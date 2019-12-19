Bruce Klein Announces Departure From Commencal 100%

Massive thanks to the Commencal 100% crew for the previous two years of racing. Lots of fun times were had and the opportunities presented second to none, but I’ll be moving forward from the team into 2020. To everyone involved, a huge thank you and I’ll see ya at the races! — Bruce Klein

Bruce Klein has announced he will no longer be racing with the Commencal 100% team from 2020 onwards.Klein spent two years racing for the second Commencal team and, despite missing most of 2018 with an injury, picked up a best World Cup result of 16th at Snowshoe. He also won the silver medal at the Canadian Open DH race at Crankworx this year.So what next for Bruce? Well, there's no official word yet on his future but we've seen him riding a GT Fury however it wasn't specced using current Factory Team sponsors, so it could just be a red herring. We'll update you when we have official news.