Bruno Long Wins Red Bull Illume Photo Contest RAW Category

Canadian photographer Bruno Long has won the Red Bull Illume photo contest's RAW by Leica category, which included untouched, uncropped images straight from the photographers' cameras.
His winning shot of Dylan Siggers comes from a trip to Golden and Fernie, BC, shooting for our sister publication, Beta
. Long captured Siggers in just the right beam of forest light at the right time as the local shredder descended through the dust.
Long says the RAW category is one of his favorites, as the photos celebrate purity, simplicity, and having the skill to get the shot exactly right. He says that one of his objectives as a photographer is "capturing real moments," so the requirement to submit unedited photos appeals to his style. (Competitors were, however, allowed to shoot in color and submit in black and white, hence the final B&W shot.)
|Playing with dust and light has always been one of my favorite ways to shoot mountain biking. It's such a random process, with the dust and light different in every situation. This particular section of trail was super steep and local rider, Dylan Siggers, was in his element. This was his second or third time through this section and by this try, I had figured out exactly where he would be in the frame and captured the moment as he emerged from the dust perfectly.—Bruno Long
The other category finalists were Denis Klero for his shot of freerider Pavel Alekhin appearing to be suspended from a clothespin, Roman Neimann for a shot of skateboarders riding inside an old milk factory, Andrew Chad for his shot of a skier illuminated at night, and Dean Tremel for his midair capture of a cliff diver.
The winners of other categories will be announced throughout this week and the overall winner will be announced Saturday, December 4 at the Red Bull Illume Exhibition in Aspen Snowmass, Colorado, USA.
It does lend itself to the high end cameras and I am guessing they were allowed to analogue filter the images rather than the norm which is a digitally filter.
When converting to B&W was it just a straight grayscale conversion or were they allowed to apply filters when converting?
Would love to know what if any analogue filters the shooters used (Lee, Cokin, K&F then ND, Grads, UV, colour)
