BTR Pinner - Review

Arguably it has been the Brits and Europeans that have been pushing the boundaries of bike geometry over the last decade; Rojo and Mondraker, Porter and Nicolai, as well as brands like Bird, Aeris, Cotic, Stanton, Starling, and Whyte have been making more extreme bikes that have become the norm. BTR Fabrications is a rider-owned brand, building their own steel frames in the UK. Burf and Tam design, build, and ride their own bikes and come from a downhill riding and racing background, so even though they live in the flat-ish lands of Southern England, they have been making some of the most progressive hardtails since 2011.
They have built a few full suspension bikes in the past, but the latest edition of the Pinner is their first real production full-suspension frame. A mix of Reynolds an Columbus steel are blended together to create a single pivot bike with 130mm of travel that's actuated by a two-piece linkage.
BTR Pinner
Intended use: trail riding Travel: 130mm Wheel size: 26" or 27.5" Frame material: Reynolds 631 and 853 front end, Columbus stays Head angle: 64º Chainstay length: 425mm Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XL Weight: 16.13 kg / 35.56lbs - as pictured, size large, inc. tubes, w/o pedals Price: from £2400 (frame only) More info: www.btr-fabrications.com
The Pinner is available as a frame-only with options including an EXT Storia LOK shock in the 'Burf Edition,' or with a Cane Creek DB Coil in the 'Tam Edition.' Starting at £2400 / $3243 USD (approx.) depending on the final touches, the Pinner isn't cheap, but you are buying a meticulously handcrafted bike from two people earning a living wage in the UK. The bikes are built to order, and there are a number of options so you can get exactly what you want to shred on your trails. The frame shown here, including the integrated seat clamp, internal routing and the EXT Storia, no ISCG mount, totals £3000 GBP on the nose, but buying the EXT shock separately would set you back around £800.
The Pinner blurs the line between a nimble, short-travel trail bike and something that can hold on when things start to get rowdy— Paul Aston
The Pinner is a definite head turner, and I lost count of the number of times people stopped to inquire about the bike. Industrial but svelte at the same time, straight steel tubing lined with exquisite fine welds. A number of neat details, like the hand-stamped and customized head tube badge, the integrated seat clamp (optional) and the funky brake mount. The dark lacquered finish is understated, but lets you see all of the natural detail of the frame without hiding anything from your inspecting eyes.
The Pinner also comes with a threaded bottom bracket (commenters rejoice), no bottle cage mount (commenters and Levy lament), and options of 26" (rejoice) 27.5" but no 29" (lament), Boost or non-Boost hub sizing (you get it), with or without ISCG tabs, and internal or external cable routing. The internal routing uses thin stainless steel tubes that run inside of the frame so changing cable and hoses should be simple.
The steel front end uses Reynold's 853 tubing.
A bit of a Marmite situation at the rear brake mount and dropout - I liked it.
The linkage that drives the beautiful Storia shock is the only alloy frame component, but all the hardware is steel.
The understated finish of the BTR still grabbed attention everywhere.
Geometry & Sizing
The Pinner has some extreme numbers that dictate its intended use and proves it's from some mad people on a rainy little island. The slack 64º head angle is opposed by the steep 76º effective seat tube angle. The frame's reach numbers increase by 25/20mm per frame size from 430, 455, 480 and 500mm with the stack height and headtube length also increasing. The chainstays are kept very short at 425mm on all frame sizes, and the seat tubes are also cut short; on the large-sized model I tested, I have never seen so much seat post extended from the clamp having, with only 25mm left to the minimum insertion line on the 150mm drop Transfer post.
There are no options to adjust the bikes geometry using linkage bolts or flip chips, but as the frames are all built to order, there is a good chance you can get something a little bit different if you are really set on specifics and ask nicely: headtube and seat tube length, head angle and reach/stack are easy changes, but anything near the linkage and swingarm area can get a little more difficult to change.
Suspension Design
The Pinner uses a simple single pivot suspension system that rotates just above the recommended 32-tooth chainring. A small two-piece linkage drives the 190 x 50mm shock. Interestingly, air is not an option, but the EXT and Cane Creek coil shock options are delivered with two weights of coil spring chosen for you to give some adjustability from the outset. With only 130mm travel at the rear, the Pinner's fork travel is recommended to be 140-160mm, and my test bike was supplied with a 150mm travel Cane Creek Helm fork.
