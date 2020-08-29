Brothers Bike Check: Comparing Wyn and Ed Masters' Bikes - EWS Zermatt 2020

Wyn Masters

Height 185 cm/ 6'1"

Weight Between 84 and 87kg / 185-191lbs

Instagram @wynmasters



Bike Details

Model GT Force

Frame Size Large

Wheel Size 29"

Suspension Fox 38 and Fox Float X2

Drivetrain & Brakes Shimano XTR

Cockpit RaceFace

Wheels & Rubber Stans ZTR Flow & Schwalbe

Eddie Masters

Height 183cm / 6'

Weight 76kg / 168 lb

Instagram: @edmasters



Bike Details

Model Pivot Firebird

Frame Size Medium

Wheel Size 29"

Suspension Fox 38 and Fox Float X2

Drivetrain & Brakes Shimano XTR

Cockpit Renthal

Wheels & Rubber Reynolds & Maxxis

At 6'1" tall, Wyn runs a size large GT Force. Only a touch shorter, Ed is on a size medium Pivot Firebird

The size medium surprises a lot of people but I've ridden both frames and the size large felt a bit like a boat. I'm running 29" wheels front and rear...none of that mullet business. — Ed Masters

112psi, 3 tokens. 5HSR, 5LSR, 5HSC, 12LSC 100psi, 3 tokens and Jordi gets a lot of credit for a good suspension set-up.

Both are on very similar suspension set-up, running Fox all around.

190-195psi, no tokens. 6HSR, 13LSR, 8HSC, 15LSC 160psi and maxed out on volume reducers.

XTR Cranks all-around

Shifting duties also handled by Shimano XTR. Ed runs a shorter cage derailleur and a 45-tooth cassette. He feels that the shorter cage is a little less susceptible to getting bent.

You guessed it, both Wyn and Ed are using Shimano's XTR Trail brakes.

Both are running SPD pedals, Wyn is running Shimano's newer Saints. Ed is more stuck in his ways and runs the classic Shimano DX.

Wyn is on a Fabric saddle. And Ed is on the classic WTB Silverado.

One trick Ed has is stashing a number of zip ties in his crank spindle...you can fix a lot on the side of the trail with a few zip ties.

Stan's ZTR Flow wheels. All aluminum for Wyn - he feels it's more reliable for enduro racing. Ed opts for the carbon Reynolds.

Wyn is on Stan's hubs. Ed is rolling on Industry 9. hubs

Wyn is running a Schwalbe Magic Mary Super Gravity with 29 psi up front and no insert. Wyn favors a heavier and more durable set up than something lighter that could more easily be damaged. Ed is on Maxxis tread, with a DHF on the front although many times he'll run the DHR II. 24psi.

Wyn opts for the titanium bottle cage.

Schwalbe's Big Betty with a Super Gravity casing, 27psi, and a Cushcore. 27 psi in a Maxxis Minion DHR II.

I wouldn't know if Wyn fiddles with his bike more than me. I could hear his bike before and it didn't sound like it has been fiddled with for a long time. I know that he's a significantly worse mechanic than me... — Ed Masters

We're back racing in Zermatt for the first round of a much abbreviated EWS season. While number of notable riders aren't in attendance due to the fact that travel is still quite challenging, brothers Wyn and Ed Masters are both in town, so it seemed like an opportune time to check out what setups they're both running.While they're no doubt competitive with anyone on a bike, they're also quite competitive with each other as well. Matt DeLorme is on the ground in Zermatt and checked in with both Ed and Wyn about their setups and who's the better mechanic.