Building A Bike Trail - Video

What it takes...During the winter months, we have been busy digging, building and shaping the 2nd phase of the stupendous Lady Cannings MTB Trail #Cookingongas.Following a lengthy planning period and felling works across the plantation, we were able to squeeze onto the site and make a start in January. Storm Doris (and others) gave us some jip flattening trees around us but we overcame to bring more radness to the area. A whole load more of Blue flowy goodness is now open for action!Big thanks to Ride Sheffield Go Outdoors , Sheffield City Council and the good people of Sheffield for making this possible.Designed for fun, Built to last, go ride it.Sheffield, you are Awesome! Get on ya bike!Photos and Video - Tom GriceWords - Jordan GouldMENTIONS: @TOMGRICE