At 6'1” (185cm), I normally ride the XL sized bikes from any brand, even if I am shorter than their recommendations. The large-sized Pinner frame comes with a 480mm reach and 625mm stack height, which is still bigger than many brands' XL frames.
The bike was delivered with a 35mm Renthal stem and 750mm wide, low-rise FatBar. I had to go for something a little wider and higher after the first few rides, so I chose a 25mm rise bar and changed to a 50mm stem to bring it in-line with other bikes I'm currently riding.
Suspension setup was simple as the bike was delivered with a 475lb spring that gave me 25% sag from the outset. Rebound damping was set fast and a few clicks of high and low-speed compression. By the end of the test I ended up with all of the compression and rebound damping just two clicks from completely open - a sure sign that such an adjustable shock was almost overdamped for my needs, but something that can be tuned by EXT to your needs.
Paul Aston Location: Finale Ligure, Italy Age: 31 Height: 6'1" Weight: 165 lbs Industry affiliations / sponsors: None Instagram:@astonator
Testing was done in the harsh winter in Finale Ligure. Admittley, harsh here means that there were a couple of rain showers and occasional sub +10ºc temperatures. A mix a rough and rocky, generally fast, and flowy singletrack.
Climbing
The Pinner surprised me out of the gate with quick and efficient pedaling and little bobbing. Despite it being a steel heavyweight, it got on with the job well and is similar on the scales to any other bike I choose to ride. Thank the lord that steep seat angles are becoming normal as the 76º effective angle meant climbing was comfortable and helped keep the front wheel down, even with the very short 425mm chainstays.
I didn't feel the need for the pedal-assist LOK switch on the EXT Storia shock, but it does firm up the back of the bike plenty while leaving some suppleness in the first few millimeters of the stroke for off-road traction. The shock did make a clunking noise in the closed position, but EXT assured me that this is normal; they said they could engineer this out, but prefer the audible feedback so you know that it is working.
Descending
Heading down the hill, the Pinner opens the throttle quickly and the slack head angle calls to charge. The bike banks easily into sharp corners and changes direction from with ease – one of the easiest bikes to carve around tight corners I have found.
Increasing the speed and corner radius, the short chainstays made it more unstable than other bikes, but then I remembered I was riding a 130mm travel, 27.5" bike. But this slight lack of stability is clawed back by an incredibly forgiving ride minimizing harsh feedback into the rider. The confident front-end of the bike and easy riding characteristic can lead you into a false sense of security, letting you wind it up and then smash into some things way too hard... at least the bottom out bumper on the EXT does a good job when you mess up.
The grip the Pinner creates is insane, and it was hard to pinpoint the main reason for this: was it the steel frame, slack head angle, the gently tensioned Hope alloy hoops, the Helm fork, the Onza Aquila tires? I want to say it was a combination of all of the above working in harmony; if everything can flex in tune with the following component from the tires contact patch up to the rider, then the sidewalls will take the smoothest application of load and keep on tracking instead of skipping.
At the back of the bike, it's a similar story; the Pinner holds a direct line charging into the nastiest angled and craggy rock. I don't know where the desperation for extra bike stiffness comes from; forgiveness breeds confidence when things get nasty. BTR has done a great job to blend suspension sensitivity and progression over such a short range of travel, only making me wonder what could be possible if things were extended. As it is, the Pinner out descends anything in the same wheel size and travel bracket I have ridden to date.
How does it compare?
There aren't many bikes to compare against the Pinner; it truly is unique. The closest competitor that comes to mind is the Production Privée Shan No.5. I haven't ridden it personally, but Mike Levy did an in-depth review of the Andorran machine last year. Both bikes are steel and run on 27.5" wheels. The Shan has 10mm more travel and nearly two degrees more head angle, but the rest of the numbers are similar.
The Shan is around a €1000 less for the frame but is made in Taiwan, instead of by the hands of the blokes who designed it in Somerset. Judging by Levy's words, the Shan and Pinner share similar huge amounts of grip and stability considering the travel, the same average climbing skills and weight, and similar descending power – but the Pinner will surely take the lead here with its head angle and coil-sprung suspension.
Technical Report
Mud Clearance: Considering the amount of mud we have in the UK, the back end of the Pinner collected some crud. Tire clearance was ample, but there are plenty of nooks and crannies around the gussets to store mud.
