Brook Macdonald Walks Unsupported For the First Time Since Crash & Sets Up Fundraiser

We're now nearly 40 days on from Brook Macdonald's crash in Mont-Sainte-Anne and he's finally starting to become mobile again. This week he has twice posted footage of himself walking unassisted and seems to be in good spirits too.
Brook spent two weeks in hospital in Quebec immediately after the crash and is now currently in his 3rd week of rehab in Christchurch with 2 more to go before he can finally head home. To help his recovery he has set up a Fundraising page to ask people to help with "rehabilitation back home, transport and financial support for Lucy [his partner] as she will be looking after Brook."
The Give a Little page says: "This journey is going to be a long road for Brook and Lucy. Spinal cord injuries don’t have a significant diagnosis like any other bone in the body.
"Brook's plan is to ride again and get back to competing in World Cups with the mountain biking family he loves! Together we could help them to adapt to their new lifestyle and get back on his bike!"
The page has so far raised nearly $4,000 to help Brook with a number of donations coming from his fellow pro riders. The link is here for anyone who wishes to help out: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/get-bulldog-back-on-his-bike
.
We'll continue to update you with news on Brook as we get it.
15 Comments
Something ain't right when a pro athlete needs to take donations for recovery of an injury they suffered while at the event they are competing at. Something (many things) need to be change in this amazing sport/industry.
And btw, I would be amazed if Red Bull didn't chip in with providing the best medical treatment they could. They have the knowlege and connections due to the Wings for live foundation.
