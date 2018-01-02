Build a Bigger Future: Commencal's 2017 Highlights - Video

|We lived a beautiful year in 2017! So it's with great pleasure that we’ve compiled some of those good moments below to share with you. Great results, new products, new subsidiaries… We’ve been busy!
In early January 2018, we’d like to wish you all the best for this new year. We will strive to build it together, passionately and happily! Build a bigger future.— Max Commencal
Pierre Charles Georges at La Fenasosa Bike Park, Spain
Cecile Ravanel racing in Derby, Tasmania
Yoann Barelli, Cecile and Cedric Ravanel in Tasmania
Louis Hamilton soaring at sunrise at Coronet Peak, New Zealand
Remi Thirion at Trokyland in Galicia, Spain
Pierre Edouard Ferry in the Pilat Mountains, France
William Robert on the META Power near Fontainebleau, France
Anne Caroline Chausson riding the Power at dusk near Les Deux Alpes, France
William Robert scrubbing Dirt Merchant in Whistler Bike Park, Canada
Brendan Howey riding A-Line in the Whistler Bike Park, Canada
Brendan Howey during the Deep Summer Photo Challenge near Whistler, Canada
Thomas Estaque at his home spot under the rain, near the Pyrenees in France.
Jeremy Berthier with a suicide no-hander at his trail near Bourgoin Jallieu, France
Kyle Strait nearing the end of the steepest line at Red Bull Rampage, Utah
Daniel Fleury in the foggy forest of Vancouver Island, BC Canada
Brendan Howey on the Sunshine Coast, BC Canada
Amaury Pierron in a snowstorm near Brioude, France
Photos: JB Liautard
Video: Leon Perrin
