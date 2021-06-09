Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with the 2021 DH Fantasy League

Jun 9, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  
fantasy dh 2021

It's back! Pick your dream DH World Cup team and you could be the lucky person who gets to win this year's Grand Prize of an all expenses paid dream trip for you and a friend to Retallack Lodge with Pinkbike in 2022!

Get ready to show your skills for picking winners, at all 5 rounds of the 2021 UCI World Cup and the 2021 UCI World Championships. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (4 men, 2 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy Downhill League. Each round you can make changes to your team and you can be a part of 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of all 6 races, we crown the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion and present the Grand Prize!

Sound good? Build your team today!



fantasy dh 2021


Prizes

Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get an all expenses paid dream trip for you and a friend to Retallack Lodge with Pinkbike in 2022 worth $4985. Including travel*, 3 days lodging and accommodation and bike rentals.

Retallack is a world leader in heli-biking and professionally guided backcountry mountain biking. Their exclusive commercial network of downhill, enduro, and freeride trails are dispersed in the Selkirk and Purcell Mountains of the West Kootenay region of southern British Columbia.

Pinkbike Retallack Trip

They recently obtained government authorization to expand our tenure to create the world’s largest backcountry mountain biking operating area–over 1.5 millions acres. Presently, Retallack is continuing to develop its network of trails that access additional descents of up to 6,000 vertical feet. Learn more about Retallack here and check out this video from our last staff trip.
*Winner to select dates based on summer 2022 availability. Dates based on availability. *Travel is covered up to $1500 CAD per person ($3000 CAD total). Prize is non-transferable and no cancellation policy. Visitors must be 19 years or older to ride the trails. Click here for Grand Prize details.

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Pinkbike Retallack Trip


fantasy dh 2021

Round 1 Prize
Leogang, Austria

The winner of Round 1 will go home with a RockShox ZEB Ultimate fork. ZEB Ultimate is a whole new breed of fork, designed to challenge the limits and take on the world’s toughest Enduro tracks. Going Ultimate has its advantages. Featuring an all-new stiff 38mm chassis designed with the Charger 2.1 damper, DebonAir air spring technology, SKF Wiper Seals, and Maxima Plush Fluid. Our highest performing, athlete-proven technologies matched with premium style plays. An anodized crown and ZEB’s signature color – Slab Grey – make a rocking debut. MSRP: $999 USD Learn more about Zeb here.


IMPORTANT: To maximize your chances to win the Grand Prize, we recommend you have your team created by June 11th 2021. You will want to maximize your points score and have your team present for all races. Teams created at a time after races have previously occurred earlier will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races.

2021 Race Schedule:

06-13.2021 - DH World Cup #1 - Leogang, Austria
07.04.2021 - DH World Cup #2 - Les Gets, France
08.15.2021 - DH World Cup #3 - Maribor, Slovenia
08.28.2021 - DH World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy
09.05.2021 - DH World Cup #4 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
09.19.2021 - DH World Cup #5 - Snowshoe, USA

Good luck!


Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Retallack



29 Comments

  • 14 0
 Thank you Pinkbike!
  • 9 0
 This should have been a video
  • 10 0
 awesome - well done!
  • 7 0
 I have no idea what I’m doing. But I used up the budget.
  • 3 0
 I have some name recognition, hopefully that will help
  • 3 0
 same, but i had to get neko in my team, im biased
  • 2 0
 @imnotdanny: I don't recognize your name.
  • 1 0
 @noapathy: not what I meant, I recognize a lot of pro ATHLETE'S names.
  • 1 0
 @imnotdanny: ya basically just blew all my money on those top guys that I recognize from PB articles.
  • 1 0
 Surprised by the comments about budget, in the enduro league I put 1 top rider from each sex and then had nothing left over. In this one I have an absolutely sick team of recent podium riders with plenty of choice.
  • 2 1
 Great work, but some of the pricing is outrageous this year. Going to make the competition very hard.
  • 1 0
 Bernard is a STEAL! Highly undervalued young prospect right there
  • 2 0
 Gravity rools
  • 1 1
 Budget the same but all the riders have increased in value..!!
Come in pink bike give us another £500k to play with..
  • 1 0
 Agree. Some of these riders are a complete rip off compared to their past results
  • 1 0
 So 2021 in a nutshell... pinkbike really keeping up with a game!
  • 1 0
 Get used to shortages.
  • 1 0
 Great prize too ! Thanks pinkbike
  • 1 0
 So Pinkbike is out of bikes too, . . . . WTF!
  • 1 0
 Missing Jess Blewitt. The ultimate dark horse.
  • 1 0
 FINALLY!!!
  • 1 0
 Let’s be havin you
  • 1 0
 Just in time.
  • 1 0
 where is goldstone
  • 2 0
 He’s in junior
  • 1 0
 Woo hoo ! Finally !
