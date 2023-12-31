Brook Macdonald Leaves the MS Racing Team

Brook Macdonald
and MS Racing have announced they will go their separate ways in 2024 after working together since 2018.
Already this month we have heard that MS Racing will no longer be running Mondraker bikes
and now there is the news that Brook Macdonlad will not be on the team roster next year. In his statement, Brook says that he is in the "unknown now" but is aiming to be back in some way next season.
|Well the time has come. @msmondrakerteam thank you from the bottom of my heart for the past 5 years words can’t explain the unconditional support you guys have given me through all the highs and lows you stuck by me in the unknown and always had my back. @vmax8847 what you have done for me the past 7 years has been nothing short of amazing and I can’t thank you enough for the endless and continued support you provided me. I’m in the unknown now which is scary but working on something to come back and give my everything for 24. One last thank you MS—Brook Macdonald
|Well the time has come to say goodbye to one of our longest-reigning members of the team. Brook rejoined the team in 2018, and instantly fit right back into the dynamic. Straight away he qualified first in Losinj and we knew we’d made a good decision.
A slew of great results after that was unfortunately interrupted, with a crash that would have ended a lot of riders careers. Brook proved to the whole mountain bike community that he wasn’t someone who was going to give up easily, within a year he was back at the pointy end of racing, after literally learning to ride a bike again.
We couldn’t be prouder of what Brook has achieved and what he has contributed to the team over the past 6 years, World Cup podiums, Hardline, Crankworx, Red Bull films, he’s been an absolute asset to the team.
We wish him the best of luck in whatever endeavours he does next, and he knows he’s always welcome back for a gin and tonic any time.
Chur Bru.—MS Racing