VIDEOS

Components of Adventure: Bryn Atkinson + Bas Van Steenbergen Ride Réunion Island

May 23, 2017
by SHIMANO  
Bryn Atkinson + Bas Van Steenbergen Ride Reunion Island

by shimano
Views: 890    Faves: 10    Comments: 1



We had heard of this volcanic island in the middle of the Indian Ocean that had amazing trail riding, a tight-knit group of local riders, and diverse landscapes. We went into the trip without expectations and left inspired by the new friends we met and the rugged beauty of the place. If you ever get a chance to go Reunion Island—do it.




Reunion Island with Bryn and Bas.

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean


bigquotesGoing around this island, I thought it would be pretty quick because it’s not a big place, but it’s like zig-zaggy roads everywhere you go and you’re constantly going either up or downhill because it’s just a big volcano.Bas Van Steenbergen


Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean


bigquotesI had no idea what the riding would be like, or if there was even any riding, so it was cool coming in here with an open mind.Bas Van Steenbergen


Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean


bigquotesBikes take you to places that you normally wouldn’t go; you get much more in depth with the culture and everything, because you have like-minded people that are stoked to show you aroundBas Van Steenbergen


Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean


bigquotesOne minute you're riding lava and then the next you’re on this hard-packed clay and then slippery root.  So just so much diversity.  It was unreal.Bryn Atkinson


Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean


bigquotesDavid and Theo have been just awesome. We have been having really long days; we've been up a couple of hours before the sun every day, and those guys have gone above and beyond to show us around and make sure we see all the good trailsBryn Atkinson


Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean


bigquotesA mountain bike is like a musical instrument; it brings people together. It doesn’t matter what language, what part of the world—it’s really like an instrument. When you are together with a mountain bike, you have fun together.Theo Booy


Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean


bigquotesReunion island is beautiful, the riding here is so cool. I want to share this is with all people around the world.David Delassus


Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean

Bryn Atkinson Bas VanSteenbergen David Delassus Theo Booy on Reunion Island Indian Ocean


Watch the video in 4K.
All photo's: Sterling Lorence


MENTIONS: @shimano / @anthill / @sterlinglorence


Must Read This Week
First Look: Intense's New 29er DH Bike
70867 views
Nino Schurter's Custom Scott Spark RC- XC World Cup Round 1, Nove Mesto
68327 views
Pivot Mach 5.5 Carbon – First Ride
60747 views
Mr Wolf Banger Tire Insert - First Ride
60347 views
Pimp My Bike – A Money Can't Buy Prize With Push Industries
53963 views
The Olympic Bike: Developing the Scott Spark
51674 views
Recon Gen-2 R5 Shuttle Rack – Review
49846 views
Joel Anderson, The Pinner - Video
44417 views

6 Comments

  • + 3
 Wow that place looks awesome. Like Jurassic Park with trails. Epic stuff, awesome pics and video.
  • + 4
 You had me at 'Bryn'.
  • + 1
 Super cool photos and video. Love the vibe. And Bryn is still one of the sickest riders out there, looks so effortless and smooth
  • + 1
 Love that "Spider app" on the phone... proper Shredder damage.

Oh - outstanding photos btw.
  • + 1
 Is bas riding a trek?.....
  • + 1
 Me too..

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.050648
Mobile Version of Website