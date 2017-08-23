PINKBIKE TECH

Bruni's Lava Frame and Ravanel's WC DH Bike: Tech Randoms - Val di Sole World Cup 2017

Aug 23, 2017
by Ross Bell  
The final World Cup of the season is upon us and it falls on perhaps the toughest challenge of the year to decide both the Men and Women's overalls for 2017. Before riders could do battle there was the little matter for the mechanics to get down and dirty and prep the weapons of choice which are set to take a beating on the brutal Val di Sole track. We've been for a scoop of the pits to see what's looking fresh, and maybe not so fresh after a long season...

Lurking.
  Lurking..."There's a reason it's behind here!" The UR team doing their best to keep eyes off Polygon's new missile.

Polygon UR have their hands on some chunky 220mm rotors to pair with their Trickstuff stoppers.
  Polygon UR have their hands on some chunky 220mm rotors to pair with their Trickstuff stoppers.

An ENVE rim gets laced and ready for action.
An Enve rim gets laced and ready for action.
These fresh Maxxis tread designs were given a run out by the boys in Canada last time out.
These fresh Maxxis tread designs were given a run out by the boys in Canada last time out.

GT have ditched the chrome and reverted back to their 16 design.
  GT have ditched the chrome and reverted back to their 16 design.

Jeff Steber was busy prepping another carbon prototype frame with graphics today.
  Jeff Steber was busy prepping another carbon prototype frame with graphics today.

Although they now have another frame ready to go it s only Jack Moir who is going to be riding it this weekend.
Although they now have another frame ready to go, it's only Jack Moir who is going to be riding it this weekend.
A look at the detail on the lower linkage.
A look at the detail on the lower linkage.

The frame is set to come in three sizes with Moir on the larger the smaller size moulds are still in production.
The frame is set to come in three sizes with Moir on the larger, the smaller size molds are still in production.
In terms of sizing and geometry Jeff said they are pretty dialled it s just the carbon layout they are looking to change to achieve the right balance of stiffness and flex.
In terms of sizing and geometry Jeff said they are pretty dialled, it's just the carbon layout they are looking to change to achieve the right balance of stiffness and flex.

Intense have certainly turned it up a notch this year.
  Intense have certainly turned it up a notch this year.

Tahnee Seagrave s TR11 waiting patiently for its forks to come back from their checkup at the FOX pits.
  Tahnee Seagrave's TR11 waiting patiently for its forks to come back from their checkup at the Fox pits.

The steep track here in Val di Sole will see riders and their mechanics playing around with stack height.
  The steep track here in Val di Sole will see riders and their mechanics playing around with stack height.

To become 1 this weekend Only time will tell...
  To become number one this weekend? Only time will tell...

Fresh colour schemes aplenty late on in the season.
Fresh colour schemes aplenty late on in the season.
If you re a WC mechanic this is how your Wednesday afternoon looks.
If you're a World Cup mechanic this is how your Wednesday afternoon looks.


SRAM s race support are looking after a certain French World Champ this weekend... Cecile Ravanel is making her WC DH debut
  SRAM's race support are looking after a certain French World Champ this weekend... Cecile Ravanel is making her World Cup DH debut!

Lac Blanc Commencal have been running 29 wheels for a few races and now their wheel partner Novatec have served them up some fresh rims.
  Lac Blanc Commencal have been running 29" wheels for a few races and now their wheel partner Novatec have served them up some fresh rims.

Manon Carpenter s ex mechanic Gavin Black could take his time over lunch today...
  Manon Carpenter's (ex) mechanic Gavin Black could take his time over lunch today...

Brendan Fairclough and Gaetan Vige have been on subtlety different colour schemes since MSA.
  Brendan Fairclough and Gaetan Vige have been on subtlety different colour schemes since MSA.

Rule Britannia
Rule Britannia?
A neat solution to chain slap mustered up by the SCOTT mechanics.
A neat solution to chain slap mustered up by the Scott mechanics.

Next generation FOX cartridge inside...
  Next generation Fox cartridge inside...

Finn Iles ditching the pink he s bun running mid season.
  Finn Iles ditching the pink he's been running mid season.

The beauty is in the details...
The beauty is in the details...
Finn has already sewn up the overall so is riding with no pressure aboard that fresh frame.
Finn has already sewn up the overall so is riding with no pressure aboard that fresh frame.

Specialized continuing to keep us drooling...
  Specialized continuing to keep us drooling...

A new lava inspired colourway for Mr Bruni this weekend.
  A new lava inspired colourway for Mr. Bruni this weekend.

Carbocage chain device complete with a 3D printed lower section.
  Carbocage chain device complete with a 3D printed lower section.

An intermediate cut on a Magic Mary in the Radon pits.
An intermediate cut on a Magic Mary in the Radon pits.
Cube brought their 29 bike to the party in Mont Saint Anne complete with prototype DT Swiss rims.
Cube brought their 29" bike to the party in Mont Saint Anne, complete with prototype DT Swiss rims.

Plenty of wheel building going on throughout the pits today Val di Sole is a bike and body punisher.
  Plenty of wheel building going on throughout the pits today, Val di Sole is a bike and body punisher.


