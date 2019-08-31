Brook Macdonald Sustains Spinal Injury in Training Crash - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019

Aug 31, 2019
by Sarah Moore  
Brook MacDonald getting ready to smash some rocks.


After qualifying third fastest yesterday, Brook Macdonald crashed on his first training run of the day at the 'La Tarzan' rock drop in the middle woods. He had to be evacuated off the mountain with a spinal injury.

Those on the scene said it was a really heavy crash and that Brook was in a lot of pain and couldn't feel his legs. His crash happened around 12:05, a helicopter was called at 12:43 by one of the two doctors on site, and he was evacuated almost four hours after the incident happened. By the time he was air-lifted he reportedly did have some feeling in his legs. MS Mondraker has since said that Brook has fractured two vertebrae and he will undergo surgery soon.


This evening, a UCI Safety meeting was held to debrief on the situation. The athletes and team managers in attendance expressed concern and discontent at the response time for the accident. The event organizers said that they were following UCI event protocol and that they were constrained by Quebec's response emergency system. The system sends the army in for a life-threatening situation and has to call a private helicopter company, Air Medic, in an urgent but non-life-threatening situations.

Apparently, because Dr. Geneviève Rochette was able to stabilize Brook on-site and monitor his vitals, Brook's situation was deemed not life-threatening, so it was Air Medic that was responsible for sending a helicopter. Event organizers believed that the response time from Air Medic would be 50 minutes, but since the pilot was on standby, it was an additional 50 minutes before the helicopter arrived. Once it arrived, it had a difficult time landing which further delayed the response time.

As a result of this event, for tomorrow’s race, the emergency response team is reviewing all the places that a helicopter can land, debriefing first responders on how to secure the scene for the helicopter to land, and the event organizers will be paying to have a helicopter pilot available at the heli base off-site. The response time for a non-life-threatening injury should be reduced to 50 minutes. For a life-threatening situation, it was explained that the army will be on site with their helicopter within 20 minutes.

Another change is that there have been some roots cut out just before the take-off on the feature where Brook and several others crashed. Reece Wilson crashed and concussed himself on the same feature after they reopened that part of the course.

We will update the story with more information as we get it. We wish Brook all the best for a full recovery.

Regions in Article
Mont-Sainte-Anne DH Park

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Brook Macdonald


57 Comments

  • 43 0
 Don't you think that it would be wise to scope out helicopter landing spots beforehand? Seems like a no-brainer for a sport with so many nasty crashes.
  • 4 0
 totally agree. This shouldn't happen AFTER an athlete is seriously injured.
  • 5 0
 Given the scale and use of that mountain, you would have thought the helicopter situation would have been sorted out years ago.
  • 12 0
 EWS at Northstar has a life-flight helicopter and medics staged at the finish all last weekend but World Champs cannot even scope out a landing pad until after an accident. Unbelievable!
  • 3 0
 @ninjatarian: it’s not their first time racing this mountain.. this is ridiculous.
  • 4 0
 @herbertmarcusavich:

Best wishes for Bulldog.

Even the tiny hill at the Sea Otter has choppers onsite and the hospital is only a couple of miles away
  • 2 0
 Not to mention I'm sure this hasn't been the first heli-vac from a ski hill...there is got to be a dedicated location they use during ski season
  • 6 0
 @seraph it really is insanely unprofessional. I question the UCI and it's ability to provide a safe environment for racers. Lots of assumptions about response time, no prepositioned helos, no pre-planned helicopter landing zones, etc.

Honestly seems like amateur hour
  • 1 0
 Im surprised. Mont st anne organizers really are the best in the business. They usually go the extra mile in everything. They missed this vital part of planning though. Best wishes to Brook. One inspiring individual and that will only continue
  • 1 0
 @ross005: there's an hospital down the hill, it's like a 2minutes drive. Not sure they use helicoper so often.
  • 1 0
 Plattekill, of ALL mountains, with their whopping 2 lifts(Only had 1 back in the 90's) had a landing field at the bottom of their mountain.

