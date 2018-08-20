FMBA Rider Bryce Starling Discusses His Injury, Promoting Slopestyle in North America & More

Episode 54 of The HKT Podcast is now live and features up and coming slopestyle athlete Bryce Starling. Bryce has been on the FMB World Tour for a number of years and has recently graduated from business school.Alongside riding, training, running a construction business with his father and returning from a couple of nasty injuries he has been working hard to launch the North American Slopestyle Circuit. The first event happened on August 11th at North Saanich Freeride Park, Victoria BC. Incidentally this is a bike park he has rebuilt to host the bronze level FMB event.Bryce has some big aspirations for the series, most importantly he wants to help nurture local talent and give kids a platform to get involved in mountain biking. You can click the link below to take a listen or, you can also find the podcast by searching 'The HKT Podcast' on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube.Enjoy!