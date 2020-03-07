Building a Community of Riders in the Czech Republic

Looking out over the eastern Czech Republic landscape along the border with Poland.

Beyond the wheat fields, there is sublime singletrack.

Matthew Kellogg, from Knoxville, Tennesee, feels right at home in the cozy forests around Černa Voda.

A 4:00 am wakeup call for a dawn patrol ride is hard until this kind of sunrise greets you.

There's no such thing as bad weather as long as you're wearing the right clothes.

Vyzkoušej Než Koupíš....Try before you buy!

There are rocks for days at Rychlebske Stezky.

Superflow = super fun.

Local Czech guide Radim Kristek connects the boulders on Obelisk trail.

A typical trailbuilding day at Rychlebske Stezky...work hard, celebrate hard.

Above all else, Rychlebske Stezky is known for beautiful, hand-crafted rock trails.

The Czech Republic actually has a long history of trails, dating all the way back to 1888.

After a week of riding Rychlebske Stezky with Czech MTB Holidays , no one ever wants to go home.

In 2019, Rychlebske Stezky celebrated 10 years of building trails that draw people from all around Europe and beyond.