Noise: Overall, the frame was quiet, but with the chain running so close to the chain and seat stays there was noisy chain slap – an extra layer of rubber tape would fix this issue.
Pros
+ Unique, steel and niche + A rare, sturdy, and aggresive short-travel bike + Built to order and customizable
Cons
- Expensive - Gives you more confidence than available travel - Heavy, at least on the scale
Is this the bike for you?
Trying before you buy might not be an option with the Pinner due to its rarity, but UK riders do have a chance to attend some demo days from the brand. If you are an overseas customer, you will need to be confident in what you want or you could be taking a risk. That said, the custom options available can help to get the bike you want from the outset.
The Pinner is a great machine for those areas without huge elevation, gradient or gondolas, but where a trail ride can quickly turn in to a jump or downhill session. Gnarly, technical downhills and afternoon rut smashing in the woods – exactly what many UK riders love to get involved in.
Issues
The Pinner I test rode arrived as a used bike, and it took weeks of beating from me, as expected. On one ride the headset had slowly worked loose, but being in Finale Ligure with a café waiting at the bottom of the long trail, I continued riding and tightened it up after hydrating. The headset came loose again a few rides later, so I stopped to check and the external lower headset cup was rocking in the headtube. Upon closer inspection and removal of the fork, I discovered the headtube was slightly flared and the cup was now loose in the frame. After re-building the bike, I rode it for another few weeks sans issue – here is BTR's feedback.
BTR's Response We're very confident that the headset being out of adjustment is what allowed the head tube to ovalize. The loose headset allowed the lower cup to skew in the head tube - this is possible because it is an external lower cup (the bearing is a small distance away from the bottom face of the head tube), and because the bottom face of the head tube is a smaller diameter than the outside diameter of the lower bearing. This skewing (cup lifting out at the rear) caused a stress concentration (point load, instead of distributed load) at the bottom front edge of the head tube, initiating the failure. Once the head tube had started to flare, a point load at the front is inevitable, and further damage happens quickly. You might think that the interference fit of the headset cup into the head tube would prevent skewing, and it generally does, but whenever a radial load is applied to the headset, that load is essentially subtracting from the gripping load which the interference fit exerts. This effect, in combination with a loose headset, was the recipe for disaster here.
Another way to think of it is to consider the interaction between the headset bearing and the headset cup; if the headset is preloaded properly, radial load at the bearing (from leverage on the fork) will also produce an axial load forcing the headset cup against the end of the head tube, due to the angular bearing seat. If the headset isn't preloaded properly, radial load applied to the headset bearing will only result in radial load on the cup, subsequently relying on only the interference fit of the cup to the head tube to keep the cup properly in place.
If this were a customer's bike we would repair the existing head tube rather than replace it: We'll lay brazing filler inside the head tube to bring it back down below the correct size so that it can be reamed to size again. We'll also silver-braze a reinforcement ring around the outside of the head tube to further strengthen the bottom of the tube. The addition of the reinforcement ring will make the head tube stronger than it was originally, so the failure is very unlikely to occur again. To give some perspective, if it were my own personal bike, I wouldn't bother with the reinforcement ring at all. Of course, the frame will need to be recoated after that work too, so the bike will see a complete strip down and service at the same time. We'd choose to repair the existing head tube because it's a far less invasive procedure than replacing the tube; we'd also have to cut out and replace the head tube gusset if we were to replace the head tube. If the head tube was cracked or similar, we might be forced to go deeper, but in this case, we can safely just resize and reinforce the existing tube.
This is the first time we've seen a failure in this type of head tube on any of our bikes, so we know it's an isolated issue caused by the bike being ridden hard with the headset loose.
Pinkbike's Take
The Pinner blurs the line between a short-travel and nimble trail bike, and something that can hold on when things start to get rowdy - just don't forget it only has 130mm of get out of jail free. Niche, handmade, steel, and ready for a thrashing.— Paul Aston
The Production Privee Shan No.5 is cheaper and has more attention to detail than this thing.
More importantly the exchange rate is stuffed, means bikes etc are even more expensive! (even UK made stuff like Orange costs more as we import the aluminium)
Was it the long wheelbase on the Evolink?
180mm with a Fox 36 front and 180/110mm back with the Fox Dyad for about 14.5 klg (32 Lbs).
