Brook Macdonald Sustains Spinal Injury in Training Crash - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">

View this post on Instagram

@brookmacdonald6 crashed hard in today‘s training in his first run and caused a spinal injury. for several reasons it took the local medical service unacceptable 4 hours to evacuate Brook from the hill. the current situation is: Brook has fractured two vertebrae’s and he will undergo surgery soon. He is in quite good condition and getting to MRI now. we keep you informed.