Let that sink in.

And now, realuze how piss poor the organization of this entire event is.
  • 36 1
 Horrifying. Best wishes for the Bulldog. This is just awful.
  • 7 2
 I'm sorry I accidentally down voted you. Big fingers small phone screen. Terrifying. Thankful he regained feeling in his legs. Hoping for the best for the Bulldog. Heavy stuff.
  • 1 0
 Damn that sucks to hear. I literally just watched the Wyntv episode and was just thinking how hyped up he was for his Sunday run, and then I saw this. I hope all goes well for him and no negative long term impact from the horrible neglect in response time. Get well soon Brook
  • 18 1
 Far out that’s heavy! Hope everything goes in Brooks favour and that he has a fast recovery! Stay safe out there riders
  • 7 0
 I dont even know what to say. Brook, you are a staple of downhill. Everyone is rooting for you to make a full recovery, and I'm sure you will have the best team of doctors to make it happen. I personally have been amazed at how you beat down tracks and your injuries. Stay strong buddy, you are going to come through this and be even stronger than you ever were. This is a tough situation, but I know you are even tougher! You're not called the bulldog for no reason. You're a hero of DH! I have known people personally who came out of similar situations and suprised everyone including doctors. Stay positive, and stay strong. We love you!
  • 9 2
 Heal up Brook. I’m confused why the helicopter would have different arrival times based on stable/life threatening. I would have thought it would be the same response time regardless.
  • 8 0
 I think pretty much everywhere prioritizes life threatening injuries, but it's worth noting that Quebec has a different SAR protocol than the rest of the country. The delay is definitely concerning, and I'm glad they've updated the protocols for tomorrow.
  • 1 0
 Well the article kind of explains it. It’s a different service responding depending on wether it’s life threatening or not. Life threatening it’s the army, otherwise it’s the private service.
  • 6 1
 @brianpark: So true.. Having grown up in the Ottawa region and frequenting Quebec for downhill biking (mind you 15 years ago) I can remember filling out numerous waivers on the Ontario side for DH biking at ski hills yet the Quebec side was waiverless and cash only... Not to be obnoxious but we always called it QUEBEXICO because it was literally like another country once you crossed from Ontario to Quebec.

Lets hope this is not life altering for Brook and he makes a full recovery
  • 1 0
 @slickwilly1: sad turn of events but let’s avoid stereotypes. Thoughts are with Brook.
  • 8 0
 As someone who lost a best friend due to a spinal injury from riding, it makes me absolutely sick every time I hear of wn accident like this. Best wishes
  • 7 0
 Holy shit that's scary, Brook is one tough MF! Hows Reece? Glad they updated the protocol.
  • 5 1
 It was horrendous to witness in person. I was just below where it happened, heard the heavy, heavy impact, and turned around to see his bike cartwheeling away. After that, he just started wailing and yelling like crazy about his knee being hurt. The first responder was actually a photographer, and then I saw a guy wearing a blue t-shirt with a cross on it (maybe Bike Patrol?) sort of slowly making his way down the hill to the scene - I was surprised how slow he was going considering the yells, cries, and screams Brook was making; it was obviously a very serious injury just by Brook's reaction. Brook eventually calmed down a bit and stopped wailing, but then as I continued down the mountain, he let out another sharp, horrible-sounding scream. I'm not sure if they tried to move him or what, but it sounded terrible. Another 10minutes after that, I passed two, more official-looking medics sort of slowly making their way up the hill. Both seemed like they were having a hard time with the exertion of hiking up the hill.

