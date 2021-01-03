Bruce Klein Announces Retirement From Full Time Racing

Happy New Year y’all.



As 2021 begins, I have decided to step away from my racing career. I have spent the last 10 years of my life dedicated to mountain bike racing and enjoying all the incredible opportunities this path provided. All the friends, fans, media crew, sponsors, and good times along the way have made for memories I will never forget. Starting at the bottom and working all the way to the top level of this sport is an experience I am very proud of. To everyone involved throughout the years, that this career has graced me with the chance of interacting with, a massive thank you for all the good times! It’s been a hell of a ride — Bruce Klein