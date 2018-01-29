PINKBIKE REVIEWS

BTR Pinner - Review

Jan 29, 2018
by Paul Aston  

BTR Pinner
REVIEW
BTR Pinner


Reviewed by Paul Aston
Photos by Ben Winder


Arguably it has been the Brits and Europeans that have been pushing the boundaries of bike geometry over the last decade; Rojo and Mondraker, Porter and Nicolai, as well as brands like Bird, Aeris, Cotic, Stanton, Starling, and Whyte have been making more extreme bikes that have become the norm. BTR Fabrications is a rider-owned brand, building their own steel frames in the UK. Burf and Tam design, build, and ride their own bikes and come from a downhill riding and racing background, so even though they live in the flat-ish lands of Southern England, they have been making some of the most progressive hardtails since 2011.

They have built a few full suspension bikes in the past, but the latest edition of the Pinner is their first real production full-suspension frame. A mix of Reynolds an Columbus steel are blended together to create a single pivot bike with 130mm of travel that's actuated by a two-piece linkage.
BTR Pinner

Intended use: trail riding
Travel: 130mm
Wheel size: 26" or 27.5"
Frame material: Reynolds 631 and 853 front end, Columbus stays
Head angle: 64º
Chainstay length: 425mm
Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XL
Weight: 16.13 kg / 35.56lbs - as pictured, size large, inc. tubes, w/o pedals
Price: from £2400 (frame only)
More info: www.btr-fabrications.com

The Pinner is available as a frame-only with options including an EXT Storia LOK shock in the 'Burf Edition,' or with a Cane Creek DB Coil in the 'Tam Edition.' Starting at £2400 / $3243 USD (approx.) depending on the final touches, the Pinner isn't cheap, but you are buying a meticulously handcrafted bike from two people earning a living wage in the UK. The bikes are built to order, and there are a number of options so you can get exactly what you want to shred on your trails. The frame shown here, including the integrated seat clamp, internal routing and the EXT Storia, no ISCG mount, totals £3000 GBP on the nose, but buying the EXT shock separately would set you back around £800.

bigquotesThe Pinner blurs the line between a nimble, short-travel trail bike and something that can hold on when things start to get rowdy Paul Aston
,
Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Setup
Climbing
Descending
How Does it Compare?
Technical Report
Pros & Cons
Is this the bike for you?
Issues
Pinkbike's Take
BTR Pinner





BTR Pinner


Construction and Features

The Pinner is a definite head turner, and I lost count of the number of times people stopped to inquire about the bike. Industrial but svelte at the same time, straight steel tubing lined with exquisite fine welds. A number of neat details, like the hand-stamped and customized head tube badge, the integrated seat clamp (optional) and the funky brake mount. The dark lacquered finish is understated, but lets you see all of the natural detail of the frame without hiding anything from your inspecting eyes.

The Pinner also comes with a threaded bottom bracket (commenters rejoice), no bottle cage mount (commenters and Levy lament), and options of 26" (rejoice) 27.5" but no 29" (lament), Boost or non-Boost hub sizing (you get it), with or without ISCG tabs, and internal or external cable routing. The internal routing uses thin stainless steel tubes that run inside of the frame so changing cable and hoses should be simple.


BTR Pinner
The steel front end uses Reynold's 853 tubing.
BTR Pinner
A bit of a Marmite situation at the rear brake mount and dropout - I liked it.


BTR Pinner
The linkage that drives the beautiful Storia shock is the only alloy frame component, but all the hardware is steel.
BTR Pinner
The understated finish of the BTR still grabbed attention everywhere.


Geometry & Sizing

BTR Pinner Geometry

The Pinner has some extreme numbers that dictate its intended use and proves it's from some mad people on a rainy little island. The slack 64º head angle is opposed by the steep 76º effective seat tube angle. The frame's reach numbers increase by 25/20mm per frame size from 430, 455, 480 and 500mm with the stack height and headtube length also increasing. The chainstays are kept very short at 425mm on all frame sizes, and the seat tubes are also cut short; on the large-sized model I tested, I have never seen so much seat post extended from the clamp having, with only 25mm left to the minimum insertion line on the 150mm drop Transfer post.

There are no options to adjust the bikes geometry using linkage bolts or flip chips, but as the frames are all built to order, there is a good chance you can get something a little bit different if you are really set on specifics and ask nicely: headtube and seat tube length, head angle and reach/stack are easy changes, but anything near the linkage and swingarm area can get a little more difficult to change.


Suspension Design

The Pinner uses a simple single pivot suspension system that rotates just above the recommended 32-tooth chainring. A small two-piece linkage drives the 190 x 50mm shock. Interestingly, air is not an option, but the EXT and Cane Creek coil shock options are delivered with two weights of coil spring chosen for you to give some adjustability from the outset. With only 130mm travel at the rear, the Pinner's fork travel is recommended to be 140-160mm, and my test bike was supplied with a 150mm travel Cane Creek Helm fork.


by paulaston
Views: 3,730    Faves: 6    Comments: 4


BTR Pinner


BTR Pinner Leverage Ratio





BTR Pinner
RIDING THE
BTR Pinner



Test Bike Setup

At 6'1” (185cm), I normally ride the XL sized bikes from any brand, even if I am shorter than their recommendations. The large-sized Pinner frame comes with a 480mm reach and 625mm stack height, which is still bigger than many brands' XL frames.

The bike was delivered with a 35mm Renthal stem and 750mm wide, low-rise FatBar. I had to go for something a little wider and higher after the first few rides, so I chose a 25mm rise bar and changed to a 50mm stem to bring it in-line with other bikes I'm currently riding.

Suspension setup was simple as the bike was delivered with a 475lb spring that gave me 25% sag from the outset. Rebound damping was set fast and a few clicks of high and low-speed compression. By the end of the test I ended up with all of the compression and rebound damping just two clicks from completely open - a sure sign that such an adjustable shock was almost overdamped for my needs, but something that can be tuned by EXT to your needs.

