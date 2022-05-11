Build Your Dream Enduro Team with the 2022 Fantasy Enduro League

We are excited to announce the launch of Fantasy Enduro. Pick your dream Enduro World Series team and you could be in the running to walk home with the Grand Prize.
Get ready to show your skills for picking winners, at all 8 rounds of the 2022 Enduro World Series. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (4 men, 2 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy Enduro League. Each round you can make changes to your team and you can be apart of 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of all 8 races we crown the overall Fantasy Enduro Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!
Sound good? Build your team today! See the list of participating riders for this round here
.
Prizes
Round PrizeRound 1: Tweed Valley
Grand Prize
Season Overall
For the grand prize awarded at the end of the season, Maxxis teamed up with Ibis to kick start your enduro career! Ibis is providing their Ripmo AF with a NGX build and Maxxis will make sure your first couple seasons of racing go smoothly with 24 tires of your choice in addition to a boat load of team Maxxis swag!
For this first round, one lucky winner will receive three sets of Maxxis tires
, including two Assegais
, two Shortys
and two Dissectors
along with some swag to keep you looking fresh
on your way to the trails. Designed by the GOAT, Greg Minnaar, the Assegai
has quickly gained a reputation as the grippiest tire in Maxxis’ line. It’s the go-to front tire for the gnarliest conditions. The knob layout on the Shorty has been altered to improve wet traction, cornering performance, and mud shedding abilities, while the Dissector seeks to minimize drag while retaining cornering control.IMPORTANT:
To maximize your chances to win the Grand Prize, we recommend you have your team created by June 3, 2022
. You will want to maximize your points score and have your team present for all races. Teams created at a time after races have previously occurred earlier will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races.
2022 Race Schedule:
EWS Tweed Valley 4 June 2022 Innerleithen, GBR
EWS Petzen Jamnica 18 June 2022 Petzen Jamnica, SLO
EWS Val Di Fassa Trentino 25 June 2022 Canazei, ITA
EWS Whistler 6 August 2022 Whistler, CAN
EWS Burke 13 August 2022 Burke Vermont, USA
EWS Sugarloaf 20 August 2022 Sugarloaf Maine, USA
EWS Crans-Montana 17 September 2022 Crans-Montana, SUI
EWS Loudenvielle 24 September 2022 Loudenvielle, FRA
Good luck!
3 Comments