Yes, they are DH casing tyres, but I also ride where lots of rocks live. I could have used 600g tires, made them tubeless with the absolute minimum sealant and lost around 2000g. But on a bike that offers a ride characteristic that lets you attack almost anything, it would result in a crappy ride quality, destroyed rims and lots of punctures.
Numbers on a piece of paper don't always tell the whole story.
...This seems to be sold as a bike built as a DH bike, to be ridden as a DH bike with 130mm of travel and trail geometry. But in the end you won't be able keep up with your mates on DH or on trails.
I think its sold as a tough bike, built to last and ride hard In many of the situations commonly found in the UK and beyond - Finale is not typical UK riding and not typical of the kind of riding many riders will see, I don't think they suggested anywhere it is a DH bike or to be ridden as such.
Waiting For Pinner 160 Razz
BTW It's not expensive by any means compared to Treks, Spec, yeti, given you get something truly special.
Dan
@MTB-Colada: isn't Richie Rude also stronger than Mike Levy? he can ride a Wallmart cart down VDS
It would be like a steel 111 with proper rowdy geo.
I like reviews of the smaller brands too - there's some excellent ones out there who deserve a bit more recognition. Perhaps PB can run a series of reviews on smaller brands to see how they compare to the mainstream ones? I've no doubt most of the smaller brands would be happy to supply bikes for the exposure...?
Nice work, having a steel enduro hardtail, it's an awesome material. Durable, quiet, and so good to have threaded BB.
You are right, its not that common anymore but a take a frame that is maybe at the higher end of allowable tolerance, a headset at the lower end of tolerance (e.g. frame 44.00mm and headcup only 44.05 rather than 39.95 and 44.08mm) and add to that a big lad riding a dh track with the headset loose and a 64deg head angle you may have a the perfect situation for a flared headtube......
I think the last time I flared a headtube was on a Mk1 DMR trailstar in about 1998.
The long excuse makes them look really pathetic. Bottom line is - it broke
Strange use of wording.
A better response would at least be to say, yeah if this was a customer's bike, we'd replace the headtube.
Better still would be to say they're going to fit more substantial headtubes to future bikes because that one isn't really up to it.
You could fit a headtube that had a 20mm wall thickness and if the headset as to the low end of tolerance with a short insertion and the headtube ID to the high end, it would still ovalise if the bike was used with no preload.
Do you have even a basic understanding of what you are talking about?
BTR chose and fitted that headset.
The headtube flared because it wasn't strong enough - which isn't a massive crime. But to then suggest fixing it with filler weld is a total bodge
What does the headtubes 'strength' have to do with it ovalsing? Read my comment above again and try and get your head around some basic mechanical truths.
A headcup is an interference fit in the headtube - e.g. it is larger than the ID of the headtube and also much much much 'weaker' (its aluminium and about 2mm in wall thickness) - about 0.1-0.15mm larger is ideal.
If you take a shallow insertion cup (the Hope) which is maybe towards the lower end of their allowable tolerance and fit it to the BTR which may have been towards the other end of tolerance, then run it loose on some super rough / hard ass tracks and a rider that shifts a bit it is not unexpected that something will give, in this case the headtube has ovalised front to back as it has been essentially 'rocked' due to being loose.
The headtube is not broken as you are insisting and a thicker or 'stronger' headtube is irrelevant, the tubes BTR use are plenty strong enough - If the HT had cracked then you would be right, but it hasn't.
Please, if you are going pepper an entire discussion with your crap, at least have a basic understanding of the subject.
After Chris King they make probably the most expensive headsets on the market!
I would say that if the insertion depth is the issue combined with the head tube length then there is a design issue and the product is not fit for purpose due to the customer being able to insert a headset (as in the case of this review) that is not suitable for the headtube.
Lets assume that the purchased tube that then has heat applied to it is more accurate than the turned and machined part due to the machining process of the headset. Then surely the head tube should be designed around a tolerance analysis and the appropriate FEA performed to ensure that as many issues can be mitigated as possible?
If you were the manufacturer and you were sending a bike to one of the largest mountain bike web sites in the world would you not ensure that the bike was in working order prior to sending and was fitted with appropriate hardware?
I am guessing that this bike may have come from the manufacturer, maybe not directly, I would guess that the manufacturer has to be contacted prior to running a test on their bike and/or have some sort of say on the review where there is an issue like this discovered (as they clearly have here).
