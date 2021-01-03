Bruce Klein Announces Retirement From Full Time Racing

Jan 3, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

American downhill racer Bruce Klein has announced on social media that he is stepping away from full-time racing. Klein has spent 10 years as a full-time racer and has ridden for the Commencal 100% and KHS Racing team among others. Klein has won many races on the US domestic circuit and has twice picked up a medal at the Canadian Open DH race at Crankworx Whistler.

Bruce Klein

bigquotesHappy New Year y’all.

As 2021 begins, I have decided to step away from my racing career. I have spent the last 10 years of my life dedicated to mountain bike racing and enjoying all the incredible opportunities this path provided. All the friends, fans, media crew, sponsors, and good times along the way have made for memories I will never forget. Starting at the bottom and working all the way to the top level of this sport is an experience I am very proud of. To everyone involved throughout the years, that this career has graced me with the chance of interacting with, a massive thank you for all the good times! It’s been a hell of a rideBruce Klein

Bruce Klein has been a total animal on this track all week and it translated to on track performance. 9th place for the American.
Bruce Klein is a powerhouse and was muscling his way throve the rocks and roots during training. He hasn t has the best of seasons but sure does look good so far in Snowshoe

We will miss seeing Bruce on the circuit and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 But Bruce, you’re a household name when it comes to KHS. Don’t quit now, you’ve still got a few good years left !!!
  • 1 0
 BMW E30 Bruce, you know!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



