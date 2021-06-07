Build Your Dream Enduro Team Today with the 2021 Fantasy Enduro League

Prizes

Grand Prize

Season Overall



For the grand prize awarded at the end of the season, Maxxis teamed up with Ibis to kick start your enduro career! Ibis is providing their Ripmo AF with a NGX build and Maxxis will make sure your first couple seasons of racing go smoothly with 24 tires of your choice in addition to a boat load of team Maxxis swag !





Round Prize

Maxxis Assegai tires

Minion DHR tires

swag to keep you looking fresh

Assegai

Minion DHR

IMPORTANT:

June 23, 2021

2021 Race Schedule:



06-23-2021 - EWS #1 - Canazei, Italy

06-25-2021 - EWS #2 - Canazei, Italy

07-08-2021 - EWS #3 - La Thuile, Italy

07-10-2021 - EWS #4 - La Thuile, Italy

09-02-2021 - EWS #5 - Loudenvielle, France

09-04-2021 - EWS #6 - Loudenvielle, France

09-11-2021 - EWS #7 - Crans-Montana, Switzerland

09-25-2021 - EWS #8 - Pietra Ligure, Italy

10-02-2021 - EWS #9 - Tweed Valley, UK



We are excited to announce the launch of Fantasy Enduro. Pick your dream Enduro World Series team and you could be in the running to walk home with the Grand PrizeGet ready to show your skills for picking winners, at all 9 rounds of the 2021 Enduro World Series. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (4 men, 2 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy Enduro League. Each round you can make changes to your team and you can be apart of 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of all 9 races we crown the overall Fantasy Enduro Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!Sound good? Build your team today!For this first round, one lucky winner will receive a set ofand a set of, along with someon your way to the trails. Designed by the GOAT, Greg Minnaar, thehas quickly gained a reputation as the grippiest tire in Maxxis’ line. It’s the go-to front tire for the gnarliest conditions. With broad, stout knobs theis renowned for its braking traction on the steepest trails.To maximize your chances to win the Grand Prize, we recommend you have your team created by. You will want to maximize your points score and have your team present for all races. Teams created at a time after races have previously occurred earlier will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races.Good luck!