Brook Macdonald Leaves the MS Racing Team

Well the time has come to say goodbye to one of our longest-reigning members of the team. Brook rejoined the team in 2018, and instantly fit right back into the dynamic. Straight away he qualified first in Losinj and we knew we’d made a good decision.



A slew of great results after that was unfortunately interrupted, with a crash that would have ended a lot of riders careers. Brook proved to the whole mountain bike community that he wasn’t someone who was going to give up easily, within a year he was back at the pointy end of racing, after literally learning to ride a bike again.



We couldn’t be prouder of what Brook has achieved and what he has contributed to the team over the past 6 years, World Cup podiums, Hardline, Crankworx, Red Bull films, he’s been an absolute asset to the team.



We wish him the best of luck in whatever endeavours he does next, and he knows he’s always welcome back for a gin and tonic any time.



Chur Bru. — MS Racing