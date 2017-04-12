VIDEOS

Bryn Atkinson: What the Hell is a Chuckanut? - Video

Apr 12, 2017
by Bryn Atkinson  
What the hell is a Chuckanut?..

by Bryn-Atkinson
12 Comments

  • + 2
 Jesus he is fast. Would love to hear his take on new Range. Collision at end was funny, Poor Camera operator, didn't even get on the credits.
  • + 4
 Critter at 1:03 was running for its life.
  • + 1
 Jill wasn't that lucky in the after credits at 1:45
  • + 1
 Bryn is the man, so much win in so many categories. What an eye for the shot, he must have spent lots of time on this to polish it to such degree. He's cornering skill is just insane.
  • + 3
 Always enjoy seeing my back yard on the big screen. Thanks so much!!
  • + 1
 disclaimer: no squirrel was hurt in the making of this shredit
  • + 1
 getting better and better with these
  • + 2
 Poor Jill......
  • + 2
 too short!
  • + 1
 Shredder.
  • + 1
 ..

Post a Comment



