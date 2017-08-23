Bruni's Lava Frame and Ravanel's WC DH Bike: Tech Randoms - Val di Sole World Cup 2017

The final World Cup of the season is upon us and it falls on perhaps the toughest challenge of the year to decide both the Men and Women's overalls for 2017. Before riders could do battle there was the little matter for the mechanics to get down and dirty and prep the weapons of choice which are set to take a beating on the brutal Val di Sole track. We've been for a scoop of the pits to see what's looking fresh, and maybe not so fresh after a long season...













An Enve rim gets laced and ready for action. These fresh Maxxis tread designs were given a run out by the boys in Canada last time out.













Although they now have another frame ready to go, it's only Jack Moir who is going to be riding it this weekend. A look at the detail on the lower linkage.





The frame is set to come in three sizes with Moir on the larger, the smaller size molds are still in production. In terms of sizing and geometry Jeff said they are pretty dialled, it's just the carbon layout they are looking to change to achieve the right balance of stiffness and flex.





















Fresh colour schemes aplenty late on in the season. If you're a World Cup mechanic this is how your Wednesday afternoon looks.























Rule Britannia? A neat solution to chain slap mustered up by the Scott mechanics.













The beauty is in the details... Finn has already sewn up the overall so is riding with no pressure aboard that fresh frame.

















An intermediate cut on a Magic Mary in the Radon pits. Cube brought their 29" bike to the party in Mont Saint Anne, complete with prototype DT Swiss rims.