Dirtlej Dirtsuit
Paul Aston
Location: Finale Ligure, Italy
Age: 31
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 165 lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @astonator
Testing was done in the harsh winter in Finale Ligure. Admittley, harsh here means that there were a couple of rain showers and occasional sub +10ºc temperatures. A mix a rough and rocky, generally fast, and flowy singletrack.


BTR Pinner


Climbing

The Pinner surprised me out of the gate with quick and efficient pedaling and little bobbing. Despite it being a steel heavyweight, it got on with the job well and is similar on the scales to any other bike I choose to ride. Thank the lord that steep seat angles are becoming normal as the 76º effective angle meant climbing was comfortable and helped keep the front wheel down, even with the very short 425mm chainstays.

I didn't feel the need for the pedal-assist LOK switch on the EXT Storia shock, but it does firm up the back of the bike plenty while leaving some suppleness in the first few millimeters of the stroke for off-road traction. The shock did make a clunking noise in the closed position, but EXT assured me that this is normal; they said they could engineer this out, but prefer the audible feedback so you know that it is working.



BTR Pinner

Descending

Heading down the hill, the Pinner opens the throttle quickly and the slack head angle calls to charge. The bike banks easily into sharp corners and changes direction from with ease – one of the easiest bikes to carve around tight corners I have found.

Increasing the speed and corner radius, the short chainstays made it more unstable than other bikes, but then I remembered I was riding a 130mm travel, 27.5" bike. But this slight lack of stability is clawed back by an incredibly forgiving ride minimizing harsh feedback into the rider. The confident front-end of the bike and easy riding characteristic can lead you into a false sense of security, letting you wind it up and then smash into some things way too hard... at least the bottom out bumper on the EXT does a good job when you mess up.

The grip the Pinner creates is insane, and it was hard to pinpoint the main reason for this: was it the steel frame, slack head angle, the gently tensioned Hope alloy hoops, the Helm fork, the Onza Aquila tires? I want to say it was a combination of all of the above working in harmony; if everything can flex in tune with the following component from the tires contact patch up to the rider, then the sidewalls will take the smoothest application of load and keep on tracking instead of skipping.

At the back of the bike, it's a similar story; the Pinner holds a direct line charging into the nastiest angled and craggy rock. I don't know where the desperation for extra bike stiffness comes from; forgiveness breeds confidence when things get nasty. BTR has done a great job to blend suspension sensitivity and progression over such a short range of travel, only making me wonder what could be possible if things were extended. As it is, the Pinner out descends anything in the same wheel size and travel bracket I have ridden to date.


BTR Pinner




BTR Pinner
Production Priv e Shan N 5 Photo by James Lissimore

How does it compare?

There aren't many bikes to compare against the Pinner; it truly is unique. The closest competitor that comes to mind is the Production Privée Shan No.5. I haven't ridden it personally, but Mike Levy did an in-depth review of the Andorran machine last year. Both bikes are steel and run on 27.5" wheels. The Shan has 10mm more travel and nearly two degrees more head angle, but the rest of the numbers are similar.

The Shan is around a €1000 less for the frame but is made in Taiwan, instead of by the hands of the blokes who designed it in Somerset. Judging by Levy's words, the Shan and Pinner share similar huge amounts of grip and stability considering the travel, the same average climbing skills and weight, and similar descending power – but the Pinner will surely take the lead here with its head angle and coil-sprung suspension.


Technical Report

Mud Clearance: Considering the amount of mud we have in the UK, the back end of the Pinner collected some crud. Tire clearance was ample, but there are plenty of nooks and crannies around the gussets to store mud.

Noise: Overall, the frame was quiet, but with the chain running so close to the chain and seat stays there was noisy chain slap – an extra layer of rubber tape would fix this issue.


BTR Pinner


Pros

+ Unique, steel and niche
+ A rare, sturdy, and aggresive short-travel bike
+ Built to order and customizable
Cons

- Expensive
- Gives you more confidence than available travel
- Heavy, at least on the scale


Is this the bike for you?

Trying before you buy might not be an option with the Pinner due to its rarity, but UK riders do have a chance to attend some demo days from the brand. If you are an overseas customer, you will need to be confident in what you want or you could be taking a risk. That said, the custom options available can help to get the bike you want from the outset.

The Pinner is a great machine for those areas without huge elevation, gradient or gondolas, but where a trail ride can quickly turn in to a jump or downhill session. Gnarly, technical downhills and afternoon rut smashing in the woods – exactly what many UK riders love to get involved in.


Issues

The Pinner I test rode arrived as a used bike, and it took weeks of beating from me, as expected. On one ride the headset had slowly worked loose, but being in Finale Ligure with a café waiting at the bottom of the long trail, I continued riding and tightened it up after hydrating. The headset came loose again a few rides later, so I stopped to check and the external lower headset cup was rocking in the headtube. Upon closer inspection and removal of the fork, I discovered the headtube was slightly flared and the cup was now loose in the frame. After re-building the bike, I rode it for another few weeks sans issue – here is BTR's feedback.

BTR's Response
We're very confident that the headset being out of adjustment is what allowed the head tube to ovalize. The loose headset allowed the lower cup to skew in the head tube - this is possible because it is an external lower cup (the bearing is a small distance away from the bottom face of the head tube), and because the bottom face of the head tube is a smaller diameter than the outside diameter of the lower bearing. This skewing (cup lifting out at the rear) caused a stress concentration (point load, instead of distributed load) at the bottom front edge of the head tube, initiating the failure. Once the head tube had started to flare, a point load at the front is inevitable, and further damage happens quickly. You might think that the interference fit of the headset cup into the head tube would prevent skewing, and it generally does, but whenever a radial load is applied to the headset, that load is essentially subtracting from the gripping load which the interference fit exerts. This effect, in combination with a loose headset, was the recipe for disaster here.

Another way to think of it is to consider the interaction between the headset bearing and the headset cup; if the headset is preloaded properly, radial load at the bearing (from leverage on the fork) will also produce an axial load forcing the headset cup against the end of the head tube, due to the angular bearing seat. If the headset isn't preloaded properly, radial load applied to the headset bearing will only result in radial load on the cup, subsequently relying on only the interference fit of the cup to the head tube to keep the cup properly in place.

