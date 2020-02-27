Build Your Dream Enduro Team Today with the 2020 Fantasy Enduro League

We are excited to announce the launch of Fantasy Enduro Presented by Shimano. Pick your dream Enduro World Series World Cup team and you could be in the running to walk home with the all-new Ibis Ripmo V2 complete with the new 12 speed Shimano XT!
Get ready to show your skills for picking winners, at all 8 rounds of the 2020 Enduro World Series and the 2020 Trophy of Nations. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (4 men, 2 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy Enduro League. Each round you can make changes to your team and you can be apart of 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of all 9 races we crown the overall Fantasy Enduro Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!
Sound good? Build your team today!
Prizes
First round prizing to be announced.IMPORTANT:
Grand Prize
Season Overall
At the end of the season, the overall Pinkbike Fantasy Enduro League Champion will win the all-new Ibis Ripmo V2 complete with the new 12 speed Shimano XT M8100 groupo including the new XT asymmetrical 30mm wide rims, Fox Suspension, PRO Components featuring the all-new 3FIVE cockpit and a 170mm Koryak dropper post! Whether your goal is to conquer the EWS race series or just shred your local trails this bike is up to whatever challenge you give it, so get in the game for your chance to win this epic ride!
To maximize your chances to win the Grand Prize Ibis Ripmo V2 complete with the new 12 speed Shimano XT, we recommend you have your team created by March 26, 2020
. You will want to maximize your points score and have your team present for all races. Teams created at a time after races have previously occurred earlier will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races. See who is racing in Round 1 here
.
Good luck!
