for the endless and continued support you provided me. I’m in the unknown now which is scary but working on something to come back and give my everything for 24. One last thank you MSBrook Macdonald


bigquotesWell the time has come to say goodbye to one of our longest-reigning members of the team. Brook rejoined the team in 2018, and instantly fit right back into the dynamic. Straight away he qualified first in Losinj and we knew we’d made a good decision.

A slew of great results after that was unfortunately interrupted, with a crash that would have ended a lot of riders careers. Brook proved to the whole mountain bike community that he wasn’t someone who was going to give up easily, within a year he was back at the pointy end of racing, after literally learning to ride a bike again.

We couldn’t be prouder of what Brook has achieved and what he has contributed to the team over the past 6 years, World Cup podiums, Hardline, Crankworx, Red Bull films, he’s been an absolute asset to the team.

We wish him the best of luck in whatever endeavours he does next, and he knows he’s always welcome back for a gin and tonic any time.

Chur Bru.MS Racing



Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Brook Macdonald


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,880 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
61657 views
[Updated: Hugo Marini Departs Commencal Muc Off] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of Announced 2024 Team Moves
58935 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Winner
45054 views
Pinkbike's Ultimate 2023 Bike Nerd Quiz
43271 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Value Product of the Year Winner
39719 views
Pinkbike Editors' Christmas 2023 Wish Lists
35067 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Winner
34706 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Value Bike of the Year Winner
33507 views

18 Comments
  • 17 0
 is there anyone riding for anybody in 2024?
  • 4 0
 Ratboy has brakes and a fork, Minaar might be on a norco, Yoann Barelli is definitely on a devinci and that might be about it.
  • 8 0
 Just wait until January, it's going to be 1000 welcome to the team posts.
  • 4 0
 Bummer. Brook is an insane rider. His comeback will be remembered as the best of all time, and i don’t think it’s complete yet. Stay strong. Brook. Your a F’ing legend. See you between the tape.
  • 5 0
 At the rate this is going we can have seperate pro and privateer world cups.
  • 2 0
 That is how WB want it.
  • 2 0
 Tbf that would be cool af, especially if it could be done like stadium trucks, where it's sponsored by one manufacturer who supplies all identical bikes (barring size obviously) so it's purely down to skill and takes away a lot of the financial burden and worry about your bike arriving through customs.
  • 3 1
 If the Sydicate can't 'afford' Greg then it's hard to see how anyone can justify having a more well established rider who has inconsistent results vs a up and coming rider who will get similar finishes for considerably less money.
  • 3 1
 Hmmm, it's the 31st and still no report on Pinkbike about the termination of a lot sponsorships of German bike brands (YT, Cube, Canyon) ? That's a bit odd, ... [ad money good ?]
  • 3 1
 I like Brook but he hasn’t done well in years. It may be hard for him to find a new team.
  • 3 0
 Same. Love the guy but it’s hard to justify expenses and salary for a guy who’s not making finals every race. A lot of riders fall into this category.
  • 3 0
 These goodbye insta posts read like damn eulogies
  • 3 2
 1 season after Discovery took over, and no one can afford to run a team. What a surprise
  • 3 0
 That's not exactly fair, it's clearly the post covid bike bubble pop. Don't get me wrong, I firmly believe red bull should have carried on as they were, but it's not like the coverage of the world champs (the only thing I bother watching live) was bad apart from the boring ass commentary, Rob Warner should have done a YouTube live stream of it adding his own commentary.
  • 3 0
 You've got to remember that the very top riders also pushed for this. They wanted a more professional competition with less racers and more money. They've ruined their own sport at the minute.
  • 1 0
 The entry fee increase was insane. Snake is officially eating it's tail
  • 1 0
 @thewho07: have to totally agree but also is a bit of a combo from all of the above as well. Damn things dont look promising!
  • 1 0
 i'd like it if PB made it a game of using different words for "parts ways" every time







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.117241
Mobile Version of Website