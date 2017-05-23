Components of Adventure: Bryn Atkinson + Bas Van Steenbergen Ride Réunion Island

We had heard of this volcanic island in the middle of the Indian Ocean that had amazing trail riding, a tight-knit group of local riders, and diverse landscapes. We went into the trip without expectations and left inspired by the new friends we met and the rugged beauty of the place. If you ever get a chance to go Reunion Island—do it.
Going around this island, I thought it would be pretty quick because it’s not a big place, but it’s like zig-zaggy roads everywhere you go and you’re constantly going either up or downhill because it’s just a big volcano.—Bas Van Steenbergen
I had no idea what the riding would be like, or if there was even any riding, so it was cool coming in here with an open mind.—Bas Van Steenbergen
Bikes take you to places that you normally wouldn’t go; you get much more in depth with the culture and everything, because you have like-minded people that are stoked to show you around—Bas Van Steenbergen
One minute you're riding lava and then the next you’re on this hard-packed clay and then slippery root. So just so much diversity. It was unreal.—Bryn Atkinson
David and Theo have been just awesome. We have been having really long days; we've been up a couple of hours before the sun every day, and those guys have gone above and beyond to show us around and make sure we see all the good trails—Bryn Atkinson
A mountain bike is like a musical instrument; it brings people together. It doesn’t matter what language, what part of the world—it’s really like an instrument. When you are together with a mountain bike, you have fun together.—Theo Booy
Reunion island is beautiful, the riding here is so cool. I want to share this is with all people around the world.—David Delassus
