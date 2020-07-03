Help Build New Trails on Mt. Olympus with Aegean Trails

Jul 2, 2020
by Catharina Flaemig  
Riding on Mount Olympus Moritz Ablinger


PRESS RELEASE: Aegean Trails

There is almost no place in Greece that is more legendary then Mt. Olympus. The highest peak in the country, former stomping grounds of the ancient gods and today a protected national park. A true paradise for hikers and mountain bikers, a towering stairway to heaven and in close proximity of the sea!

It is in this epic location, that the 4th International Trail Building Week in Greece will take place from the 07.-13. September 2020.

Construction of the Tulumba Trail at Thessaloniki Moritz Ablinger

Riding on Mount Olympus Moritz Ablinger

No dig, no ride! - You get, what you give!

Year after year, enthusiastic mountain bikers from around the world meet up for a week in Greece and together with the locals they revive and maintain a century-old network of trails for the ultimate riding experience. Every year we bare witness that trails do not just connect places, but also people! The international team spirit gives the event its unique character and is valued as a highlight each year!

By shaping and maintaining the trails as well as the construction of new lines – sometimes flowy, sometimes more technical – a true bikers paradise is taking shape in Greece. With appropriate signposting and marketing of the trails via the Aegean Trails website, the Aegean is rapidly becoming an attractive travel destination for bike fanatics.

Part of the team behind the project is a group of professional trail builders from the Trail Brothers Tuscany, who pass on their know-how to the participants involved. The whole project is also supported with great engagement by the Tourism Association of Central Macedonia and the Tour Operator Outline Adventures.

Construction of the Tulumba Trail at Thessaloniki Moritz Ablinger

Trail construction in Thessaloniki Moritz Ablinger

Dream with us: An Epic Trail on Mount Olympus

There is no better time than 2020 to unite and create an epic new trail on Mt. Olympus! Greece has opened its borders and Thessaloniki Airport is fully operational. Taking part in the event could possibly be the best thing you’ve done all year:

• An incredibly dynamic week spent with like-minded people
• Accommodation in a charming hotel in the picturesque mountain village of Litochoro
• Trails don’t just fall from the sky, not even at Mt. Olympus so be prepared for a full-body workout – work in the morning, play in the afternoon!
• You earned it: dive into the summer waters of the Mediterranean after a hard day’s work; only a few kilometers from your accommodation
• Connect with others from the bike scene about the latest trends and be inspired for new bike adventures
• Take the experience of the week with you and inspire your local bike community with your newly acquired knowledge in trail construction


Test riding the new Tulumba Trail at Thessaloniki Moritz Ablinger

Tulumba Trail Thessaloniki Moritz Ablinger

How to be part of it?

Only a limited number of spaces are still available. First in, first serves so be quick to secure yourself a spot. Detailed information to the event and participation can be found here:

https://www.aegeantrails.com/event/trail-building-week-mt-olympus-2020/


Take part, build and ride with us in Greece!


Trail Builders on Kos Island Moritz Ablinger
© Moritz Ablinger (for all pictures used in this blog post)

