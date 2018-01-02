Build a Bigger Future: Commencal's 2017 Highlights - Video

VIDEOS

Build a Bigger Future: Commencal's 2017 Highlights

Jan 2, 2018
by COMMENCAL bicycles  
Build A Bigger Future

by COMMENCALbicycles
Views: 1,919    Faves: 19    Comments: 1


bigquotesWe lived a beautiful year in 2017! So it's with great pleasure that we’ve compiled some of those good moments below to share with you. Great results, new products, new subsidiaries… We’ve been busy!

In early January 2018, we’d like to wish you all the best for this new year. We will strive to build it together, passionately and happily! Build a bigger future. Max Commencal


Commencal 2017
Pierre Charles Georges at La Fenasosa Bike Park, Spain


Commencal 2017
Cecile Ravanel racing in Derby, Tasmania


Commencal 2017
Yoann Barelli, Cecile and Cedric Ravanel in Tasmania


Commencal 2017
Louis Hamilton soaring at sunrise at Coronet Peak, New Zealand


Images for R mi Thirion and the DH V4.2 - Galicia
Remi Thirion at Trokyland in Galicia, Spain


Commencal 2017
Pierre Edouard Ferry in the Pilat Mountains, France


Commencal 2017
William Robert on the META Power near Fontainebleau, France


Commencal 2017
Anne Caroline Chausson riding the Power at dusk near Les Deux Alpes, France


Commencal 2017
William Robert scrubbing Dirt Merchant in Whistler Bike Park, Canada


Commencal 2017
Brendan Howey riding A-Line in the Whistler Bike Park, Canada


Commencal 2017
Brendan Howey during the Deep Summer Photo Challenge near Whistler, Canada


Commencal 2017
Thomas Estaque at his home spot under the rain, near the Pyrenees in France.


Commencal 2017
Jeremy Berthier with a suicide no-hander at his trail near Bourgoin Jallieu, France


Commencal 2017
Kyle Strait nearing the end of the steepest line at Red Bull Rampage, Utah


Commencal 2017
Daniel Fleury in the foggy forest of Vancouver Island, BC Canada


Commencal 2017
Brendan Howey on the Sunshine Coast, BC Canada


Images for DH V4.2 29 with Amaury Pierron
Amaury Pierron in a snowstorm near Brioude, France


Photos: JB Liautard
Video: Leon Perrin

17 Comments

  • + 23
 Holy shit, that might be the best compilation of photos this side of the annual photo competition. Well done, JB.
  • + 0
 The only problem was there was an e-bike at 0:50
  • + 6
 Commencal team running deep in 2017. You see all these folks in the respective disciplines and it doesn't seem like much but its a big team! Definitely some of the most exciting riders on any circuit are on this team.
  • + 5
 No George Brannigan ? Guess he didn't make the cut as he is off Commencal now....
  • + 4
 @Yoann Barelli please, please do the #kylorenchallenge! You can thank me later for the traffic your feed gets.
  • + 1
 SWOLE
  • + 3
 Pretty sure Howie has bumped his head on the moon a time or two... serious air sir
  • + 3
 Came for mountain biking, got mopeds. ????‍♂️
  • + 3
 favorite and best bike I've ever owned and always will be.
  • + 3
 We need some more Pompon content.
  • + 2
 CONTAINS ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE FOOTAGE NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL PB AUDIENCES
  • + 2
 wow, some flashy pics on here
  • + 2
 Photo's are awesome..Very well done.
  • + 2
 Nothing beats a broken spoke in the sunset, though
  • - 3
 Support LBS's
  • + 4
 i work at an extremely small bike shop and I ride a supreme v4
Below threshold threads are hidden

