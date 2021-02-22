Brook MacDonald Signs for 3 More Years with Mondraker

Feb 22, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Brook MacDonald has announced on social media that he will be racing for at least another 3 years with the MS Mondraker team.

Brook returned to the MS Racing team in 2018 after a stint at GT Factory Racing. Brook had previously raced for the MS team back at the start of the decade and won his first World Cup with them at Val D'Isere in 2012 before moving onto Trek Factory Racing and then GT.

Brook made an instant impact on his return to Mondraker and qualified fastest at his first race back for the team in Losinj. He followed that up later that year with two podiums at Vallnord and La Bresse. The team also supported Brook through a broken back that saw him relearning to walk before returning to racing 12 months later at Crankworx Innsbruck last year.

bigquotesI’m excited for another 3 years with a team that believed in me from the beginning of my career bringing me into this crazy journey thanks MS Mondraker. Brook MacDonald

Brook is currently racing in New Zealand's national series and we expect to see him back in World Cup action when (or if) the series kicks off in April in Maribor.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess these DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes? - DH Bike Week
183362 views
Opinion: Where Are All the Affordable Bolt-On Tube Holders?
59479 views
Review: Fox 40 vs RockShox Boxxer vs Ohlins DH38 - DH Bike Week
53210 views
Tora Cycles' EVH is a Brooklyn Machine Works Inspired Downhill Bike - DH Bike Week
53002 views
Kogel's Kolossos Oversized Cage Claims to Save you 2.5 Watts for $399
48087 views
Review: 2021 Specialized Demo Race - DH Bike Week
46227 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 2004 Lahar M8 - DH Bike Week
44650 views
Review: 2021 Cube TWO15 HPC SLT - DH Bike Week
42970 views

6 Comments

  • 5 0
 Excellent! Hope to see the Bull Dog get back up to full send this season.
  • 4 0
 They waived Chuck Norris to re-sign the bulldog.
  • 1 0
 Doesn't "Signs with Mondraker for another 3 years" sound better though?
  • 2 0
 “Why waste time say lot word when few word do trick?” - Kevin Malone, The Office
  • 1 0
 YEWW, gooo bulldog
  • 1 0
 Forward thinking

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007612
Mobile Version of Website