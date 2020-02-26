Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with the 2020 DH Fantasy League

Feb 26, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  

It's back! Pick your dream DH World Cup team and you could be in the running to walk home with a Custom Project One Trek Slash carbon frame kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!

Get ready to show your skills for picking winners, at all 8 rounds of the 2020 UCI World Cup and the 2020 UCI World Championships. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (4 men, 2 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy Downhill League. Each round you can make changes to your team and you can be apart of 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of all 9 races, we crown the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!

Sound good? Build your team today!



Prizes

Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will win a Trek Custom Project One Trek Slash Carbon with a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, RockShox Deluxe RE:aktiv, a Bontrager Line Elite Dropper, Bontrager Line Carbon 30 Wheels, a SRAM X01 Eagle Drivetrain and SRAM Code RSC brakes.




First round prizing to be announced. Round Prizing from the following brands: Trek, RockShox, SRAM, Bontrager, 100%

IMPORTANT: To maximize your chances to win the Grand Prize Custom Project One Trek Slash Carbon with SRAM and Rockshox components, we recommend you have your team created by March 20th 2020. You will want to maximize your points score and have your team present for all races. Teams created at a time after races have previously occurred earlier will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races.

Good luck!


The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.



14 Comments

  • 14 0
 Prize shoulda been a Session, not some look alike. I know a fake when I see it.
  • 10 0
 13467th place,here I go!
  • 1 1
 I have full faith in you. I KNOW you can at least get 13464th or better. You can do it! Big Grin
  • 7 0
 Shouldn't you get a DH bike for the DH League?
  • 1 0
 I find the trickiest part with lower ranked but potentially point scoring riders is whether or not they will ride all the rounds. For some without the full team support making it to all the distant locations can be tough.
  • 2 0
 blimey, that downtube is so fat i thought it was hiding a battery.
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill - presented by Eurovision
  • 1 0
 My favourite time of year, lets go!
  • 1 0
 Sam Gale looks like a bargain at 50K based on recent form in the NZ series
  • 1 0
 Anyone else getting errors with their picks?
  • 1 0
 Here come the oil slick haters...
  • 1 0
 I love playing Fantasy DH. Thanks for bringing it back for another year.
  • 3 5
 Wow! Do I really want to win a f**kin' 29er with a unicorn-ish paintjob?...
  • 6 0
 Damn those free bikes worth thousands of dollars we have to do close to nothing to get....for free!

Post a Comment



