Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with the 2020 DH Fantasy League

It's back! Pick your dream DH World Cup team and you could be in the running to walk home with a Custom Project One
Trek Slash carbon frame kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!
Get ready to show your skills for picking winners, at all 8 rounds of the 2020 UCI World Cup and the 2020 UCI World Championships. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (4 men, 2 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy Downhill League. Each round you can make changes to your team and you can be apart of 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of all 9 races, we crown the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!
Sound good? Build your team today!
Prizes
First round prizing to be announced. Round Prizing from the following brands: Trek, RockShox, SRAM, Bontrager, 100%IMPORTANT: Grand PrizeSeason Overall
At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will win a Trek
Custom Project One
Trek Slash Carbon with a RockShox
Lyrik Ultimate, RockShox Deluxe RE:aktiv, a Bontrager
Line Elite Dropper, Bontrager Line Carbon 30 Wheels, a SRAM
X01 Eagle Drivetrain and SRAM Code RSC brakes.
To maximize your chances to win the Grand Prize Custom Project One Trek Slash Carbon with SRAM and Rockshox components, we recommend you have your team created by March 20th 2020
. You will want to maximize your points score and have your team present for all races. Teams created at a time after races have previously occurred earlier will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races.
Good luck!
The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.
