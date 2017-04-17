Building A Bike Trail - Video

Apr 17, 2017 at 12:01
Apr 17, 2017
by Tom Grice  
 
Building A Bike Trail

by TOMGRICE
What it takes...

During the winter months, we have been busy digging, building and shaping the 2nd phase of the stupendous Lady Cannings MTB Trail #Cookingongas.

Following a lengthy planning period and felling works across the plantation, we were able to squeeze onto the site and make a start in January. Storm Doris (and others) gave us some jip flattening trees around us but we overcame to bring more radness to the area. A whole load more of Blue flowy goodness is now open for action!

Building A Bike Trail

Building A Bike Trail

Big thanks to Ride Sheffield, Go Outdoors, Sheffield City Council and the good people of Sheffield for making this possible.

Designed for fun, Built to last, go ride it.

Sheffield, you are Awesome! Get on ya bike!

Building A Bike Trail

Building A Bike Trail

Building A Bike Trail

Building A Bike Trail

Building A Bike Trail

Photos and Video - Tom Grice
Words - Jordan Gould

www.biketrack.org

MENTIONS: @TOMGRICE