If this were a customer's bike we would repair the existing head tube rather than replace it: We'll lay brazing filler inside the head tube to bring it back down below the correct size so that it can be reamed to size again. We'll also silver-braze a reinforcement ring around the outside of the head tube to further strengthen the bottom of the tube. The addition of the reinforcement ring will make the head tube stronger than it was originally, so the failure is very unlikely to occur again. To give some perspective, if it were my own personal bike, I wouldn't bother with the reinforcement ring at all. Of course, the frame will need to be recoated after that work too, so the bike will see a complete strip down and service at the same time. We'd choose to repair the existing head tube because it's a far less invasive procedure than replacing the tube; we'd also have to cut out and replace the head tube gusset if we were to replace the head tube. If the head tube was cracked or similar, we might be forced to go deeper, but in this case, we can safely just resize and reinforce the existing tube.

This is the first time we've seen a failure in this type of head tube on any of our bikes, so we know it's an isolated issue caused by the bike being ridden hard with the headset loose.


Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesThe Pinner blurs the line between a short-travel and nimble trail bike, and something that can hold on when things start to get rowdy - just don't forget it only has 130mm of get out of jail free. Niche, handmade, steel, and ready for a thrashing. Paul Aston






152 Comments

  • + 52
 "Brits and Europeans" haha Big Grin
  • + 51
 Stop rubbing it in.... We're not all idiots over here, you know...
  • + 7
 @slimboyjim: The irony is that the Poles unwittingly contributed to the result. An expert display of scapegoating and political stupid-chess.
  • + 36
 Its all pretty embarassing, maybe not Trump embarassing, but Brexit is the dumbest thing in my lifetime and Im just about old enough to remember the Girvin FlexStem !
  • - 16
flag poah (4 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 happy for brexit assuming the government actually does something decent with the outcome. Sadly that doesn't look like it is going to happen. short term issues for a better overall result.
  • + 3
 Let's hope the Poles will remain
  • + 11
 @poah: In breaking news, a spokesman for turkeys says they voted for Christmas on the promise that none of them would be eaten. Meanwhile, Ukip's manifesto for the next election includes sending a probe made of cheese for a closer examination of solar winds. They have stated a 178% probability of success for the mission.
  • + 6
 @RedOctober: our government gives us our own share of embarrassing, so you never know...
  • + 5
 @Slabrung: We are next in line, so... Frown
  • + 2
 @RedOctober: Can't be! My (feeble) faith in humanity is now almost gone Frown I hope this will not happen Frown
  • - 1
 @BenPea: I don't vote ukip. fact is other countries do remarkably well not being in the EU. The problem is our crap government. The EU should be worried about all the cash it is going to loose. We only get back around half of what we pay in remember. The downside is the current tory government will use that cash for something other than education, NHS or housing.
  • - 4
flag enrico650 (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Almost $3,400 US?!
The Production Privee Shan No.5 is cheaper and has more attention to detail than this thing.
  • + 1
 short travel, nimble that could be fun trouble? sounds like an evil following.
  • + 4
 @poah: Next time you're at Glenstresss, take a close look at those trail markers...
  • + 6
 Let's not forget that Europe and the EU are two separate things. We will still be part of Europe and always have been.
  • + 5
 @poah: The benefits of a common market, unified law and cheap labor outweigh the net loss the UK may have had in cash turnaround with the EU. Please try to re-evaluate all the arguments with an open mind, without any pre-conceptions. You will find that UK and the other highly developed countries being predominantly exporters have benefited the most from EU participation, even accounting for cohesion funds.
  • + 3
 @poah: there is no cash to 'get back' slowed growth since the ref. has cost the country more than we contribute toward the EU!

More importantly the exchange rate is stuffed, means bikes etc are even more expensive! (even UK made stuff like Orange costs more as we import the aluminium)
  • + 4
 @BenPea: "The irony is that the Poles unwittingly contributed to the result."

