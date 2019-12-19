Bruce Klein Announces Departure From Commencal 100%

Dec 19, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Bruce Klein has announced he will no longer be racing with the Commencal 100% team from 2020 onwards.

Klein spent two years racing for the second Commencal team and, despite missing most of 2018 with an injury, picked up a best World Cup result of 16th at Snowshoe. He also won the silver medal at the Canadian Open DH race at Crankworx this year.

bigquotesMassive thanks to the Commencal 100% crew for the previous two years of racing. Lots of fun times were had and the opportunities presented second to none, but I’ll be moving forward from the team into 2020. To everyone involved, a huge thank you and I’ll see ya at the races!Bruce Klein

So what next for Bruce? Well, there's no official word yet on his future but we've seen him riding a GT Fury however it wasn't specced using current Factory Team sponsors, so it could just be a red herring. We'll update you when we have official news.



Posted In:
Industry News Racing Rumours Commencal


Must Read This Week
Field Test: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer Carbon 90 - The One That Broke
90050 views
Gifts Ideas for The Enduro Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
76524 views
Carrera Release New Bike with Heated Grips for Winter Riding
39689 views
Gear Guide: 7 of the Best New Cold Weather Riding Kits for Men
39506 views
Field Test: 2020 Ibis Mojo HD5 - An Easygoing All-Rounder
37317 views
4 Takeaways from the CyclingTips Ultimate Chain Test
35076 views
2019 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
34506 views
Enter to Win A Ohlins TTX Air shock - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
33050 views

7 Comments

  • 6 0
 No mention of his biggest achievement, the 86' huck at Les Gets?
  • 1 0
 Met Bruce at Mont Saint Anne this summer - super nice dude. Hope he lands somewhere good for 2020. #hucktoflat
  • 1 0
 Bruce is a hometown hero! wish him nothing but the best for 2020! onwards and upward!
  • 1 0
 "Where to next for the young American talent"

Is this a hint as to where?
  • 1 0
 Oh mannn where is this guy going? I can guarantee one thing, its up
  • 1 0
 2020 WC podium. You heard it here first
  • 1 0
 @pargolf8: For who? Bruni? Pierron? wait Brosnan! obviously Brosnan.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014176
Mobile Version of Website