I hope that this bike is a success and that this is an isolated issue. Its great to see things on the market that are different to the mass manufacturers norm.
I did not say there was any issue at all with the headset - I said that it may have been made to the lower end of hopes allowable tolerance (do you have an idea of what that means?) and is therefore within spec but if coupled with a headtube that is perhaps to the higher end of tolerance and with Hopes shallow insertion depth (which has nothing to do with the cost of the headset - Enve rims are expensive, do they still crack?) and loose pre-load could cause the issue seen here.
The fact that Aston admitted he ran it loose surely gives you the ovious reason for failure? Its not a just riding along moment, is it?
You are drastically over-talking things using terms like 'tolerance analysis', and suggesting somehow that FEA on a simple, well proven area of the bicycle could change anything - do you understand FEA? please spend some time around actual manufacturing, understand allowable tolerances (yes, contrary to what you may believe neither Hope or anyone else for matter has an absolute tolerance for headset OD - infact google 'Hope headset fit PDF and they release the sizes and allowable tolerances)
The headset is 'appropriate hardware' and as I say knowing Hopes quality level was within allowable tolerance, I extend the same to the headtube in the frame but please understand that two parts that could be (I have no idea if they are) both at each end of allowable tolerance plus shallow insertion and not caring to actually run the headset at the correct pre-load with an external headcup on a slack HA bike on a full on DH track is asking for this exact 'failure' to take place.
If I was testing something on a car for example, left it loose and it failed - would it be the components fault?
If I tightened my stem incorrectly and it failed / the bars failed where would the fault lie?
I think the headtube / headset issue though is more likely to be a tolerance 'issue' somewhere rather than due to running a headset with low pre-load, I am not stating it would have been out of tolerance as it would not need to be, just right at allowable limits (and maybe the headset was too?)- another factor BTR have not considered is that Hope headsets do have quite a low insertion depth - I personally know of two people who have cracked headtubes with heavy front end impacts due to low insertion headsets - God knows why headset manufacturers do this.
Let me give an example of a large manufacturer who has done this - The Santa Cruz V10 of a certain manufacturing year were almost all made with headtubes out of tolerance, you don't tend to notice this until you fit a reach headset though like a friend of mine did and it turned during use, I was asked to take a look and measure some parts up for him to rule out an out of spec headset etc but the headtube was indeed outside of expected tolerance - After communication with Works they appear familiar with the issue and actually issue a min size on their website because of this - Current V10 frames have no such issues.
Yes, a headtube reamer will give the correct size, but within allowable tolerances, not to an absolute.
Chris Kind still use pretty deep insertion cups - lost of moneys though....
Excited, today is a special day !
British and exclusive. The paying a living wage and all that. Boutique shock too!
On the other its the insufferable Paul Aston, inventor of 29 inch trail bikes with extreme geometry and smarter than any of us in the comments section.
This seemed very fair and even handed and his biases towards riding long stable, limousine bikes only creeped in a little bit.
I salute him for not making this all about "fun" and droning on in vague terms about "fun" being the salve that covers all bad bike wounds like most reviewers do.
This bike is way better than that.
As far as BTR conducts themselves, they are not like some of the 'leaders of the new school', they seem to support the surrounding industry, racing, don't market themselves as some kind of arrival of mtb jesus and provide a niche product at a price that is realistic to the method of production.
Do you have a specific reason why you seem to offer such a large amount of non-constructive criticism?
Many companies at that point would then say 'tough luck - you did it' but BTR are in the position to help the customer and put it right in a manner that in engineering terms is more than sufficient.
Again, do you have any actual understanding of anything you are talking about and why do you seem so overtly set on making non-constructive criticism?
Plus, contact Nicolai, tell them you ran your bike on a Dh track with the headset loose and ovalised the headtube a little - see what they say?
If I called Nicolai with the same issue as this, there's be a new frame in the post before I'd put the phone down. They'd be mortified. They'd also look immediately at possible redesigns
Of course you can ride any of them with a bike like this, but which would be the perfect match?
Sadly the headtube issue kinda puts me off, especially stating that they would repair the headtube with filler weld, rather than weld a new headtube on. Just sounds a bit naff.
I also don't really see why this isn't a 150mm frame either? I got the impression the reviewer was wondering this also.
Aston said he almost always rides xl but for this bike he settled for l due to the extra progressive geometry.