Was it the long wheelbase on the Evolink? Wink
  • + 1
 @slimboyjim: ''over here'' you mean in Britain or in Europe?
  • + 1
 Double post here in Europe!
  • + 1
 @korev: Pole's reach was too much for British society.
  • + 19
 Albeit interesting. This is not for me. I can't imagine riding a 16+ kg trailbike. I am sure it's good if you have a shuttle but why go 130mm only then.
  • + 9
 Agree - they could probably make it the exact same weight with 30-40 mm more travel.
  • + 1
 @harrybrottman: exact same thought. Would mean longer shock and chainstays and a new mounting point. Easy.
  • + 9
 Its an ultra niche brand producing a niche product, they probably sell less than 20 of these a year and I doubt would sell more if it did have 160mm of travel - there are lots of very very good 160mm bikes made by companies with huge resources - This is something different, not for everyone but very well executed and will probably last forever (if it doesn't I'm sure BTR will sort you out)
  • + 10
 probably because short travel feels different and the lack of alpine riding in the uk !?
  • + 4
 @harrybrottman: or less. Back in 2012 I bought a Cannondale Claymore in order to have a do-it-all bike.
180mm with a Fox 36 front and 180/110mm back with the Fox Dyad for about 14.5 klg (32 Lbs).
  • + 3
 @CloseCall: yeah but not steel! My giant reign x0 2009 with 165 rear 160 36 front + 2.5 Dhf dh casings is around15 kgs so I get what you are saying!
  • + 21
 @BenPea: If only it were that easy! I could subcontract my job to the PB forum and spend my days lounging around (and answering emails from customers, maintaining the website, paying invoices, etc etc etc...). Seriously though, we could have made a longer travel bike, and probably at a similar weight - we could even make the Pinner lighter, if we sacrificed a bit of safety-factor - but we chose not too because this is the bike we wanted. It's not for everyone, but it's not supposed to be; it's for Burf and me and anyone else who buys one. Smile Also, it can be built to 30lb or less without batting an eyelid...but again we chose not to.
  • + 3
 "Nimble" at 16.3kg without pedals is really hard to believe. Good looking bike anyway.
  • - 6
flag IluvRIDING (4 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @BTRfabrications: Well I can understand that, but still 16+ kg is extreme. So please explain it. And with the component selection it seems to be dew to frame weight. I suspect, that there are design flaws resulting in more material than needed.
  • + 18
 @IluvRIDING: My guess is that those Onza tyres are DH casing - we didn't supply them for the review; they're Aston's choice. The only carbon on the whole bike is the headset spacers. It's got a coil sprung shock with a steel spring (albeit a light one). There isn't a single part on the bike which was selected because it was lightweight. Actually I'm very proud of how efficiently the material in the frame is used; there are no parts of the frame which are just made thicker in order to be strong enough. Still, the frame and shock weigh 4.65kg, and I know that's not light compared with the common 160mm travel frame from mainstream manufacturers. But the fact is that we could have made the frame lighter, and we could have designed it around an air shock - we could even have used a lighter coil shock; but we chose not to for a reason, and that reason wasn't cost for the frame. The reason is durability, performance, and reliability. For the components affordability definitely is a factor. Sure everyone loves drooling over bikes draped in carbon - who doesn't?? - but I can't afford to spend £1000 on a pair of rims...£50 is quite enough for a part which sees regular and unplanned contact with the ground. Smile
  • + 3
 @nozes: It's in the geometry! Look at the chain stay length in particular. Wink
  • + 2
 @BTRfabrications: Are you challenging my failed-engineer credentials? I hear you, you've got a great pedalling bike that is built to last (barring headset misadventures) and offers the unique qualities of steel (Aston seemed to love it, so job pretty much done). More travel and less weight would disrupt this balance is what you're saying. Maybe testing it in Finale was missing the point, although not all of Finale is rough AF.
  • + 2
 the one thing that everyone forgets about with the newer longer slacker bikes is that they contain more material in the frame for it to be longer or take the extra leverage that a slack head angle produces. If you measured a small Mondraker against a large or even extra large Santa Cruz (so overal length was the same) weights would be similar.
  • + 4
 @BenPea: You got it. We think this is the best combination of weight and strength and travel, to do the riding that we'd want to do on it (anything from local woods to trail centre to national DH track to alps trip). I don't think testing in Finale is missing the point exactly, since like you say there's plenty variation there. But I'm sure Aston had a square go at the gnarly stuff to see how the bike coped. The fact is that 130mm of rear squish got him through it all, and if he'd really been hammering the bottom out he could have added some compression damping or gone up a spring rate (or even both), but he chose not to - I think that says something. I'm glad he gave the Pinner a proper fair and square review, and we've got full disclosure of the issues he experienced.
  • - 1
 @BTRfabrications: Oh that's a big big letdown from the reviewer. If they are the onza DH casing, they are over 1.3kg each. So you could shed 1kg easily by using trail(ier) tyres. But still, 4.65kg is too much for a TRAIL bike IMO. Compare it for instance to the more "enduro" aimed 160/140mm production privee no5 : www.productionprivee.com/en/productions/article/shan-no5-full-suspension It's lighter, cheaper, arguably more refined. ....I am strugling to find your selling piont.
  • - 8
flag IllestT (3 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @BTRfabrications: But dude, the bike broke. Yeah there's some excuses, but the bottom line is - it broke
  • + 3
 @IluvRIDING: In the BTR Pinner details box at the top of the page it shows "Weight: 16.13 kg / 35.56lbs - as pictured, size large, inc. tubes, w/o pedals" The Aquila is only available in DH casing.

Yes, they are DH casing tyres, but I also ride where lots of rocks live. I could have used 600g tires, made them tubeless with the absolute minimum sealant and lost around 2000g. But on a bike that offers a ride characteristic that lets you attack almost anything, it would result in a crappy ride quality, destroyed rims and lots of punctures.
  • + 3
 @nozes: My bmx is about 16kg and more nimble than a 13kg enduro bike.
  • + 5
 @IluvRIDING: BTR have a reputation in the UK of building some of the absolute sickest bikes to ever be pointed down a hill, many of my friends have a BTR on their to have wish list to top that they have helped to support and nurture young riders out of their own pockets despite being a small company. locally to find a second hand BTR is almost a holy grail and a few of our local riders have started out their Downhill racing careers on Belters passed down from brothers or friends The same bikes custom built by BTR, that have beaten full sussers on the same course same day.
Numbers on a piece of paper don't always tell the whole story.
  • - 5
flag IluvRIDING (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @paulaston: Maybe you didn't have the proper sus travel then. Why would you go destroying your rims on a bike with 130mm travel. If you had an extra 30mm of travel you might not be detroying them on non DH tyres.
...This seems to be sold as a bike built as a DH bike, to be ridden as a DH bike with 130mm of travel and trail geometry. But in the end you won't be able keep up with your mates on DH or on trails.
  • + 1
 @IluvRIDING: jen se pořádně podívej kolik váží PP Shan bez tlumiče...
  • + 4
 @IluvRIDING: So, now if you don't have 160mm of travel you cant ride rough trails? I will have to tell one of the locals that can out-ride 95% of people on his hardtail, no matter what they are riding.....

