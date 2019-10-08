Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Brook Macdonald Walks Unsupported For the First Time Since Crash & Sets Up Fundraiser

Oct 8, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

We're now nearly 40 days on from Brook Macdonald's crash in Mont-Sainte-Anne and he's finally starting to become mobile again. This week he has twice posted footage of himself walking unassisted and seems to be in good spirits too.

Brook spent two weeks in hospital in Quebec immediately after the crash and is now currently in his 3rd week of rehab in Christchurch with 2 more to go before he can finally head home. To help his recovery he has set up a Fundraising page to ask people to help with "rehabilitation back home, transport and financial support for Lucy [his partner] as she will be looking after Brook."


The Give a Little page says: "This journey is going to be a long road for Brook and Lucy. Spinal cord injuries don’t have a significant diagnosis like any other bone in the body.

"Brook's plan is to ride again and get back to competing in World Cups with the mountain biking family he loves! Together we could help them to adapt to their new lifestyle and get back on his bike!"

The page has so far raised nearly $4,000 to help Brook with a number of donations coming from his fellow pro riders. The link is here for anyone who wishes to help out: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/get-bulldog-back-on-his-bike.

We'll continue to update you with news on Brook as we get it.

15 Comments

  • 25 0
 Best news I've heard all day.

Something ain't right when a pro athlete needs to take donations for recovery of an injury they suffered while at the event they are competing at. Something (many things) need to be change in this amazing sport/industry.
  • 17 0
 It's amazing how the Mtb community supports itself when needed; It's amazing too, that Red Bull and mayor sponsors don't have an insurance plan for their riders, considering they put their life on the line for them.
  • 1 2
 Why should a sponsor provide insurance? We can debate about the teams providing insurance/healthcare for their employees but why sponsors? Sponsors give you money so you can do your job. How you spend this money is up to you. How many companys do you think are providing their employees with insurance?
And btw, I would be amazed if Red Bull didn't chip in with providing the best medical treatment they could. They have the knowlege and connections due to the Wings for live foundation.
  • 6 0
 Should Red Bull, Mondraker, Maxxis, Fox, and Alpine Stars not be looking after all of their athletes expenses inc medical costs?
  • 6 0
 Not only is he walking...he’s sporting a pimp strut!!
  • 2 0
 Absolutely amazing - keep smashing it Brook. Crazy to think that any one of us could suffer this kind of injury at any moment while out riding. Enjoy the ride, be grateful every moment and never take anything for granted.
  • 3 0
 Great to see you up and walking so soon. Looking forward to seeing you rampage downhill on Redbull TV again. Remember, Bulldog steps to begin with..... take care
  • 2 0
 The peoples champ. Miraculous recovery so far and an inspiration for us all to never give up. It's such a great sight seeing Brook happy and killing his rehab.
  • 3 0
 Awesome Brook! Inspiration and determination all in one strut!
  • 3 0
 Hell yeah!!! Get some Brook! Keep it moving forward and positive!
  • 3 0
 Heal up soon Bulldog!!!
  • 3 0
 Great to see good stuff
  • 1 0
 Some much needed positivity.
  • 1 0
 Lousã 2020 waint for you ????????????
  • 1 0
 This is great to see, brings tears to my eyes. Heal up!

