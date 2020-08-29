Brothers Bike Check: Comparing Wyn and Ed Masters' Bikes - EWS Zermatt 2020

We're back racing in Zermatt for the first round of a much abbreviated EWS season. While number of notable riders aren't in attendance due to the fact that travel is still quite challenging, brothers Wyn and Ed Masters are both in town, so it seemed like an opportune time to check out what setups they're both running.
While they're no doubt competitive with anyone on a bike, they're also quite competitive with each other as well. Matt DeLorme is on the ground in Zermatt and checked in with both Ed and Wyn about their setups and who's the better mechanic.
Wyn MastersHeight
185 cm/ 6'1"Weight
Between 84 and 87kg / 185-191lbsInstagram @wynmastersBike DetailsModel
GT ForceFrame Size
LargeWheel Size
29"Suspension
Fox 38 and Fox Float X2Drivetrain & Brakes
Shimano XTRCockpit
RaceFaceWheels & Rubber
Stans ZTR Flow & Schwalbe
Eddie MastersHeight
183cm / 6'Weight
76kg / 168 lbInstagram: @edmastersBike DetailsModel
Pivot FirebirdFrame Size
MediumWheel Size
29"Suspension
Fox 38 and Fox Float X2Drivetrain & Brakes
Shimano XTRCockpit
RenthalWheels & Rubber
Reynolds & Maxxis
|The size medium surprises a lot of people but I've ridden both frames and the size large felt a bit like a boat. I'm running 29" wheels front and rear...none of that mullet business.—Ed Masters
Both are on very similar suspension set-up, running Fox all around.
XTR Cranks all-around
Shifting duties also handled by Shimano XTR. Ed runs a shorter cage derailleur and a 45-tooth cassette. He feels that the shorter cage is a little less susceptible to getting bent.
You guessed it, both Wyn and Ed are using Shimano's XTR Trail brakes.
|I wouldn't know if Wyn fiddles with his bike more than me. I could hear his bike before and it didn't sound like it has been fiddled with for a long time. I know that he's a significantly worse mechanic than me...—Ed Masters
