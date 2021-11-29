Bruno Long Wins Red Bull Illume Photo Contest RAW Category

Nov 29, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Canadian photographer Bruno Long has won the Red Bull Illume photo contest's RAW by Leica category, which included untouched, uncropped images straight from the photographers' cameras.

His winning shot of Dylan Siggers comes from a trip to Golden and Fernie, BC, shooting for our sister publication, Beta. Long captured Siggers in just the right beam of forest light at the right time as the local shredder descended through the dust.

Long says the RAW category is one of his favorites, as the photos celebrate purity, simplicity, and having the skill to get the shot exactly right. He says that one of his objectives as a photographer is "capturing real moments," so the requirement to submit unedited photos appeals to his style. (Competitors were, however, allowed to shoot in color and submit in black and white, hence the final B&W shot.)

bigquotesPlaying with dust and light has always been one of my favorite ways to shoot mountain biking. It's such a random process, with the dust and light different in every situation. This particular section of trail was super steep and local rider, Dylan Siggers, was in his element. This was his second or third time through this section and by this try, I had figured out exactly where he would be in the frame and captured the moment as he emerged from the dust perfectly.Bruno Long

The other category finalists were Denis Klero for his shot of freerider Pavel Alekhin appearing to be suspended from a clothespin, Roman Neimann for a shot of skateboarders riding inside an old milk factory, Andrew Chad for his shot of a skier illuminated at night, and Dean Tremel for his midair capture of a cliff diver.

Pavel Alekhin performs at the Red Bull Pavel Alekhin in California USA on February 11 2021
Denis Klero's capture of Pavel Aklehin.

Roman Neimann's haunting skateboarder image.

Photographer Andrew Chad Athlete Corey Seemann Location Jackson Wyoming Date February 2020 2020 Contact Andrew Chad 214.505.7467 andrewjrchad gmail.com andrewchadmedia.com 1850 Lacy Ln Whitefish MT 59937
Andrew Chad's nighttime shot of Corey Seemann.

Dean Tremel's photo of cliff diver Celia Fernandez.

The winners of other categories will be announced throughout this week and the overall winner will be announced Saturday, December 4 at the Red Bull Illume Exhibition in Aspen Snowmass, Colorado, USA.

Posted In:
Industry News Dylan Siggers


14 Comments

  • 12 0
 All these photos are just epic!
  • 1 0
 Agreed.
  • 1 0
 Shooting in RAW and taking just the raw shot is such a great competition.

It does lend itself to the high end cameras and I am guessing they were allowed to analogue filter the images rather than the norm which is a digitally filter.
When converting to B&W was it just a straight grayscale conversion or were they allowed to apply filters when converting?
Would love to know what if any analogue filters the shooters used (Lee, Cokin, K&F then ND, Grads, UV, colour)
  • 3 0
 Very cool. Shooting in RAW is worth it, and this is an interesting contest.
  • 2 0
 Yeah Bruno, congratulations!!! Beautiful composition and capturing of a glorious moment in time with stunning lighting, as always : ) Cheers buddy, well deserved!!
  • 2 0
 Vital raw just got one-upped
  • 2 0
 crap is that black and white ever cool
  • 2 0
 that High dive is pretty wild
  • 1 1
 I'm sorry but how is shooting in colour and then submitting in black and white not editing. you have edited out the colour. Raw my ass.
  • 1 0
 Awesome shots. Feels good to have it close to perfect straight out of the camera!
  • 1 0
 The sharpness of Bruno's in that light though..... damn. That's what makes it special.
  • 1 0
 Well deserved Mr. Long! Congrats Salute
  • 1 0
 He's been waiting a long time for that win
  • 1 0
 safdsfs

Post a Comment