I think its sold as a tough bike, built to last and ride hard In many of the situations commonly found in the UK and beyond - Finale is not typical UK riding and not typical of the kind of riding many riders will see, I don't think they suggested anywhere it is a DH bike or to be ridden as such.
  • + 3
 @IluvARGUING: great logic, so if you have more travel you can run lighter tyres? In reality it's the opposite as more travel encourages the rider to ride faster and/or rougher terrain which would destroy a lightweight tyre.
  • + 1
 @Racer951: No, but if you are dinging your rims, you are doing somthing wrong.
  • + 2
 @IluvRIDING: I genuinely don't know what you mean by that? You can ding rims on any bike? It all comes down to where you ride, how you ride, what tyres and rims you ride and tyre pressure, suspension travel doesn't really factor into that - have you taken a look at a WC DH riders rims after a few runs down fort William? - How about the rims after the EWS riders ride this track at Finale?
  • + 1
 @bonkywonky: The logic is right. You are wrong. Try it yourself, take a xc bike and go trough some rough stuff. You can count the rim dings. Don't blame the geometry, the differentiation of comes mainly with sus travel and tyre size. Simple as that.
  • + 1
 @IluvRIDING: same ballpark as shan no5 (around 3.9 kg sans shock !) and cotic rocket (had one weight: 3.8 kg sans shock).cheap: taiwan + lower tier tubes solve. more refined -what? why? How?
  • + 0
 @optimumnotmaximum: Have you actually read the review? For instance the headtube troube.
  • + 1
 @IluvRIDING: everything you said was wrong and now you ask if i read the review -ouch. and the bike is less refined because 1 headtube got slightly oval. I have ovalized a couple of dhbike headtubes (incl. nicolai) mostly by racing and hucking with slightly loose headsets- that was not very clever, but for me it confirms that you can kill headtubes by not tightening the headset.
  • + 0
 @optimumnotmaximum: What? Are you joking? the shock ~635gr. (according to he EXT STORIA LOK website) Count with me: 4.65kg -0.635kg = ~4kg So is it more than 3.8? Yes it is!
  • + 2
 @IluvRIDING: I said "same ballpark" -shan is 3.9 kg (probably in M ) Btr sub 4kg -thats basically the same given EXT also weights the shock with their lightest spring....depending on weighttolerances one or the other can be heavier
  • + 13
 This bike makes the steel look better than most carbon bikes. Fricking beauty. I perosnally would love to see a 160m version of it. I agree with what Paul says about not enough travel. It's all cool edgy and trendy with those slack & long short travel bikes, but when things don't go as planned, they won't be there to catch you. Geometry says: Come on, let's go, faster faster, you can do it, whooops... eeeerm not my fault, it was you getting off the line... Considering this bike is built just like any other 160 bike, why not give it more travel? Especially since shocks got so good and you can lock them up. We old farts who can afford these need some error margin so that we can come back to work on monday.

Waiting For Pinner 160 Razz

BTW It's not expensive by any means compared to Treks, Spec, yeti, given you get something truly special.
  • + 11
 Sigh, another Waki comment... Wink Big Grin Yeah, it's not got the 'get-out-of-jail-free' of a 160mm bike, but it can handle very similar riding and keep mellow trails super fun. Aston has miles and miles of gnarly descents right from his front door in Finale, but for the rest of us who don't live in a place like that, a more lively bike makes more sense. Remember, it's not a DH bike; it's a trail bike that you can happily ride a DH track on. Smile
  • + 5
 Yeah, that's it... you have a trail bike and decide to go on DH tracks with her... I had this experience on my Ranger too! Smile

Dan
  • + 1
 @RedOctober: Why not though!? Smile I own a Ranger and a Belter, but only enough parts to build one at a time...so the Ranger gets ridden everywhere! (I freaking love the Belter, but I'm not stripping and building a bike just for a weekend)
  • + 5
 @BTRfabrications 140mm 29er.... now we are talking.
  • + 3
 @BTRfabrications: The Ranger is perfectly suited to me, too. It is as simple and resilient as possible,... and I can see in that Pinner the same philosophy...
  • + 2
 @RedOctober: plus it's also a stunning bike. Ditto the Pinner. I also love the "robust" philosophy.
  • + 4
 Doesn't Richie Rude ride some of the EWS races on a 130mm travel bike? Let's keep that in mind...
  • + 1
 @fartymarty: Why 140 when you can go 160?
  • + 2
 @jollyXroger: The long travel is not as important as it was once. The geometry play a greater role now, together with the travel. As for the weight ... the above wight discussion seems totally useless, but I'm too lazy to write a comment there: with this type of bikes the weight is the last thought; you put on the bike what she needs to perform in the mode for which it is built, even if you have a heavy setup ... it is as simple as that...
  • + 0
 @BTRfabrications: I get it, make no mistake I love the bike but still... giving it such geo and less travel is a bit of a "Trail bike sees DH bikes dropping in - says - hold my beer" Razz However considering your hardtail I see where you are coming from! That was just a slight poke so that you make a 160 one Wink

@MTB-Colada: isn't Richie Rude also stronger than Mike Levy? he can ride a Wallmart cart down VDS
  • + 0
 @RedOctober: erm. pardon me, I rode a short travel bike and it's geo was far from this, so I can't imagine what Pinner inspires you to do. All is cool and fine until you don't get off the line or you case a landing on a big jump line. Capable? oh yes. Forgiving? Not so much. Do I need a forgiving bike? Oh yes.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: I don't say that travel is not important, when things become really steep and rocky, travel benefits you, I'm saying travel have no longer the importance it has. In Ranger's case, she suits me even if it is not forgiving, because has other qualities I need (having only one bike, I can use her anywhere, anytime, with confidence). It may not be a bike for you, but that's great about small manufacturers, they can offer different stuff from the mainstream companies
  • + 1
 @jollyXroger: Actually I would take a burly 120mm BTR 29er if they made one. Just stretch out those chainstays to about 445mm (and do the same to the front) and it's a goer.

It would be like a steel 111 with proper rowdy geo.
  • + 1
 what I really want is a review of that rear shock!
  • + 1
 @BTRfabrications: Can you add a longer stroke shock to it to gain some travel?
  • + 11
 It's not going to be everyone's cup of tea admittedly, but to me that's one of the best looking bikes out there...