As a bystander, the whole thing was disturbing. The crash, injury, and obvious pain were bad enough. The fact that the initial response seemed so casual was troubling as well. I don't want to cast aspersions on anyone involved; this is just my honest first-person account.
  • 5 0
 At least Red Bull will be able too provide access to the very best spinal treatments and practitioners. Heal up fast and strong Bulldog.
  • 3 0
 As somebody who's suffer a spinal cord injury, it breaks my heart to hear this. I've loved watching Brook ride and I pray he heals from this with no long term issues.
  • 1 0
 What’s the protocol for a potentially life changing injury? Shouldn’t that be the same as life threatening? Couldn’t it become life threatening after the initial injury? Heal up Buddy! Hope all goes well. The UCI should have a standard for care and choose their race locations wisely to meet those standards. Like not in Quebec apparently.
  • 1 0
 Let’s hope the 1199 track in whistler is built soon.
  • 1 0
 Yep, any time there is ALOC or loss of sensation due to an injury it is a life threatening condition. It's always better to send the world and downgrade if it turns out an injury isn't life threatening.
  • 1 0
 Seems kind of ridiculous that you can drive to Quebec City faster than it takes for a helicopter to even arrive...what is the point of a Hell-vac if thats the case? Put him in the ambo and drive? Why are they waiting 4 f*cking hours? Amateur hour all over the place
  • 2 0
 The UCI is more efficient at suspending athletes for accidental ingestion of prescribed substance than getting them medical attention when they need it. Priorities seem ass backwards there.
  • 2 0
 Was watching some footage of the track the other day and had a bad feeling something awful was about to happen. Heal up quick Brook and hope it’s not too serious!
  • 1 0
 I walked the course during the qualification yesterday and it is truly nasty, the drop he fell off from is the hardest feature of the whole race. Hope he's gonna be fine
  • 2 0
 Hang in there BULLDOG! This was hard to read, Brook is a beast! Thinking of you brother. ????????
  • 3 1
 Holy Shit! Good luck Brook. Unbelievable stupid rule about the about the helicopter.
  • 1 0
 Surely for an event where they know there might be injuries they’d have a helicopter at least on standby - even if it was called out for other incidences
  • 4 0
 Seems logical when you first think about it but the reality is that even as dangerous as DH racing is there is still probably a much greater chance that the helicopter is needed for some other emergency situation somewhere else. People are getting sick or injured in all types of ways, all the time, every day. If one was available it would make sense to have one, but priority wise a DH race probably isn’t at the top if availability is limited.
  • 1 0
 Damn thats awful, just finished watching WynTV with his post quali interview and he seemed super confident with his chances Sunday...heal up Bulldog
  • 1 0
 Really horrible to read. Don't want this happening to anyone but of all people it's hard to imagine him being injured like this.
  • 2 0
 Best positive and healing vibes to Brook.
  • 2 0
 Sad news to hear (anyone getting hurt)! Wishing Brook a strong recovery
  • 1 0
 Heal up strong Brook. You’re the Bulldog, you will overcome and be back up shredding soon. Healing vibes
  • 1 0
 Fix up Bulldog. DH without you scaring the shit out of the rocks just wouldn't be the same.
  • 1 0
 F*CK!!!!! This absolutely sucks to read!

Heal up bulldog!!

This year flippin blows!
  • 3 1
 Crud.
  • 1 0
 That sucks !! Heal fast buddy.
  • 1 0
 Such a bummer! Heal fast Brook!!
  • 1 0
 Best wishes and prayers go out to the Bulldog and his family!
  • 1 0
 Hope it keeps coming back. So scary. Rooting for you Bulldog
  • 1 0
 Wishing you a full and speedy recovery Bulldog!
  • 1 0
 Gutted to hear. Hoping he will make a full recovery.
  • 1 0
 healing vibes for you Brook !!!
  • 1 0
 fuck uci organizers of Mont saint anne. Get well bulldog
  • 1 0
 Hope all is well, recover bulldog!
  • 1 0
 Fast recovery bulldog!
  • 1 0
 Recover well Bulldog!
  • 1 0
 Bummer. Hope he’s ok!

Post a Comment



