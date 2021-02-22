Brook MacDonald Signs for 3 More Years with Mondraker

Brook MacDonald has announced on social media
that he will be racing for at least another 3 years with the MS Mondraker team.
Brook returned to the MS Racing team in 2018 after a stint at GT Factory Racing. Brook had previously raced for the MS team back at the start of the decade and won his first World Cup with them at Val D'Isere in 2012 before moving onto Trek Factory Racing and then GT.
Brook made an instant impact on his return to Mondraker and qualified fastest
at his first race back for the team in Losinj. He followed that up later that year with two podiums at Vallnord and La Bresse. The team also supported Brook through a broken back that saw him relearning to walk
before returning to racing 12 months later at Crankworx Innsbruck
last year.
|I’m excited for another 3 years with a team that believed in me from the beginning of my career bringing me into this crazy journey thanks MS Mondraker.— Brook MacDonald
Brook is currently racing in New Zealand's national series and we expect to see him back in World Cup action when (or if) the series kicks off in April in Maribor
.
