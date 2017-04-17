Building A Bike Trail - Video

What it takes...
During the winter months, we have been busy digging, building and shaping the 2nd phase of the stupendous Lady Cannings MTB Trail #Cookingongas.
Following a lengthy planning period and felling works across the plantation, we were able to squeeze onto the site and make a start in January. Storm Doris (and others) gave us some jip flattening trees around us but we overcame to bring more radness to the area. A whole load more of Blue flowy goodness is now open for action!
Big thanks to Ride Sheffield
, Go Outdoors
, Sheffield City Council and the good people of Sheffield for making this possible.
Designed for fun, Built to last, go ride it.
Sheffield, you are Awesome! Get on ya bike!
Photos and Video - Tom Grice
Words - Jordan Gouldwww.biketrack.org
