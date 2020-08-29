Brothers Bike Check: Comparing Wyn and Ed Masters' Bikes - EWS Zermatt 2020

Aug 29, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  
We're back racing in Zermatt for the first round of a much abbreviated EWS season. While number of notable riders aren't in attendance due to the fact that travel is still quite challenging, brothers Wyn and Ed Masters are both in town, so it seemed like an opportune time to check out what setups they're both running.

While they're no doubt competitive with anyone on a bike, they're also quite competitive with each other as well. Matt DeLorme is on the ground in Zermatt and checked in with both Ed and Wyn about their setups and who's the better mechanic.


Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
Wyn Masters
Height 185 cm/ 6'1"
Weight Between 84 and 87kg / 185-191lbs
Instagram @wynmasters

Bike Details
Model GT Force
Frame Size Large
Wheel Size 29"
Suspension Fox 38 and Fox Float X2
Drivetrain & Brakes Shimano XTR
Cockpit RaceFace
Wheels & Rubber Stans ZTR Flow & Schwalbe

Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
Eddie Masters
Height 183cm / 6'
Weight 76kg / 168 lb
Instagram: @edmasters

Bike Details
Model Pivot Firebird
Frame Size Medium
Wheel Size 29"
Suspension Fox 38 and Fox Float X2
Drivetrain & Brakes Shimano XTR
Cockpit Renthal
Wheels & Rubber Reynolds & Maxxis

Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
At 6'1" tall, Wyn runs a size large GT Force.
Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
Only a touch shorter, Ed is on a size medium Pivot Firebird

bigquotesThe size medium surprises a lot of people but I've ridden both frames and the size large felt a bit like a boat. I'm running 29" wheels front and rear...none of that mullet business.Ed Masters

Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
112psi, 3 tokens. 5HSR, 5LSR, 5HSC, 12LSC
Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
100psi, 3 tokens and Jordi gets a lot of credit for a good suspension set-up.
Both are on very similar suspension set-up, running Fox all around.

Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
190-195psi, no tokens. 6HSR, 13LSR, 8HSC, 15LSC
Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
160psi and maxed out on volume reducers.

Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
XTR Cranks all-around

Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
Shifting duties also handled by Shimano XTR. Ed runs a shorter cage derailleur and a 45-tooth cassette. He feels that the shorter cage is a little less susceptible to getting bent.

Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
Braking?

Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
You guessed it, both Wyn and Ed are using Shimano's XTR Trail brakes.

Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
Both are running SPD pedals, Wyn is running Shimano's newer Saints.
Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
Ed is more stuck in his ways and runs the classic Shimano DX.

Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
Wyn is on a Fabric saddle.
Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
And Ed is on the classic WTB Silverado.

Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
One trick Ed has is stashing a number of zip ties in his crank spindle...you can fix a lot on the side of the trail with a few zip ties.

Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
Stan's ZTR Flow wheels. All aluminum for Wyn - he feels it's more reliable for enduro racing.
Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
Ed opts for the carbon Reynolds.

Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
Wyn is on Stan's hubs.
Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
Ed is rolling on Industry 9. hubs

Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
Wyn is running a Schwalbe Magic Mary Super Gravity with 29 psi up front and no insert. Wyn favors a heavier and more durable set up than something lighter that could more easily be damaged.
Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
Ed is on Maxxis tread, with a DHF on the front although many times he'll run the DHR II. 24psi.

Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
Wyn opts for the titanium bottle cage.

Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
Schwalbe's Big Betty with a Super Gravity casing, 27psi, and a Cushcore.
Wyn Masters and Eddie Masters bike check
27 psi in a Maxxis Minion DHR II.

bigquotesI wouldn't know if Wyn fiddles with his bike more than me. I could hear his bike before and it didn't sound like it has been fiddled with for a long time. I know that he's a significantly worse mechanic than me...Ed Masters