I like reviews of the smaller brands too - there's some excellent ones out there who deserve a bit more recognition. Perhaps PB can run a series of reviews on smaller brands to see how they compare to the mainstream ones? I've no doubt most of the smaller brands would be happy to supply bikes for the exposure...?
  • + 12
 Small brands like us love & need the big exposure, yes! The fact is though, for a small brand like BTR, building a complete bike is a big ask financially. This Pinner cost us over 2 years workshop rent... Still, we made it happen because it needs to. Smile
  • + 6
 I quite like the name. BTR, makes me think about Бронетранспортёр - бронированная боевая машина, the famous russian armored transporter haha.
Nice work, having a steel enduro hardtail, it's an awesome material. Durable, quiet, and so good to have threaded BB.
  • + 5
 Thanks for an honest review. So you rode a bike that was great at slower speeds, sketchy as the speeds increased, the head tube flared, it collected crud and it was heavy... I have had steel, titanium, aluminium and carbon frames and have yet to flare a head tube.
  • + 3
 I have not personally damaged a headtube but have seen two local riders crack a headtube from the bottom up due to low insertion headcups and know that almost all V10's of a certain year have out of tolerance headtubes from the factory which is only noticed if you run an external headset - With internal headsets as BTR say this kind of issue is removed.

You are right, its not that common anymore but a take a frame that is maybe at the higher end of allowable tolerance, a headset at the lower end of tolerance (e.g. frame 44.00mm and headcup only 44.05 rather than 39.95 and 44.08mm) and add to that a big lad riding a dh track with the headset loose and a 64deg head angle you may have a the perfect situation for a flared headtube......
  • - 5
flag IllestT (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Ditto this @betsie
I think the last time I flared a headtube was on a Mk1 DMR trailstar in about 1998.

The long excuse makes them look really pathetic. Bottom line is - it broke
  • + 6
 @IllestT: You think a reasoned response make them look 'pathetic'? Really?

Strange use of wording.
  • + 2
 @Racer951: dont feed the troll, he postet at least 3 times that the bike "broke"...
  • + 0
 @Racer951: I think it's pathetic because it's just a crap excuse. They just try to blame something else.
A better response would at least be to say, yeah if this was a customer's bike, we'd replace the headtube.
Better still would be to say they're going to fit more substantial headtubes to future bikes because that one isn't really up to it.
  • + 4
 @IllestT: As I say below - you don't actually understand the likely reason for failure - 'the headtube isn't up to it'??

You could fit a headtube that had a 20mm wall thickness and if the headset as to the low end of tolerance with a short insertion and the headtube ID to the high end, it would still ovalise if the bike was used with no preload.

Do you have even a basic understanding of what you are talking about?
  • - 1
 @Racer951: I'm just not buying the excuse of "it's the fault of the headset" or "it wasn't fitted properly".
BTR chose and fitted that headset.

The headtube flared because it wasn't strong enough - which isn't a massive crime. But to then suggest fixing it with filler weld is a total bodge
  • + 4
 @IllestT: You still have completely no understanding of what you are talking about, do you?

What does the headtubes 'strength' have to do with it ovalsing? Read my comment above again and try and get your head around some basic mechanical truths.

A headcup is an interference fit in the headtube - e.g. it is larger than the ID of the headtube and also much much much 'weaker' (its aluminium and about 2mm in wall thickness) - about 0.1-0.15mm larger is ideal.

If you take a shallow insertion cup (the Hope) which is maybe towards the lower end of their allowable tolerance and fit it to the BTR which may have been towards the other end of tolerance, then run it loose on some super rough / hard ass tracks and a rider that shifts a bit it is not unexpected that something will give, in this case the headtube has ovalised front to back as it has been essentially 'rocked' due to being loose.

The headtube is not broken as you are insisting and a thicker or 'stronger' headtube is irrelevant, the tubes BTR use are plenty strong enough - If the HT had cracked then you would be right, but it hasn't.

Please, if you are going pepper an entire discussion with your crap, at least have a basic understanding of the subject.
  • + 0
 @Racer951: So, are you suggesting that Hope make cheap or substandard headsets?

After Chris King they make probably the most expensive headsets on the market!

I would say that if the insertion depth is the issue combined with the head tube length then there is a design issue and the product is not fit for purpose due to the customer being able to insert a headset (as in the case of this review) that is not suitable for the headtube.

Lets assume that the purchased tube that then has heat applied to it is more accurate than the turned and machined part due to the machining process of the headset. Then surely the head tube should be designed around a tolerance analysis and the appropriate FEA performed to ensure that as many issues can be mitigated as possible?

If you were the manufacturer and you were sending a bike to one of the largest mountain bike web sites in the world would you not ensure that the bike was in working order prior to sending and was fitted with appropriate hardware?
I am guessing that this bike may have come from the manufacturer, maybe not directly, I would guess that the manufacturer has to be contacted prior to running a test on their bike and/or have some sort of say on the review where there is an issue like this discovered (as they clearly have here).

I hope that this bike is a success and that this is an isolated issue. Its great to see things on the market that are different to the mass manufacturers norm.
  • + 1
 @betsie: I'm not sure you have taken in what I have said?

I did not say there was any issue at all with the headset - I said that it may have been made to the lower end of hopes allowable tolerance (do you have an idea of what that means?) and is therefore within spec but if coupled with a headtube that is perhaps to the higher end of tolerance and with Hopes shallow insertion depth (which has nothing to do with the cost of the headset - Enve rims are expensive, do they still crack?) and loose pre-load could cause the issue seen here.

The fact that Aston admitted he ran it loose surely gives you the ovious reason for failure? Its not a just riding along moment, is it?

You are drastically over-talking things using terms like 'tolerance analysis', and suggesting somehow that FEA on a simple, well proven area of the bicycle could change anything - do you understand FEA? please spend some time around actual manufacturing, understand allowable tolerances (yes, contrary to what you may believe neither Hope or anyone else for matter has an absolute tolerance for headset OD - infact google 'Hope headset fit PDF and they release the sizes and allowable tolerances)

The headset is 'appropriate hardware' and as I say knowing Hopes quality level was within allowable tolerance, I extend the same to the headtube in the frame but please understand that two parts that could be (I have no idea if they are) both at each end of allowable tolerance plus shallow insertion and not caring to actually run the headset at the correct pre-load with an external headcup on a slack HA bike on a full on DH track is asking for this exact 'failure' to take place.

