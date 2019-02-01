USER GENERATED

Behind the Scenes: Painting Bryn Atkinson's Wild-Looking 'Snake Bike'

Feb 1, 2019
by Bryn Atkinson  

THE SNAKE BIKE
Photography: Bryn Atkinson // Paint: Tony Baumann


We first saw Bryn Atkinson's custom painted Norco Range last summer at Crankworx Whistler, where the 'Snake Bike' was attracting all sorts of curious onlookers. The wild paint job was done by Tony Baumann, who's based out of Bellingham, Washington, where he operates 'Made Rad by Tony.'

The project took nearly 90 hours from start to finish, with a good portion of that time spent painstakingly picking out each scale from sheets of vinyl. Once the base paint job was applied, multiple layers of clearcoat were sprayed on to lock everything into place and to give the bike a slick, glossy finish.

Bryn was present for much of the process to document the creation of this one-of-a-kind bike – his photographs and captions below show just how much time and effort were involved. - Mike Kazimer


Day 1. Job's on.


A good clean up and an intense sanding job got things rolling. The 'Snake Bike' started as a brand new Range29 frame, and although it may seem easy starting with a new frame, it's all the original decals that create little imperfections that would show up on a smooth finished surface. For that reason, a good sand job is key.



Patience.. Yeah this man's got lots of it. There were over 40 of these individual 4"x9" sheets, hand weeding each and every scale..





Once the template scales were all laid down over the black base coat, Tony went through with a blade to cut out any overlapping vinyl or imperfections that didn't look like a scale.



The drip bucket from a few other MadeRad projects.


Inspiration comes in many forms..



Every single scale got some form of a highlight.


Layering in the RED.


Fun fact: The Aussie native Red Belly Black Snake is seventh on the list of the country's most venomous snakes. It can also stay underwater for over 20 minutes...



Next was removing all that vinyl templating..


Every last bit..



All that leftover adhesive had to be peeled off too, without damaging the fresh paint just laid down.


A moment of complete focus. Final inspection before the clear coat goes on.


Clear, and lots of it. Laid down thick for a slippery, smooth look. And some added protection.



The details.


Bryn Atkinson's "Red Belly Black Snake" inspired Norco Range. Who wants to see it ridden?



Check out more of Tony's work at www.maderad.com and @tonybaumann



MENTIONS: @norcobicycles, @shimano, @foxfactory, @Maxxis


Must Read This Week
Guerrilla Gravity's Less Expensive, US-Made Carbon Frame
72718 views
Hope Unveils New HB.130 29er - Core Bike 2019
64775 views
Update: What's Going On With Shimano's New XTR Group?
64632 views
Bike Check: Josh Bryceland's Unique Cannondale Habit - Burgtec House Show 2019
60030 views
First Look: Santa Cruz's Chameleon Hardtail Goes Carbon
59200 views
Review: The Pole Machine Has a Serious Need For Speed
58780 views
Day 1 Randoms - Core Bike 2019
58444 views
4 Hardcore Hardtails - Core Bike 2019
47219 views

29 Comments

  • + 23
 for God's snake, what a nice bike!
  • + 12
 Wonder what it tips the scales at?
  • + 6
 It´s a fangtastic looking bike for sure!
  • + 3
 I just get all wrapped up in the details!
  • + 3
 Nice forked tongue.
  • + 2
 I personally find the time involved in a custom paint job constricting.
  • - 4
flag sebmx (28 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 I totally respect the time and effort that went into this paint, but i like paint designs that aren't so busy. It's way too much for my taste.
  • - 2
 Did he pay him Venom-o?
Being involved in such a project would have left me rattled.
  • + 1
 @ratedgg13: he probably got paid in bit-coin
  • + 7
 Amazing job, the mark of a true craftsman !
  • + 5
 So cool. I want to see it ridden by Bryn at full throttle.
  • + 0
 Imagine Bryn hucking to flat and snapping the frame. Oops... hope I didn't jinx it.
  • + 4
 Master of his craft, bike turned out amazing!
  • + 3
 Fantastic photos, Bryn. Awesome to see the behind the scenes. Tony does amazing work!
  • + 3
 Amazing paint job! I want that bike!
  • + 2
 Sweet, so a good craftsman like this probably bills out at least $50 an hour. Yup, Bryns paint cost more than my whole bike.
  • + 1
 Just think, he can charge more when his client wants to upgrade to a 29er next month when new bikes come out ... Smile

edit -- that is a 29er. vice versa then.
  • + 3
 Holy hell. Man I appreciate talent like this.
  • + 3
 Paint job worth more than the bike itself.. wrap it.
  • + 3
 And the orange Fox suspension matches the pattern really well
  • + 3
 INNNSANE!!!
  • + 11
 don't you mean INSSSSSSANE? Razz
  • + 1
 @rory: better be running Industry Nine hubs for that rattler effect.
  • + 1
 Just an amazing piece of art. You are going to have to frame it.
  • + 1
 please don't ride it...who am i kidding
  • + 1
 Any heel rub would give me a jammer
  • + 1
 Beautiful!
  • + 1
 Such talent, much wow !
  • + 1
 great.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.041549
Mobile Version of Website