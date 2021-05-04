Build Your Dream World Cup Team XC Today with The 2021 Fantasy XC League

May 4, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  

Pick your dream XC World Cup team and you could be in the running to walk home with a World Cup race ready bike kitted out with Rockshox SID suspension and SRAM AXS components!

Get ready to show your skills for picking winners, at the 6 round UCI World Cup series and the 2020 UCI World Championships in Val Di Sole. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (3 men, 3 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy XC League. Each round you can make changes to your team and you can be apart of 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of the 7-race series we crown the overall Fantasy XC Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!

Sound good? Build your team today!


Prizes

Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy XC Champion will win a Complete Bike with a World Cup race ready spec featuring SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS, RockShox SID Ultimate, RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM Level ULT brakes


First Round Prize
May 9, 2021 // Albstadt, Germany

The winner of the first round will walk away with a SRAM GX Eagle AXS upgrade kit. The SRAM GX Eagle AXS upgrade kit provides you with everything you need to make your existing Eagle drivetrain wireless. Backwards compatible with both our original and expanded range Eagle Cassettes, the boundary to the next generation of shifting has never been more open.





IMPORTANT: To maximize your chances to win the Grand Prize World Cup race ready bike kitted out with Rockshox SID suspension and SRAM AXS components, we recommend you have your team created by May 7, 2021. You will want to maximize your points score and have your team present for all races. Teams created at a time after races have previously occurred earlier will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races.

2021 Race Schedule:

05.09.2021 - XC World Cup #1 - Albstadt, Germany
05.16.2021 - XC World Cup #2 - Nove Mesto, Czech Republic
06-12.2021 - XC World Cup #3 - Leogang, Austria
07.03.2021 - XC World Cup #4 - Les Gets, France
08.28.2021 - XC World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy
09.04.2021 - XC World Cup #5 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
09.18.2021 - XC World Cup #6 - Snowshoe, USA

Good luck!


The Fantasy XC League is Presented by RockShox and SRAM.



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy XC


Must Read This Week
Thought Experiment: What Would It Take to Build a Sub-7kg Mountain Bike Using Only Stock Parts?
66422 views
CyclingTips Digest: Weird Kickstarter Campaigns, $1,000 Oversized Pulley Cages, Peter Sagan Scams & More
46691 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win 1 of 3 Pairs of Crankbrothers Limited Edition Oil Slick Pedals
42212 views
5 Interesting Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - What Do You Think?
41012 views
Review: DT Swiss EX 1700 Spline Wheelset
40589 views
Nino Schurter Now a Bosch eBike Systems Ambassador
38774 views
Field Trip: Rocky Mountain's $1,669 Growler Doesn't Hold Back on the Descents
37173 views
The Rider Suspended for Using or Possessing 10 Banned Substances Responds to USADA Sanctions
35519 views

13 Comments

  • 13 0
 We could just congratulate @dolores and be done with Fantasy for this year
  • 2 0
 No worries I think he is busy on one of his two new bikes FFS!
  • 4 0
 No leona lecomte or Pidcock ?
  • 4 0
 They've been added in!
  • 1 0
 @sarahmoore: Thank you.
Also missing Laura stigger, Antoine Philipp and Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo
  • 1 0
 @sarahmoore: And Mona Mitterwalner won last weekend
  • 1 0
 @fabwizard: I think Mona is racing U23, not elite
  • 1 0
 @yellowtree: I've added in those three riders.
  • 1 0
 @sarahmoore: Thank you, now lets hope we get lots of racing this season.
  • 4 0
 Is this the quickest way to get a GX upgrade kit?
  • 1 0
 The grand prize has Fantasy written all over it.

Hmmmm does that mean I get a NFT of the bike because it's stuck on the Evergreen or in fragmented back-orders till 2023?
  • 3 0
 My dream team is that we actually have a season of racing.
  • 1 0
 Pidcock?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008993
Mobile Version of Website