If I was testing something on a car for example, left it loose and it failed - would it be the components fault?
If I tightened my stem incorrectly and it failed / the bars failed where would the fault lie?
  • + 4
 really awesome bike,cool to see it here. The only thing i wonder is, if it is a bit too progressive. I found that even with a coilshock a gentle progression offers the best compromise between feeling supple and not bottoming/diving. The leverage change from 3.2 -2.1 within 130mm of travel seems a bit excessive -at least if your name is not Joel Anderson- he hits so hard -must watch : "Joel Anderson the pinner"
  • + 4
 Kudos for understanding the numbers. Yes, it's very progressive. We found it best this way, because the harder you ride it the better it gets! Might not be for everyone, but it sure works for us!
  • + 1
 @BTRfabrications: I always knew i am not hitting hard enough -unrealistic to see that change in the future though
  • + 2
 I am actually quite impressed by @paulaston who manage to bottom out such a progressive bike with 25% sag... maybe he wrote that to get some attention Wink
  • + 3
 Love the BTR, great looking frame, exposed welds, hand made and as above reminds me of older british motorsport a little.

I think the headtube / headset issue though is more likely to be a tolerance 'issue' somewhere rather than due to running a headset with low pre-load, I am not stating it would have been out of tolerance as it would not need to be, just right at allowable limits (and maybe the headset was too?)- another factor BTR have not considered is that Hope headsets do have quite a low insertion depth - I personally know of two people who have cracked headtubes with heavy front end impacts due to low insertion headsets - God knows why headset manufacturers do this.

Let me give an example of a large manufacturer who has done this - The Santa Cruz V10 of a certain manufacturing year were almost all made with headtubes out of tolerance, you don't tend to notice this until you fit a reach headset though like a friend of mine did and it turned during use, I was asked to take a look and measure some parts up for him to rule out an out of spec headset etc but the headtube was indeed outside of expected tolerance - After communication with Works they appear familiar with the issue and actually issue a min size on their website because of this - Current V10 frames have no such issues.
  • + 1
 Can you get an out-of-tolerance head tube when you ream it with a dedicated head tube reamer? Shouldn't the reaming result in exactly the same dimension every time?
  • + 1
 @Pedro404: As I stated above - I am not suggesting an 'out of tolerance' headtube more that there is a potential tolerance 'issue' in that perhaps the heatube is at the slightly larger side of tolerance and maybe the headset to the low side. e.g. consider the headtube ideal size is 44.00mm but allowable is 43.95-44.05 and the headcup ideal is 44.1 but allowable 44.05-44.15, if both were to the extremes it could provide a very weak interference fit.

Yes, a headtube reamer will give the correct size, but within allowable tolerances, not to an absolute.
  • + 6
 I'd love for Hope and everyone else to make these headsets with double the insertion depth! I just didn't want to go pointing the finger at headset manufacturers; we designed the bike to work with that headset, so it damn well should.
  • + 1
 @BTRfabrications: I imagine there would have been no issue at all with a fully internal headset as you mentioned in the article, its the external cup that most certainly allowed the situation to become a problem, especially if ran loose.

Chris Kind still use pretty deep insertion cups - lost of moneys though....
  • + 1
 @Pedro404: It's possible, but unlikely - we'd notice if it happens. You can influence the size a fixed cutter reams to in a number of ways; using cutting fluid or not, for example. Hardness/machinability of the head tube material is another variable. Generally though, the cutter will cut within tolerance unless something is amiss, though it might cut big in some materials and small in others. It also might cut bigger or smaller (but still within tolerance) if it's brand new vs partially worn.
  • + 1
 @BTRfabrications: Being heavily involved in CNC machining / manufacturing that is a great explanation of the reality of producing a part to size - you cant just pick the 'right' tool / press the green button and get the expected result every time (or usually even some of the time!), however much people want to believe that to be the case, I can imagine pre HT steels like the Reynolds stuff is a giant pita to work with too.
  • + 3
 @Racer951: Yes! I bet you'll spend a lot of your days tinkering with tool wear offsets and cutter compensation to hit your numbers. Good CNC machines are fancy, but the laws of physics still apply! Yup, the steels we deal with are difficult - especially because the properties vary in the heat affected zones around the welds...Fun! Smile
  • + 1
 @BTRfabrications: Would you recommend going for the CK headset then? I haven't quite decided yet. Compared to other modern bikes, the headtube is relatively long for the amount of fork travel (for the large size Ranger) so the headset has a relatively easy job. So I thought any headset should be fine. But then again I don't want to risk anything with components I can't replace personally which includes the headset. I'm more than happy to ride with cheap hubs and old 9sp rear mech, but don't want to compromise on something that could possibly damage my frame.

Excited, today is a special day Smile !
  • + 3
 Not going to lie, came in to this review with mixed emotions. One one hand, I love the idea of small, handmade,
British and exclusive. The paying a living wage and all that. Boutique shock too!

On the other its the insufferable Paul Aston, inventor of 29 inch trail bikes with extreme geometry and smarter than any of us in the comments section.

This seemed very fair and even handed and his biases towards riding long stable, limousine bikes only creeped in a little bit.

I salute him for not making this all about "fun" and droning on in vague terms about "fun" being the salve that covers all bad bike wounds like most reviewers do.

This bike is way better than that.
  • - 4
flag IllestT (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Except for the bit where it broke
  • + 3
 @IllestT: you come across like a small minded child, bizarre short comments just making the same point htat is covered in detail in the article and discussion by BTR because there was an issue with something and you don't understand the explanation.

As far as BTR conducts themselves, they are not like some of the 'leaders of the new school', they seem to support the surrounding industry, racing, don't market themselves as some kind of arrival of mtb jesus and provide a niche product at a price that is realistic to the method of production.

Do you have a specific reason why you seem to offer such a large amount of non-constructive criticism?
  • - 1
 @Racer951: Support their customers by offering to fix broken frames with filler weld? No thanks
  • + 3
 @IllestT: I'm sure they would inspect the bike first, measure the headtube ID, the headset OD and if both within specification would have to assume that the customer did indeed ovalise the HT by riding it loose - as Aston admitted to.

Many companies at that point would then say 'tough luck - you did it' but BTR are in the position to help the customer and put it right in a manner that in engineering terms is more than sufficient.

