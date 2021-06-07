Build Your Dream Enduro Team Today with the 2021 Fantasy Enduro League

Jun 7, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  

We are excited to announce the launch of Fantasy Enduro. Pick your dream Enduro World Series team and you could be in the running to walk home with the Grand Prize

Get ready to show your skills for picking winners, at all 9 rounds of the 2021 Enduro World Series. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (4 men, 2 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy Enduro League. Each round you can make changes to your team and you can be apart of 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of all 9 races we crown the overall Fantasy Enduro Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!

Sound good? Build your team today!



Prizes


Grand Prize
Season Overall

For the grand prize awarded at the end of the season, Maxxis teamed up with Ibis to kick start your enduro career! Ibis is providing their Ripmo AF with a NGX build and Maxxis will make sure your first couple seasons of racing go smoothly with 24 tires of your choice in addition to a boat load of team Maxxis swag!





Round Prize
Round 1: Canazei, Italy

For this first round, one lucky winner will receive a set of Maxxis Assegai tires and a set of Minion DHR tires, along with some swag to keep you looking fresh on your way to the trails. Designed by the GOAT, Greg Minnaar, the Assegai has quickly gained a reputation as the grippiest tire in Maxxis’ line. It’s the go-to front tire for the gnarliest conditions. With broad, stout knobs the Minion DHR is renowned for its braking traction on the steepest trails.


IMPORTANT: To maximize your chances to win the Grand Prize, we recommend you have your team created by June 23, 2021. You will want to maximize your points score and have your team present for all races. Teams created at a time after races have previously occurred earlier will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races.

2021 Race Schedule:

06-23-2021 - EWS #1 - Canazei, Italy
06-25-2021 - EWS #2 - Canazei, Italy
07-08-2021 - EWS #3 - La Thuile, Italy
07-10-2021 - EWS #4 - La Thuile, Italy
09-02-2021 - EWS #5 - Loudenvielle, France
09-04-2021 - EWS #6 - Loudenvielle, France
09-11-2021 - EWS #7 - Crans-Montana, Switzerland
09-25-2021 - EWS #8 - Pietra Ligure, Italy
10-02-2021 - EWS #9 - Tweed Valley, UK

Good luck!






8 Comments

  • 12 0
 15 days until the first EWS, but first UCI DH qualifying in 4 days and still no Fantasy DH up and running?
  • 3 0
 God damn Squamish enduro racers collectively had too good of a season last year, making it prohibitively expensive to have them all on the same team. Thanks for that, Jesse, ALN, Miranda, and Remi.
  • 3 0
 Will this Ibis do the job?
  • 4 0
 That's cool but... DH?
  • 1 0
 join my league guys! Trying to get a public one running

www.pinkbike.com/contest/fantasy/enduro/league/?leagueid=13928
  • 1 0
 Probably best to check the racers are actually going to be competing before making your teams. I know most of the Australian racers aren't leaving the country.
  • 1 0
 i just kinda picked the guys whos names i recognized then panicked when I had no money left. Is that dumb?
  • 1 0
 All about Sweden this year mina damer och herrar!

