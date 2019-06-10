Fantasy Crankworx League: Build Your Dream Team for Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Live Broadcast Schedule:

100% Dual Slalom Innsbruck

RockShox Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge

Mons Royale Speed & Style Innsbruck

Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle

iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club

Prizes

Crankworx Innsbruck Grand Prize



At the end of Crankworx Innsbruck, the top team will win a trip for 2 to Crankworx Whistler, August 9-18th 2019, a Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate, a MAXXIS prize pack including four pairs of tires (Aggressor, Assegai, Minion DHF and Minion DHR2), a hoodie, hat, gloves, socks, Backcountry Research strap, and a limited edition Crankworx Innsbruck fender.









Trip Details:

Mountain biking’s elite has descended on Crankworx Innsbruck. The objective? Huge progression, prize purses and a shot at the season’s King or Queen of Crankworx title. But why should the athletes be the only ones to chase the win? Crankworx Fantasy continues in Innsbruck.Get ready to show your skills for picking winners. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders to go to battle during each Crankworx Innsbruck live broadcast: Dual Slalom, Speed & Style, Downhill, Pump Track and Slopestyle. Before each of the five broadcasts, select your team of athletes to collect the most points possible.At the end of Crankworx Innsbruck, the player with the highest total score will win the ultimate VIP trip for two to Crankworx Whistler, a Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate, and a MAXXIS prize pack including an Aggressor, Assegai, Minion DHF and Minion DHR2.Crankworx Innsbruck, June 12-16Thursday, June 13th 2:30 pm CESTThursday, June 13th 5:30 am PDTThursday, June 13th 8:00 pm CESTThursday, June 13th 11:00 am PDTFriday, June 14th 5:30 pm CESTFriday, June 14th 8:30 am PDTSaturday, June 15th 5:00 pm CESTSaturday, June 15th 8:00 am PDTSunday, June 16th 3:30 pm CESTSunday, June 16th 6:30 am PDTAt the beginning of the festival, choose your favorite athletes and create a team for Dual Slalom. Before each live broadcast event (100% Dual Slalom Innsbruck, RockShox Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge, Mons Royale Speed & Style Innsbruck, Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle, iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club) players can make unlimited trades. Sound good? Build your team today!Trip for 2 to Crankworx Whistler, August 9-18th 2019, including airfare, 5 nights’ accommodation and Crankworx VIP accreditation.• Round trip economy airfare (if required) up to $2,000 CDN for the winner and his/her guest to Whistler, BC from the international airport in the major city closest to winner’s residential address• 5 nights accommodation in Whistler, BC for the winner and his/her guest• Transfers from regional Airport to Hotel for the winner and his/her guest• 2 Crankworx Whistler VIP PassesGood luck!