Again, do you have any actual understanding of anything you are talking about and why do you seem so overtly set on making non-constructive criticism?
  • + 0
 @Racer951: Well, lets just say you wouldn't get that response from Nicolai
  • + 3
 @IllestT: Well that's where you may be wrong, Nicolai used to (maybe still do?) actually specify super deep headset insertion in order to retain warranty.

Plus, contact Nicolai, tell them you ran your bike on a Dh track with the headset loose and ovalised the headtube a little - see what they say?
  • + 0
 @Racer951: Dude, I know Nicolai very well. They really value their customers and are proud of their design - which I would have assumed that BTR would too. Nicloai wouldn't give a crap what you've used the bike for or what components you fitted. The headtubes for example, are designed so that they don't rely on the strength of the headset.

If I called Nicolai with the same issue as this, there's be a new frame in the post before I'd put the phone down. They'd be mortified. They'd also look immediately at possible redesigns
  • + 1
 In an old Dirtmag issue I read Reset made slightly oversized cups so a slightly ovalised headtube could be reamed to that size.
  • + 3
 Interesting review of an interesting bike, but I can't see why anyone would pay that kind of money for something so heavy. 35 lbs for a bike with only 130mm of travel and costing nearly 2 and a half grand for frame only, no thanks
  • + 2
 Custom steel may not be for you, fair enough, buy a carbon this, that or the other but with regards to weight it might be worth having a watch of this from Steve Jones. Clearly not scientific but worth bearing in mind the e-bike has the assistance switched off so it's just a heavy bike. Pedalling up is a different matter but I would be interested to know what actual difference a couple of kilos makes on that.
  • + 5
 Retro is trying to make a comeback, well then comeback. Will gladly accept you.
  • + 3
 I say, why not? Bikes like this keep things interesting, standard cookie cutter bikes of today work miracles, but can be a bit boring.
  • + 3
 Any company that makes something different from the norm gets my vote, will I buy one? Probably not but more variety is better than less variety.
  • + 3
 Love this thing. Their promo video saw it being cornered and jumped like a mofo!
  • + 4
 Looks like a Ducati Monster MTB
  • + 1
 @paul aston: Hi Paul, I see pics were taken on the Briga trail. For which Finale trail do you reckon this bike would be ideal?
Of course you can ride any of them with a bike like this, but which would be the perfect match?
  • + 1
 3000GBP / 5211.15 CDN for a frame seems to be quite bit now. I'm starting to think that my next frame I'm just gonna build my self
  • - 1
 I like it, especially if you can customise the pipe lengths (because short chainstays aren't for me).
Sadly the headtube issue kinda puts me off, especially stating that they would repair the headtube with filler weld, rather than weld a new headtube on. Just sounds a bit naff.

I also don't really see why this isn't a 150mm frame either? I got the impression the reviewer was wondering this also.
  • + 2
 Very cool. Screams for a bomber jacket and a stalhelm for riding apparel though.
  • + 1
 A fine looking bike made by two nice guys with a passion for their craft (I've met them at Bespoked and saw the prototype). A friend of mine has a Ranger and it's stunning.
  • + 3
 Price: from £2400 (frame only).
  • + 3
 Child’s play! get a job son!
  • + 3
 Aeris is a bike from Bird
  • + 1
 Looks like a barn gate had a relationship with a plumber's shed... I like it!
  • + 2
 Love it, never sacrifice your own ideas to meet up with the status quo!
  • + 1
 This thing is like that girl in high school that was so ugly she was actually hot.
  • + 2
 You had me at oval headtube.
  • + 1
 Yes something different almost exotic Funny good old steel being exotic and carbon being the norm
  • + 2
 someone tell him they snuck him the 26" version ...
  • + 1
 Review the Curtis ffs! It would rinse the shit outta the wannabe comp all imo of course Wink
  • + 2
 Too light and too much travel for me.
  • + 2
 all those underdog uk bikes somehow remind me of uk sports cars.
  • + 1
 I heard that Production Privée is all made in Japan, not Taiwan. Hope someone can confirm it Smile
  • + 1
 450mm seat tube on an XL frame is ridiculous.... and those rear calliper mounts...... I like the paint job!
  • + 2
 Just checked (for instance) transition patrol which has (seat tube) 490 xl and 440 l

Aston said he almost always rides xl but for this bike he settled for l due to the extra progressive geometry.
  • + 2
 That tube though just does not give any rest to my OCD. Why BTR, why???
  • + 3
 Because it needs to go there so the shock and linkage are in the correct orientation. OK, so the tube isn't straight, but maybe your OCD can accept that the suspension is optimised instead? Wink
  • + 1
 @BTRfabrications: I assumed it had something to do with that. Still would prefer a solution that would optimize for both criteria (fashion and function). Smile
  • + 3
 @jollyXroger: Sure, me too. But function first, always. Smile Besides, I've grown to like the way it leads into the lines of the swing arm a little more smoothly
  • + 1
 @BTRfabrications: function > fashion
  • + 2
 How is Stanton push geometry? Thought they came up small
  • + 1
 They're not the longest but where on the slack thing a while ago.
  • + 0
 a pity to have 64 deg front angle... and ONLY 130mm of travel.. and for that weight then..
  • + 4
 it has up to 160mm in the front and there are no light parts on this bike -maybe the onzas are even dh casing. in short you could bring it down to 15.5 kg fast and thats pretty ok for such a rowdy thing. i would love to try it
  • + 1
 I absolutely love the motorcycle/car style id badge on the front tube ????
  • + 1
 I need one in 28.99 wheel size.
  • + 1
 Is that a sub-Deore rear caliper on that $$$$ frame?
  • + 1
 This is the most beautiful bike I have ever set my eyes upon. IMHO...
  • + 1
 Looks like a...Enduro made sweet tempered love to a Mondraker
  • - 1
 Looks like a farm gate
  • - 2
 make it out of Ti for the same price .winner
  • + 5
 "for the same price"...that would be nice!! Smile Would need a little bit of redesign though to compensate for the lack of stiffness of Ti.
Below threshold threads are hidden

